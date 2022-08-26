DELANO RAMBLINGS: Sponsors line up for Harvest Holidays

Clinica Sierra Vista and Wonderful Company are to be main gold sponsors of Delano’s Harvest Holidays festival this fall. That was the report from Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez at an early August meeting of the Harvest directors. She also reported that Hall Ambulance has become a bronze sponsor for the festival.
Treasurer Barbara Mejia gained a vote of directors to proceed on the purchase of insurance for all Harvest events, which will enable each event to advance in planning.
Annette Salim is to meet with city officials to learn what the charge from the city would be for the Grand Parade. The city must gain information from the first-year police chief on what the expense will be for officers to line the parade route.
The past two years Harvest has had a “caravan” of vehicles to honor its Grand Marshal and Queen/King royal court. Last December’s Christmas parade was the only parade through downtown Delano since the start of the pandemic.
A Tiny Tots event at Heritage Park Saturday, Sept. 17, will be the first event of the festival with the Queen/King scholarship pageant set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Delano High School auditorium.
The pageant is moving right along, said Octavio Nunez, one of the main planners of the event. By early August there were nine girls and three boys taking part in the pageant. All must be seniors this fall and residing within the school district boundaries of Delano and McFarland.
Because of COVID concerns, the elementary school district is not sponsoring a Kiddie Parade this fall.
The Grand Parade, for which the applications are expected to be available by early September, is set for Saturday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., pending city approval and fees paid by the festival. Applications will be available at the Chamber of Commerce office.
The Oct. 8 schedule also lists the Grand Marshal and scholarship pageant royal court barbecue slated at Memorial Park. Tickets will be $15 pre-sale and $20 at the event until all food is sold.
•••
Susanna Valenzuela is a new member of the board of directors of the North Kern Cemetery District, appointed by district Supervisor David Couch.
She will succeed the late Hubert Rabanal on the board. Her first district meeting was Aug. 3 at the Adventist Health Delano Scarlet Oak room because it is air conditioned and accommodated more members of the public.
•••
An email from Michael Young, retired owner of Delano’s State Market, reminded me to advertise the upcoming “Night of Golden Memories” planned Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Delano Elks Club.
The event flyer encourages people to “join us to celebrate memories of the '60s of Delano High School.” A social hour is set 5 to 6:30 p.m. with dinner from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., and dancing to follow until midnight.
The $45 per person payment with checks payable to “Lov N’ Care Training Programs” may be mailed to Alice O. Carrillo, P.O. Box 13251, Bakersfield, CA 93309.
Dress is country style/western.
Contact may be made by calling Josie Gallardo, 661-553-2574, or Russell McNutt, 661-370-6351. Other committee members are Alice O. Carrillo, Joe Lelis, Armida Oros, and Jose Luque.
Reservation deadline was Aug. 15, but call to learn if they will still be accepted.
•••
Another event coming up is an all-class reunion for Delano High School on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Though the Delano High classes of 1948, 1949, and 1950 reunion are the focus of the event, all are welcome, said organizer Don Hiett. He is a 1958 Delano High graduate who may be reached at 661-809-2951. You may wish to contact him soon to learn the deadline for paying the $25 per person fee.
Don is also allowing anyone who needs assistance to attend to have a relative or friend assisting the attendee to have a free meal.
•••
Delano Elks Lodge’s Dallas Night Oct. 1 is sold out, but persons interested may contact the lodge or Louis Pandol to inquire if a ticket becomes available. Sons of American Legion will conduct a similar event Nov. 5.
Sponsor Night for Delano Elks Lodge is scheduled Oct. 16. Bingo at the lodge is the second and fourth Thursday nights of each month.
•••
With Delano High’s enrollment declining to the fewest among schools of the Delano Joint Union High School District, DHS is able to field only two football teams this fall. The varsity roster lists 33 players, 13 each seniors and juniors and seven sophomores. Only nine players are listed with lineman numbers.
•••
Mayor Bryan Osorio and City Councilwoman Liz Morris have terms expiring on the Delano City Council.
Both have taken out papers seeking re-election. Other candidates taking out papers are Mario Nunez and Claribel Gutierrez.
•••
Enrollment figures reported at the end of the first three days of school for the Delano Joint Union High School District place the three comprehensive high schools of the school district with close numbers.
It was not clear if the figures represented registration or actual attendance.
Cesar Chavez High’s number was 1,385 with Robert F. Kennedy at 1,380, and Delano at 1,302.
•••
City Council’s Aug. 15 agenda included several items for which one or more Council members asked to be placed on the agenda.
Up for discussion or vote were plans to authorize the city manager to enter into agreements with the Delano Union School District and the Delano Joint Union High School District for school resource officer services.
Mayor Bryan Osorio and Mayor pro-tem Veronica Vasquez brought up for discussion an ad hoc public relations outreach committee.
Osorio also asked for discussion and direction regarding a letter of support for “AB 937, The Vision Act, voiding inequality and seeking inclusion for our immigrant neighbors.”
City staff also requested acceptance of the 2020 Larry Morris Park project and authorization to file a notice of completion.
The council was also to consider a lease agreement between the city and Lizeth Joana Martinez of D. Martinez Contracting, Inc., at the Delano Municipal Airport.
The council was also asked to approve the addition of one full-time human resources specialist to the Human Resources budget and to authorize the finance director to appropriate funds for the position.
