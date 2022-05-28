DELANO RAMBLINGS: Superintendent gets surprise visitors; scholarships presented to seniors

Rosalina Rivera, superintendent of the Delano Union School District had some surprise visitors at her office in early May.
To celebrate her birthday, Rick Chavez on trumpet, Henry Mendoza on guitar, and Arely Gutierrez on violin met to play for her May 11 birthday.
°°°
Five $500 scholarships have been presented to seniors at the three public high schools in Delano by the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation.
Reynelle Aricheta and Joselle Talabong were recipients at Delano High School, Fernando Sanchez at Cesar E. Chavez High, and Drake Sand and Janelle Ramos at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
°°°
Funds for $18,000 in scholarships have been accepted by the Delano Joint Union High School District from the Sikh community of Delano. There were five individuals who made the awards to fund scholarships.
Baggi’s of Delano has presented a $1,000 donation to the boys golf team of Cesar Chavez High, with a $500 gift from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also going to the golf team.
For the 2022-23 school year, the high school district trustees have approved Julie Sanchez as a mild/moderate special education teacher, Beatriz Montemayor and Shawn Chundagal as English teachers, Matthew Rivera to instruct mathematics and Ryan Absey as social studies teacher, all at Cesar Chavez High.
Also approved for CCHS were Martin Ramos as music department chairman, Jose Salaz as a volunteer assistant JV football coach and Evelyne Galvan as head freshman volleyball coach.
For Delano High, Christopher Rivas has been approved as assistant varsity football coach, Ariel Menchaca as head JV football coach, Ramon Marquez as volunteer JV football coach, Jesus Pulido as head freshman football coach, Ramon and Javony Ayon as assistant freshman football coaches, Adan Cruz Rivera as volunteer JV football coach, Jerry Angkahan as head coach and Cynthia Segura as assistant for cross country, and Nicole Guerra as head JV volleyball coach.
The district resignations from Robert F. Kennedy were teachers Kimberly De Santiago and Paige Winders, both special education teachers, and Natalie Ghule, teacher.
Approved for the next school year as a mathematics teacher was Alexander Reed.
The board accepted the resignation of Matt Carter as director of maintenance, operations and transportation.
Frank Pasillas was approved as site supervisor at Cesar Chavez High, and Robert Avila was approved as site supervisor at Delano High. Angel Sandoval was named interim site supervisor at Robert F. Kennedy High.
Other positions approved were Natalie Gonzalez, nutrition specialist II, serve safe and driver for the district, Teresa Maldonado as ASB data processing clerk and Margaret Lopez as migrant education program secretary.
The board approved the purchase of athletic equipment and uniform purchases for all three high schools from Under Armour.
Walter Fontejon was approved as learning director at Delano High School for the next school year.
°°°
At Delano High School, Andrew Carrasco for the boys and Ismoni Valencia for the girls were named 2022 Tiger Athletes of the Year.
Omar Gutierrez and Karoline Quezada were honored with the Ray Frederick Service Award.
Antony Mojarro and Daniela Gonzalez were winners of the Osbaldo Orozco Award.
Johnny Vega and Esmeralda Magana received the Philip Amaya Inspirational Award.
°°°
About 200 students attended the outdoors prom at Delano High School. Anthony Mojarro was selected king and Mia Chavez as the queen in a vote of attendees.
°°°
Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation conducted its final meeting of the school year before going on summer break. The group will resume meetings Aug. 15 at the Delano Elks Club building.
The board welcomed new board member Joey Velasquez, a former Delano High athlete and coach in the community.
Board members commented on the success of fall and spring takeout lunch sales and spoke of the possibility of resuming the Delano Sports Dinner, which was an annual event for more than 50 years before the start of the pandemic.
There was concern that dinner prices would have to be increased due to rising prices, but a speaker who would attract more attendees and the publicity the organization gains from the event were reasons the directors wish to consider going back to the dinner.
Yearly dues for 2022 remain at $25 per person, but there was consideration by directors of a slight increase in the membership dues, which have been in place for 40 or more years at $25 annually.
°°°
Directors of the Delano Harvest Holidays Association learned of the group’s finances, and a letter will go out to businesses and organizations to seek financial assistance in sponsoring events of the 2022 festival.
Liz Morris, chairperson for the king/queen show, outlined how local high school students who will be seniors in the fall are being contacted and the schedule of summer practices planned to prepare participants in the scholarship program to be ready for the Saturday, Sept. 24, queen/king scholarship show.
The Tiny Tots event is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 17.
The final day of the festival, Saturday, Oct. 8, will include a morning parade if approval can be gained from the city.
The cost will also be examined, as the city charges an event fee as well as a fee to cover costs of police security. With the cost of plaques for winning entries and other expenses adding up to more than $2,000, the committee hopes to gain sponsors for the event.
The annual royalty/grand marshal barbecue will take place the evening of Oct. 8.
°°°
From what I have been told, the Junior Livestock Show, which was sidelined by the pandemic, may still not take place in 2022.
In the past, 4-H members have been able to raise animals on the Delano High School farm, but due to COVID-19 restrictions at the school, the continual use of a facility by groups outside the high school is not allowed.
Even if approval was given near the fall date, the possible animal entrants would not have been raised by 4-H members.
°°°
Grace Elliott has been reelected president of the Future Farmers of Delano High School for the coming school year.
Other chapter leaders are Nathaniel Carrillo, vice president; Braulio Espinoza, secretary; Alejandro Madrigal, treasurer; Julyssa Hernandez, reporter; and Lindsey Elliott, sentinel.
°°°
Delano Little League reportedly is going to take place this baseball season.
I heard that local businessman and sports enthusiast Daren Ronk had taken the lead in organizing the program again, but I was unable to get a call back from him to learn of those who are making the league possible.
