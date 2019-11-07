More than $1.7 million in street improvements in Delano are set to conclude in November, reports Roman Dowling, public works director/city engineer for Delano.
A federally funded project from HUD has funded the CDBG sidewalk gaps project on High Street from Garces Highway to Cecil Avenue. The annual grant goes to different projects each year. Total cost is about $400,000.
The Senate Bill 1 Gas Tax Various Streets Project, stated funded from the new gas tax law, is expected to be an annual grant for the near future.
The approximate $1,200,000 project has covered paving overlays on Randolph Street from the city line to Cecil and Oleander, Oxford, Patton and Quincy streets from the city line to 20th Avenue.
The city wide striping project has been carried out for about $100,000.
About $50,000 has been the cost of alley cleanup and maintenance at various locations.
°°°
Dates for the 2020 Harvest Holidays were adopted by directors at a “work” meeting Oct. 26.
The fall festival dates of Thursday through Saturday will cover October 8-10, 2020.
The Tiny Tots program is planned for Sept. 12, 2020, and the annual Queen’s Scholarship Program for Sept. 19, 2020.
Thanks to many donations received by the Harvest Holidays Association, the festival will enter 2020 in solvent condition. Already the directors are arranging a budget for next fall’s 75th annual celebration. Sponsors of the festival as a whole and/or specific events will also be sought during the winter months, directors determined.
Outgoing queen show chairman Sumeet Batth-Chavez introduced the new show director and Harvest director Maizy Garza, the 2018 Harvest queen and now a student at Bakersfield College.
A Crafti Corner is planned for the fall festival, hopefully in the exhibit building at Memorial Park.
Directors dealt with several decisions for next year. They plan to honor all the past festival queens and are considering the theme and Grand Marshal for next fall as well as requesting facilities for the fall and expanding publicity through social media as well as print media.
It was suggested that in the spring one or more past queen show contestants join with Harvest officials to visit the five high schools in the area to solicit candidates for next fall’s queen show.
More help is always welcomed, reported Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez.
Next Harvest meeting is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 2104 7th Ave. in Delano.
°°°
The annual Christmas parade sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce will take place on Dec. 6. In past years the parade has been scheduled for the first Tuesday of December.
Applications will be available at the Chamber of Commerce office.
°°°
Delano High School’s Class of 1954 has scheduled its reunion for Sept. 26, 2020.
A committee meeting included Ann (Robison) Jensen, Jerva Winn, Eddie Fisher, Pat (Tetrault) Drow, Janet (Morehead) Howard and James Lipford.
°°°
Delano High’s Class of 1969 reunion took place Oct. 19 at the Delano Elks Club. I picked up some cheerleader servers to take home but did have a chance to meet several of the class members.
Approaching me in the Elks kitchen were grads Cathy Gonzales and Donna Yount and then later I was pictured with many of whom I could not acknowledge because I failed to see their name tags.
I did speak briefly with Clim Jackson, who was a three-sport athletic star at Delano High, and then Larry Baccus, who had been a member of an English class I taught at Delano High and who informed me that his sister, Violet Rabaya, had recently passed away. She was a journalism student with an excellent scholastic record and later became a lawyer.
°°°
The Delano High reunion of 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959 and more years included many who attended the event at the Courtyard in Bakersfield.
The attendance list included Rudy and Simona Alba, Lupe (Urias) Batch, Joan (Soares) Bell and Frank Bell, Dallas and Donna Beyer, Janice (Beyer) Mara, Liz Blaine, Ronald Bonkosky, Delaine (Hiett) Brown and Edwin Brown, Leonard Brown and Juanita DeGuzman, Jerry Bryant, Kaye (McNutt) Carnel and David Cartnel, Beatrice Combs and guest Gloria Porter, Lowell and Mary Ann Cox, George Clemmons, Chuck Dawson, Ella Dawson and Lynda (Dawson) Fratis.
Others attending were Doyle and Shirley Eakin, Wendy (Bebout) Elliott and Harry Elliott, Steve Espitia, Dale and Ginger Franks, and all the way from Oklahoma, Alan and Beverly Franks.
Also attending were: Magalene (Garland) Munson, David Munson, Tommy Garland, Jane (Ellis) Gibson, Tommy Grace and guest Jack Lemaster, Phil and Judy Graef, Janiece (Ritchey) Grubbs, Sybil (Hampton) Hunsaker, Darrel and Bonnie Harper, Lawrence and Donna Hoopes, Peggy James, Carol (Miller) Kersey and Richard Kersey, Laurie (Sands) Lane, Ann Leal, Jerry and Linda Lewis, Ray and Sally Lloyd, Carlene (Hampton) Logan, David and Janet Lopez, Louis and Jill Lucas, John Luque and wife, Philip and Karen Marrs, Monte Marshall, Dick Montgomery, Charlene Montgomery, Ludmilla Montgomery, Edward and Connie Moriarity, Bobby and Joy Oh, Bobby and Pat Orender, Sandy (Sands) Peachey, David and Louise Pierro, Jerry and Sue Porter, Joe Campbell, Larry Quintana and Charcine, Beverly Rambo, Gloria (Hernandez) Reyes, Vera Reyes, Paul Richardson, Bobbie (Ross) Robison and John Robison), Dwaine and Marita Rose, Richard and Pamela Sandrini, Bruce Sloan, Gail Smith, Louise and Turk Stout, Carol Stringer, Jack and Karin Taggart, Kaz and Frances Takemoto, Vivian and Charles Thompson, Roger and Mary Toews, Dolores Tray, Michael Turner and guest, Shirley (Snow) Watson, Alice and David Wankum, James and Marilyn Wankum, Charles and Cheryl Weaver, Richard and Penny (Post) Williams, Bob D. Wilson, Jerva Winn and Sandy Wong.
The attendees also included Ron and Lynn Suggs and Efften Jones. As seniors in 1959, Suggs placed third in the state track meet 100 yard dash, and Jones was the state broad jump champion.
°°°
A celebration of life service for the late Lowell Syers will take place Nov. 9 at the First Assembly of God Church, starting at 1 p.m.
Syers, a 1986 Delano High graduate, was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in June, but was unable to attend because of a medical condition and passed away in July.
His parents, Keith and Joye Syers, were longtime Delano residents who now reside in Porterville.
°°°
Since the late 1940s, I have been in attendance at many of Delano High School’s athletic events. I do not believe that I have seen anything as embarrassing as the alleged fight that broke out at the final football game of the season between Delano and Tulare Mission Oak High School varsity football game. Game officials wisely called the game after a sideline incident at the end of the third quarter.
A Delano High tackler allegedly threw a Mission Oak runner out of bounds deeper into the sideline than was necessary, and that prompted the entire melee which was too wild for me to recount each sideline happening, but social media from all over — including the Mission Oak football staff above the pressbox — quickly was thrown out to everybody in the area and apparently all over the nation.
I do not know what steps the school and district administration will have to take regarding discipline, but there will be many hard choices and hard feelings as the punishments meted out are taken from media photos of the happenings.
I only hope that it was a few of the players and not most of the roster that was involved in the melee.
It could have been the frustration of a winless season for Delano, but unfortunately, that is not a good excuse.
