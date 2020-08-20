A dozen senior girls from the Delano and McFarland school districts have signed up to take part in the 75th annual Delano Harvest Holidays scholarship program. The “show” will be a virtual event with judges watching from home.
Prospective candidates in the mid-September show are Mya Garcia, Marissa Dela Cruz and Alexandra Santiago, all Delano High seniors; Isabel Robles, Sarai Ozuna, Paige Joaquino and Sofia Ceja, Cesar E. Chavez High students; Priscilla Gonzalez, Samantha Gonzales and Kristina Gonzales, all Robert F. Kennedy High students; and Laisha Velasco and Cristina Hernandez, both McFarland High students.
Queen show director is Maizy Garza, assisted by Aline Garza and Liliana Lopez. The committee includes Miguel Garza, Miguel Garza, Jr. and Ruthchie Javar.
“Celebrating Our Past, Present, and Future of Delano Harvest Holidays Association” is this year’s theme, reports Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez.
A similar “virtual” Tiny Tots event will take place in early September, again under the direction of April Gonzalez.
Gutierrez says the Saturday, Oct. 10, Grand Marshal/Queen’s barbecue will be held at either the Delano Elks Lodge or the First Assembly of God Church with the $20 takeout meal open to the public. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Besides the main meat item, the meal will include rice pilaf, a roll and salad. Any profits from the meal will go to pay barbecue expenses and to add to funds for scholarships for queen candidates.
°°°
Valentin Martinez, age 45, who died July 24, was the first police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department to die from the coronavirus. His burial was to take place at the North Kern District Cemetery in Delano.
I could not find a Delano High yearbook from his presumed senior year of 1992, but he is assumed to have been a Delano High student.
A story posted on the internet said he and his domestic partner were expecting twins. Martinez worked in the Mission Division in north San Fernando Valley. He joined the force in 2007.
A statement from the Los Angeles Police Protective League declared. “He was a brother who lost his way too early in life."
°°°
Jack Rider, a 1947 Delano High graduate, died on July 5, a card from his widow in San Marcos indicates.
Nobody in Delano other than I probably recalls Jack, but he lived across the street from my grandmother on Jefferson Street in the 900 block and was proud that he played on the 1946 Delano Tiger football team, the only Delano team to ever go unbeaten in varsity football.
He served in the Army in Germany. During that time, his mother, Mrs. Pearl Graham, who lived near my grandmother and was a good friend of hers and later was befriended by my mother with many Sunday dinners, allowed me to use Jack’s tiny portable typewriter when I first started writing sports for the Bakersfield and Fresno newspapers in the early 1950s. I used that “tool” until I was financially able to buy a Royal portable typewriter of MY OWN.
Jack was quite enterprising. I believe it was in his late high school years and maybe a year or two after, he earned money by selling advertising locally and announcing on a sound system the very competitive men’s fast-pitch night softball games at Delano’s varsity ball field.
He went on to USC where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business. I know that for many years he edited an oil business newspaper, but I lost touch and the last time I saw him was probably in 1996 after my mother passed away early that year.
By the way, Jack’s father, John Rider, was Delano High’s head coach in football in 1925 and 1926. After John’s passing, Pearl married Hugh Graham, for many years the fire chief at Sierra Vista Ranch.
°°°
Food drives four times a month include some good citizens who include Claribel Gutierrez. “We are very grateful to be part of God food Ministry which is located in Bakersfield. We help with food for people in Delano, McFarland, and anyone who needs it.”
°°°
Delano finally has a drive-in Catholic Mass at St. Mary’s School parking lot, Sundays at 7 a.m. Gates open at 6:15 a.m.
The first Mass July 26 drew about 60 vehicles that parked and listened to the Mass from their vehicles. It was a first outdoor Mass for him, said Father Loji Pilones.
To speed up the Mass before the arrival of heat, the crowd could turn in a donation envelope at the entry gate. A group of gentleman was on site to direct parishioners to the parking area, which was 10 vehicles wide and six deep the first day of the outdoor Mass.
°°°
College days will start soon for most Delano High graduates, including a large number who graduated summa cum laude.
That list includes Zendy Diana, Rodolfo Silva, Giann Tyler Mendoza, Justin Salon, Rafael Lucas Chavez, Jacqueline Lopez, Lesly Vicente, Chester Abarca, Viviana Andrade, Arturo Gonzalez, Fabian Maduena, Marc Miole, Josue Diaz, Lexine Cabotaje, Anika Fiesta, Geejhon Fontejon, Zuzhila Laforteza, Renz Cabrera, Ashley Rabanal, Olga Rodriguez, Arlette Montano, Nereyda Rojas Vicuna, and Rouiela Valencia.
Other honored graduates were Daphnie Acuna, Vanessa Villegas, Aaliyah Kay Bonifacio, Elizabeth Vieyra, Gabriel Perez, David Alvarez, Jodi Picar, Francisco Andrade, Brian Gascon, Alondra Burgos, Belen Vazquez, Jacqueline Garibay, Champagne Concepcion, Eddel Policarpio, Erica Flores, Kristine Almajano, Alexandra Lopez, Frences Parami, Brianda Hernandez, Elizabeth Valdez, Melvyn Marquez, and Rosevelle Calasin.
°°°
What I thought was going to be a big pain turned into my lucky day. At church one Sunday, a red light began to flicker on my dashboard and continued for another day, non-stop. I checked the manual, which suggested I go to the dealer. That meant a trip to Visalia or Hanford where I purchased the vehicle.
I assumed the flashing figure on the screen meant I needed a battery, so I headed to Auto Zone.
I told the gentleman at the store that I thought I needed a battery but was unsure, so he pulled up the hood and spotted a lot of corrosion on the battery posts.
He cleaned the posts, removed the battery, and there was no more light flashing on the dash, and there was no need for a new battery. I just bought for $5 a brush to clean the posts, much less than I had expected from the project.
I mentioned that I substitute taught at Delano High School, and he let me know that he had been in a class I taught for several weeks at Delano High.
I did not recognize him since it was nearly 20 years ago, but he said his name was Art Madrigal and that he graduated in 2003 from Delano High.
I am sold on his service and will definitely be back to see him again.
It reminds me that many young people are dead set on leaving school and heading for the big city.
Little do they know that they will not find the small-town service and cordiality when they get to the big city, where it is unlikely they will have any favors done for them.
