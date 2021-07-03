DELANO RAMBLINGS: Selection process for next police chief ongoing

With Delano City Council meetings still not open to the public “in person,” communication with the public has been difficult.
I was able to learn from one City Council person that city staff and a committee from the community were involved in the selection process for the next police chief.
Chief Robert Nevarez, who has made a major effort to reach out to the community through the department, in early 2021, I believe it was, announced that for family reasons that he was leaving the post as of July 1.
From James McConnell, athletic director at Cesar Chavez High School, I was able to gain spring sports award winners at Chavez.
For varsity baseball the most valuable player was Andy Castrejon. Julian Franco won the Coach’s Award and Vincent Wesir the Titan Award. Marcos De Lira Trujillo was most valuable player for JV baseball with Aaron Mendez taking the Coach’s Award.
Malaya Espiritu was most valuable player for softball with Sarai Ozuna named most outstanding and Julianna Tabian the Coach’s Award winner. For JV softball, Karyme Mariscal earned the Titan Award and Evelina Gill the Coach’s Award.
In boys tennis, Nikhil Dalta was most valuable player, Cesar Aranibar the most improved, and Xavier Cibrian recipient of the Coach’s Award.
For girls tennis, Mailee Francisco was the most valuable, Loise Rosales the outstanding senior, and Charlene Cubangang the winner of the Titan Award.
In boys golf, Ishaan Chinna was most valuable player, Ryan Rojas the most improved, and Miguel Gonzalez recipient of the Coach’s Award.
Daisy Medina was most valuable for girls golf with Elyssabella De Lea the most inspirational and Sara Ceja the most improved.
Isaac Macias and Ashley Sevier won Titan Awards for track, Noelia Flores and David Silva the Coach’s Awards and Jorge Angulo and Andrew Celaya the most valuable.
Delano High has announced its outstanding persons for the recent school year.
Jandre Lafradez was the Student of the Year, art teacher Joanna Lapadula the Teacher of the Year and Javier Herrera the Classified Employee of the Year.
With the start of high school sports in August, there will be a “rush” of athletes to have physical exams completed.
Dr. Wilbur Suesberry, who I am told recently retired, was for years the destination of many high school and youth sports athletes for that last minute physical exam!
Through April the Delano Joint Union High School District had distributed 440,000 meals since the start of the pandemic, reports Andrea Popoy, food services director.
Tuesday through Friday weekly the summer distribution of meals is taking place at all three local high schools from 11 a.m. to noon.
Distribution in Earlimart and Richgrove is taking place through the elementary school districts.
Dr. Dennis Sheehan I have known since his high school days at Delano High School. He works at a Redwood City hospital, and the last time I spoke to him was last summer.
At that time he informed me that Mervin Morris was again on July Fourth celebrating a birthday which I think this summer is his 100th, if I recall correctly.
Sheehan at Delano High was a two-year all-valley center in football, an outstanding wrestler and in track pushed the shot more than 56 feet. He was class president for three years and then student body president as a senior. He went on to Stanford University where he started at center on a Rose Bowl-winning team and won second-team all-coast honors.
At one time Morris’ Department Store was the best known store of any type in Delano, and when it finally went out of business in the early 1990s, there were two stores, one directly across the street from what is now Don Roberto Jewelers and the other catticorner and next to what used to be Dailey’s Studio.
Mervin Morris, a 1938 Delano High graduate, grew up working for his dad, Harry Morris, and during World War II, Mervin used his experience in a PX at Presidio of San Francisco.
I’m not sure which came first, but after the war Mervin spent some time at UCLA and working at his dad’s store.
He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and started his own store but could not call it Morris’, so he changed the spelling of his first name and called it Mervyn’s. I believe the small chain of stores — which included one in Bakersfield — was even on the New York Stock Exchange before Mervin sold out his chain.
In The Californian I read recently of the death of Donald Lee Johnson. It brought back memories to me of local history.
Johnson starred in football at Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College and then went on to play football at University of California, Berkeley.
According to his obituary, Johnson and a gorgeous girl from Delano, Joan Rounds, met at BC over a dead cat as lab partners in a biology class.
Johnson went on to star at Cal and with the Philadelphia Eagles football team. The obit said they were married in a summer before their senior year and graduation in 1953 and then his playing days in the NFL.
The story reported three children later they were living happily until Joan passed away in February of 1961 at age 29. I do recall reading of Joan’s death and thinking how terrible it was for her to pass away at such a young age.
I could not find her 1949 senior yearbook but the 1950 annual DID show pictures of some spring 1949 events, including graduation speakers of whom she was one and the Press Banquet at which she was seated at the head table.
Her brother, Ronald, from what I recall reading had come to Delano High from Porterville his senior year and was on the football team.
Ronald was the first Delano High graduate to go on to the United States Military Academy at West Point. His first year he returned home for Christmas vacation and on the return flight to New York, the plane crashed over the Grand Canyon.
A fountain was constructed in the quad at Delano High in his memory — though it no longer has water available there — and a special Ronald Founds Good Citizenship Award was given at the school Press Banquet every year from the early 1950s up until I retired as publications director at Delano High in 2001.
For years the Rounds parents would come to the banquet to present the award — I first took the Press Club advisor position in the late 1960s — and if I recall correctly, the Johnson children MIGHT have been present for one of those award nights.
Even today in Delano there is a Rounds Street that was named after Ronald Jr., apparently, but still reflects on Joan as well. Both were outstanding graduates of Delano High School.
