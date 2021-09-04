DELANO RAMBLINGS: Stuart and Joan Collins to be grand marshals for Harvest Holidays

Stuart and Joan Collins will reign as grand marshals for Delano’s 76th annual Harvest Holidays celebration that climaxes with a barbecue and “caravan” Oct. 9.
The couple have spent their lives serving the community. Stuart was 1999 grand marshal, but the festival committee determined that both needed to be recognized for all they have done over the years.
Stuart came from North Dakota to Delano in 1962, taught one year at Richgrove School, instructed 13 years at Fremont Elementary, and then the rest at Cecil Avenue Middle School before retiring in 1996. The physical education department chairman for 31 years and district chairperson for 20, he said that “if you can’t teach junior high students in Delano and find success and enjoyment, you can’t find it anywhere.”
He was one of three Delano men in 1980 to launch the Pop Warner football program, known then as the Patriots, and later as the Stallion for 13- and 14-year-olds. He coached Babe Ruth baseball 1974 through 1980 and took two teams to the state tournament. The Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce named him to its “Hall of Fame” for working with Delano youth.
Stuart chaired Delano’s parks and recreation commission, was a high school district trustee, treasurer of Delano’s Youth Foundation, trustee of Delano Elks Lodge, board member of Delano Law Enforcement Liaison Commission, member of the Police Liaison board, director of Fremont Education Foundation, director of Sequoia Youth Football, member of the city planning commission, and member of First United Methodist Church. He was “Man of the Year” for the Youth Foundation in 1974, Chamber of Commerce “Doc” Smith award winner in 1982, and recipient of the mayor’s award for the city of Delano in 1994.
Stuart and wife Joan have supported each other in their civic endeavors. Joan, a Delano native, attended Pond School and Delano High School, graduating in 1959. After a summer’s work at Chamber of Commerce and business college in Oakland, she returned to Delano in 1967 and began as a receptionist at the Delano Joint Union High School District. She was secretary to the principal and then the superintendent of the high school district before retiring in 1998 after 31 years.
She and Stuart were married in 1972, and to this day she is “by her man,” enjoying their golden years. Now she devotes most of her time to volunteering, which is her passion. For years she volunteered at Delano Regional Medical Center, even one night a week when she was fully employed by the high school district. She also volunteered three years at Bakersfield Cancer Center.
“All I wanted to do was ‘serve’ our community and make things better for our city and youth,” she said.
She is also a big advocate for neighborhood watch and helped launch Relay for Life in Delano in 2000 and was co-chair in 2002.
With Stuart’s involvement, she was typist for all things done, washed many football jerseys and went through four to five washers and dryers during those days, cleaned Gene Beck stadium along with parents after Saturday games, and was secretary behind Stuart when he was with the Delano Youth Foundation and the Patriots/Stallions.
Married since 1972, they pride themselves in the successes of their three children and have five grandsons.
American Cancer Society is also one of their passions as Stuart is a cancer survivor since 2006 and Joan since 1995.
They will be honored at the annual Harvest barbecue, which will be a takeout event and an informal “caravan” through some Delano streets on Oct. 9.
°°°
Delano’s City Council has voted to be in a partnership with Bakersfield College Foundation to establish a Delano Community Scholarship program for $50,000 to help offer scholarships to high school students of the community. Details are to be worked out between the college and city in how to award the scholarships.
The City Council also discussed a community land trust and an immigrant legal defense fund.
°°°
Liz Morris and Delisa Gallego with the queen show program and Octavio Nunez with the king show portion of the program reported on the high school senior contestants at a recent Harvest Holidays meeting.
Depending on COVID-19, the show might take place at the Delano High School auditorium or as last year virtually at a meeting room of the Adventist Health Delano facility.
The Harvest committee has set Sept. 18 for the Tiny Tots show and Sept. 25 for the queen/king scholarship program event.
The annual barbecue recognizing queen/king contestants and the grand marshals is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Delano First Assembly of God Church, 2222 9th Avenue.
The $15 barbecue tickets are on sale from Harvest directors. Tickets on barbecue day will be $20.
°°°
Lorraine Alvarez, activities director at Cesar E. Chavez High School, has announced the school’s executive council members. She is a classroom teacher and can also draw on her experience as student body president and varsity cheerleader when she was a student at Delano High School.
Katherine Cardenas is student body president at CCHS. Morrison Dobore serves as vice-president; Samara King, treasurer; Aubrey Ruanto, secretary; with commissioners who are Annie Hirokawa, activities; Ashlyn Herrera, recognitions; Karinbir Sunner, public technology; Ruben Cortez, clubs and sports; Fegimar Pinoliar, spirit; and Hannah Villaruz, publicity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.