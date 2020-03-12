Natalie (Hernandez) Fragoso was named Person of the Year at the 56th annual Delano Sports Dinner. She is a class counselor and head cheerleader coach at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
The cheer squad recently took part in the national cheer championships at the Anaheim Convention Center and achieved the highest place it has ever gained: second place with a 15-member team in the categories of game day band chant, game day fight song and varsity show cheer novice.
Of the 12 competing squads, Kennedy made it to the final three and placed second in all three categories.
“To advance to the finals was definitely a moment to remember,” said the cheer coach. “There were hearts pumping and tears being shed.”
Fragoso, a 2000 Delano High graduate and daughter of Gilbert Hernandez and Eloise Carrillo, cheered alongside her sister, Bernadette (Hernandez) Farinas, when Farinas was in high school in 1989 and Natalie was 3-years-old.
At Delano High, Natalie was a four-year cheerleader, and in 1998, as a sophomore, was selected to be an All-American All Star at the United Spirit Association summer camp. She took part in the Paris New Year’s Day Parade, spending a week in Paris.
For two years she coached Delano High cheerleaders and then spent three years with the Delano Bengals. She has guided the Kennedy cheer squad for seven years. She was coached and mentored by Tina (Campos) Fernandez at Delano High and even when she took over as the coach.
Stu Collins, who presented her the award, said, “Natalie takes a lot of pride in what she is involved in and is very proud of the accomplishments that she has made as a coach and is happy these kids get the experience of what she did.”
Last summer the team received all the awards given at the NCA cheer camp in Bakersfield. The team has always placed in the top three at regionals and have qualified for nationals.
Fragoso also is a volunteer cheer representative for Delano’s Thunder Youth cheer program through Golden Empire Youth Football/Cheer League. She began the program three years ago with 24 members and it has grown to 80 members.
She says her style of coaching is a reflection of what she was taught by Campos while in high school.
Fragoso and her assistant, Celeste Carcha, another former Delano High cheerleader, have had tryout practices this week in preparation for the Saturday tryouts. The first fundraiser will start on tryout selection day with $20 vouchers to be sold to the General restaurant.
°°°
Claribel Gutierrez received a Special Award at Delano’s Sports Dinner. She is often at First Assembly of God Church where she has her food pantry and is recognized for handing out boxes upon boxes of food, clothes and household items to those in need or receiving boxes from various organizations and businesses with the same goal as Claribel.
When not at the church, “she’s running around Delano ensuring people are being blessed with food and necessities,” said presenter Jay Tamsi. She always says, “I’ve been blessed, so I’m going to pass along these blessings.”
Another special award went to Susie Mendez-Martinez, a graduate of Delano High and Federico Beauty College in Fresno, who has been in cosmetology for 32 years. She began working as a hair stylist in 1987 and opened her Selah Salon in 2005. She has taken part in Delano Relay for Life since its inception as a team captain and participant. For many years, she was a youth leader at Delano First Assembly of God and volunteered at the church to raise funds for many causes.
She has worked diligently with the high school district special needs prom committee in donating haircuts and styles to the young adults. “It was a pride of hers to reach out to students with special needs,” said Tamsi. She and her staff for decades have styled hair and done makeup for the many local pageants, “loving to make each young girl feel beautiful inside and out.”
The wife of Alex Martinez for 31 years, they enjoy their four children. Susie also loves being a guest speaker at many school career days in Delano. She has also coordinated haircut outreaches, supplying backpacks, food and clothing to children and homeless individuals in the community.
The Sports Dinner guest speaker, Robert F. Kennedy head football coach Mario Millan, a coach in his 26th year, shared how he and his staff begin working with their athletes to be certain that they have food and a place to sleep, build trust among the athletes and coaches and work toward seeing each athlete become the best that he can be. “We can’t be happy being good — we want them to become great.”
°°°
Emma Markham was named the Black History Month honoree for Delano at the celebration’s recent concert. She had three daughters and one son who attended high school in Delano schools.
°°°
Delano High’s chapter of Future Farmers of America sponsored several campus events the last week of February.
FFA activities included a team roping board challenge, a staff ranch breakfast, a donut hang challenge and a kiss-a-steer fundraiser.
°°°
Earlimart Middle School on Feb. 19 opened a new “exciting STEM lab, representing science, technology, engineering and math education,” reported vice principal Beverly Mamaril.
“We have partnered with Delano High School and aligned our modules to Delano High’s Career Pathways.” Delano High principal Rene Ayon and other school staff leaders attended the launching.
In less than a year, the school went from one module to now 38. The newest lab was remodeled and renovated to service more students. Each STEM module incorporates reading, writing, listening, math, science, critical thinking and problem solving.
The modules promote collaboration and teamwork through hands-on experience. All modules are aligned with Common Core Standards and 21st century skills. Students are learning many life and career-ready skills, using authentic industry tools such as suturing needles, creating dental molds and microscopes.
Students were excited on opening day to share with superintendents from other districts, parents and native Assemblyman TJ Cox their STEM projects and the impact STEM has on their education.
“Our goal is that this experience will help students explore different career pathways,” said Mamaril.
°°°
It was with shock that I learned of the recent death of Jim Regan. Though I never had him as a student at Delano High, I knew of him and his family members and Jim often would stop by my classroom at lunch time.
He went on to star in water polo and swimming at Delano High and last June was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.
A farm boy himself, he gave back to the community by serving as superintendent of the Delano Junior Livestock Show that takes place each October. He and other leaders work hard to earn good prices on animals for the FFA and 4-H members who show livestock at the show.
I saw Jim as a regular parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He also was years back the vice president of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation and a director of that organization for many years. When his daughter, Cassie, was a cheerleader, he often cooked for cheer fundraisers, and served the community in many other ways.
Another death related to Delano’s Sports Dinner was that of Jeannie Yonaki. She and Takashi Kono were the last members of Japanese Community of Delano, an original sponsor of the dinner, and when the organization closed down, they donated the remaining treasury to the Delano Youth Foundation.
Jeannie was always an attendee at the Sports Dinner, though she had no youngsters still active in this city.
A day later, I learned of the death of Arthur Caraveo. When I sat on the baseball bench as a senior at Delano High, Art was platooning in left field for the Tigers who won the Delano Lions Tournament title that year and tied the Bakersfield Drillers for the league championship. He also followed me as sports reporter for the high school newspaper.
My cousin’s husband died years ago in Lamont where he and Art, spending some 30 years with Bank of America, had become good friends.
When I entered Delano High, Art’s older brother, Fred, was the sports writer for the school newspaper and was the one who handed me the envelopes and said, “You take over the Fresno Bee and Bakersfield Californian sports correspondent jobs because I am headed for the Army.” That got me started in journalism.
°°°
Though Delano lost in basketball boys Division 4 playoffs in the finals at Fresno’s Selland Arena Feb. 29, it was admirable to see so many adult and student rooters present to support the Delano team.
I had the chance to see courtside Gerry Saunders, former DHS coach and athletic director, and his wife, Sandy. Both are retired, and Gerry said they spent the two days taking in all the finals games. Gerry was not only athletic director at Delano High but also highly regarded in section CIF circles.
