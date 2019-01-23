It’s been awhile since Delano’s Kmart store closed its doors, but I have to mention that when I was in the store a couple of times before its closing, it felt like a mortuary, but the employees were always friendly and helpful and the items on the store shelves were always neat and orderly. I just hope that employees were able to find jobs elsewhere.
Now that Kmart’s closed, that now leaves another empty facility. Others in the community are the old Dickie’s store or whatever the correct name was for the building to the west of the McDonald’s on Cecil Avenue, as well as Factory 2 U next to State Market and the buildings across the street from the market, which now has only one small business in it.
It surprises me when I see the new plaza across the street from Union Bank and the Plazita Chavez being built across the street from San Joaquin Paint. We have new buildings going up but old ones sitting empty.
Though everyone else seems to gravitate to Walmart and other businesses in that area, I prefer to frequent those in the “old” part of Delano, mainly because they seem to be the places that are supportive of buying advertising from the Delano High cheerleaders and are the businesses that put up signs in the high school football stadiums and sponsor youth teams. The bigger firms south of Delano are controlled by corporate headquarters which are not responsive to local groups.
-----
Outgoing mayor but still City Councilwoman Grace Vallejo and other community leaders were quoted by Jose Gaspar in The Californian as to what they wanted for their respective cities for Christmas.
Though nobody asked me, I’m going to give a “wish” anyway!!
Local elementary school students have four weeks off and high school students three weeks off during the winter break. I know they all enjoy the rest and time off from the stress of school. But I am always surprised when I hear from high school students that they were ready to return to the classroom because they had been bored during the break.
For high school athletic teams in Delano, there are a few championships won, but it is difficult for them to compete with most of the Bakersfield schools, and even with the one-high school communities of Kern County.
In the present day, the top talent from schools is that which has taken part on travel teams in many sports or who have great coaching or great facilities. Some Delano area athletes do take part with travel teams, but most cannot because of the expense and/or the commitment that they or their parents have to make.
The local recreation department does have a winter “camp,” but it is recreational rather than competitive.
Delano has to be congratulated, for it has two gyms (or one at Cesar Chavez, which has two but in the same building) at every high school, and the middle schools have impressive gyms as well. What bugs me is that the middle school gyms are closed during the winter break, and I see on occasion basketball teams practicing outdoors, often in the extreme cold, because the gyms are closed.
What I would like Santa to do is to arrange a “summit” attended by city, high school and elementary district leaders to organize a program for winter break that would utilize the facilities and talent of this area to occupy some of the time of winter break.
My vision is that high school tournaments could be arranged for JV and freshman teams in girls’ and boys’ basketball and maybe in soccer as well. Delano years ago did have a varsity boys’ basketball tournament that brought four Kern County schools and four Tulare County schools to Delano, thus reducing travel distance. I suggest JV and freshman tournaments for boys and girls because one bus could bring four teams to Delano — saving on transportation and involving four teams per school. There are county tournaments attended by Delano schools, but they are in Arvin and Shafter. Delano should be able to offer more.
There are already three high schools in Delano and close by is McFarland, and maybe schools in outlying areas of Tulare County and the smaller communities of Kern County with maybe some of the lower performing schools in Bakersfield wishing to take part because they cannot compete at the higher level that draws Liberty and Bakersfield high schools, for example.
I remember the days when the local elementary schools (no such thing as middle schools in those days) would gather at Delano High for the “A” and “B” level basketball tournaments involving Delano, Richgrove, Columbine, Earlimart, Pond, McFarland and Wasco schools. There were tons of young fans supporting their schools.
Athletes never have enough skills or experience, so what about clinics in such sports as basketball, soccer, wrestling, baseball and softball to teach some of the important basics.
Delano has softball pitching experts in John Rafal and Arlin Hill along with their daughters who developed into top talent and might be able to squeeze in a couple of free days during winter break to give some of the basics to aspiring girl pitchers.
In baseball, Lorenzo Morales of Earlimart was a pitching star at Delano High (10-0 record) and then at Bakersfield College and Idaho State. Locals George Chavez and Martin Lopez also were outstanding pitchers along with others I cannot readily recall.
There are retired men or collegians who will be visiting Delano during the break who could pass along their knowledge regarding hitting and defense.
Retired Delano High basketball coach Gerry Saunders, one of the winningest coaches in section history, and Don Chandler who has produced championship teams at Tulare Western and later at Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy, might be tempted to return for a day or two during the holidays to pass along their knowledge.
There could even be cheerleading instruction, maybe a class on how to keep score for basketball, softball and baseball, and wrestling. I mentioned my idea to a Delano High teacher who said he would be more interested in offering a math camp. Great idea. That could be part of the whole picture as well.
Maybe throw in some pickup games and/or free throw and 3-point shooting contests.
Not all the gyms or facilities in the high school and elementary school districts would have to be utilized, at least not for all the days.
Maybe structured programs would be for only two or three or four days of the week and would be rotated among the school sites.
From what I have run into at other school levels, the focus always seems to be on why we can't do something rather than why we can do something. Let’s focus on the “can” this time!
-----
Robert F. Kennedy High School this school year won its third overall section title in football and should be congratulated. The 13 victories were a school record and the second-place finish in the South Sequoia League are the best in both departments in school history. Even more gratifying was that Kennedy reversed its only regular season loss, defeating SSL champion Shafter in the playoffs.
One of the best football teams in Delano High history, the 1966 Tigers, never had an opportunity to go to the playoffs which did not exist from about the early 50s through the 60s.
School principals at that time considered the playoffs “too much.” I always thought they were wrong, but now these days I see what even I think is too much.
Football playoffs in the old days were in the Yosemite large schools and Sequoia small school division. Nowadays, there are five divisions — six in football — and that’s all right, but 16 schools are allowed in each division and winners advance to the state level which could require two or three and maybe four more games to reach the state finals.
I guess if you were at a school that reached the state finals, that would be great. I wonder if the goal is to give more schools the chance to be champions or more money for the CIF (California Interscholastic Federation).
Kennedy could have concluded the season with a section title and that would have been a fitting ending. Instead, they went to a state regional game and lost. Does that mean that fans recall the last-game loss more than the section title?
Kennedy played 15 games for the season. That’s a lot! Maybe too many! Maybe eliminate a week of the playoffs but limiting the teams in a division playoff to eight. Athletes on playoff football teams if they are intending to take part in a winter sport will report late — or worse yet, decide it’s too much and not even take part in a winter sport. Football players can tire of a season that involved winter/spring conditioning, summer passing league, and then a regular season that started in mid-August. And their families and friends — all fans — can tire of supporting them over a period of time from August into December.
The pros now have division champs and “wild card” teams in the playoffs, and colleges have some 20 plus “bowl” games, but maybe that’s too many. At the pro and college levels it is to make more money. It shouldn’t be a money consideration for high schools.
-----
One way to support our local youth is to attend the 55th annual Delano Sports Dinner — open to all — that takes place Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Delano Elks Lodge. See Ginda at the Chamber of Commerce or any Youth Foundation director for tickets.
