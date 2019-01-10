Jason Garcia has been named new superintendent of the Delano Joint Union High School District. His appointment was made by the school board at its Dec. 11 meeting, about a month after the retirement of past superintendent Dr. Terri Nuckols.
Garcia is a graduate of Highland High School in Bakersfield and Cal State University Bakersfield where he gained a bachelor’s degree in History and a master’s degree in Educational Administration.
After four years in the Kern County probation department, in 2003 he began teaching history at Delano’s Almond Tree Middle School. He was then vice principal at Cecil Avenue and La Vina middle schools and Valle Vista Elementary School.
When Robert F. Kennedy High opened in 2008, Garcia was for three years the assistant principal and then for two years principal at Valley High School.
For two years, he was principal at Robert F. Kennedy, briefly was assistant superintendent for human resources in the Delano Union School District, and then starting in 2016 he was associate superintendent for the high school district.
Garcia and his wife, a kindergarten teacher, have a daughter in the sixth grade and son in the second grade.
In an email to high school district staff, Garcia declared, “It is a great honor to be selected superintendent of the Delano Joint Union High School District. Through the hard work of our students, staff, teachers, managers, administrators and the board of trustees, we have been able to provide the highest level of educational excellence to the community of Delano. I look forward to the continued collaboration and dedication throughout our school community on behalf of students, which has made our district one of the exemplary educational institutions throughout Kern County and the state.
“It is through our collaboration that we will continue to provide highest quality educational experience, award winning co-curricular and extra-curricular programs, and a safe and secure learning environment for all of our students. The standard of excellence set by the Delano Joint Union High School District is something our school community can be very proud of. It is built upon the hard work and efforts of many. As a superintendent, it is one of my personal goals to maintain and uphold our rich tradition of academic success and to continue to provide the highest quality educational programs for all of our students. It is truly a privilege and an honor to serve the students, staff, and faculty of this great district. We will continue to honor our traditions and make the community proud of our accomplishments."
Dates announced earlier for the 2019 Harvest Holidays were incorrect. This year’s event is set for Oct. 3-5.
The new year’s first meeting of directors and people interested in the festival is set Thursday, Jan. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Chairperson Alice Luque-Duarte said the first meeting will focus on directors reviewing the by-laws and making plans for the fall event.
Directors held their first Christmas gathering on Dec. 15 at Tony’s Firehouse Grill.
Delano Lions Club held its annual Christmas party at Perko’s Restaurant.
A special guest among the 25 persons in attendance was longtime Lion Harold Nelson who has more than 60 years of perfect attendance.
“The Child Development program PACT girls are blessed with organizations like the ladies at the Olson Rotary Village in Delano,” said Delta Duran, child development program director and home economics teacher for the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Duran said the ladies gather each Thursday to sew, crochet and make blankets that are donated to the teen parent students of the district “Parents and Children Together” (PACT) program.
“These ladies pour their heart and soul into making these blankets,” she said. “Because it takes awhile for the final product to be completed, we receive these blankets for the babies of our students once a year. This year our teen moms were able to receive two blankets each. We appreciate their gesture and hard work.
The second edition of the Delano High Live Wire newspaper advised by instructor Marc Gomez included an article by alumna Adela Aguirre.
The 2017 Delano High graduate is majoring in English at UCLA. She said during her senior high school year that she was unsure if she would gain admittance to UCLA and said that for awhile “I felt I didn’t belong.”
“My first year was a bit of a struggle as I adjusted to developing more productive study habits, balancing my personal life with maintaining grades, and getting used to a life of independence," she said. "However, with all the challenges and all the stress, I can confidently say I’m learning so much about myself and about the kind of person that I want to be.”
Aguirre said to Delano High students not to be nervous about what’s ahead.
“Shoot your shot,” she said.
She called UCLA the “most applied to school in the nation.”
Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee recently released its list of “charter” members of the hall selected for baseball from 1940 through 1969.
Other sports charter members are: For tennis, Forrest Maynard, Bill Smith, Dick Wilson, Wesley Honbo, Sam Thompson and John Snyder. Mike Paniccia is selected for golf, and for basketball the choices are Jack Zaninovich, George Zaninovich, Angelo Kouklis, Eugene Hooks, Richard Troncozo, Leon Ingram, John Eastridge, Bill Higgins Carleton Greenwood Rick Carver, John Venerable, Sam Paguia, Mike Paguia, Angel Diaz, Fred Smith, Charles Kirksey, Bob Johnson, J. R. Williams, Victor Manzano, Steve Wilson, Ken Jelacich and Jeff Randolph.
Selected for track are Howard Starr, J. C. Hopkins, Eddie Cotton, Eugene Hooks, Richard Troncozo, Laurie Abbey, Paul Johnson, Charles Savage, Lon Spurrier, Ken Snelling, Leamon King, Leo Glass, Creth Rice, L. C. Taylor, James Clark, Ed Stevens, Ruben (Ruby) Hill, J. R. Williams, Jim Battles, Clim Jackson, Ray Burk, Efften Jones, Ron Suggs, Lawrence Lucas, Richard Williams, Monty Cartwright, John Cartwright, John Hooks, Craig Fair, Steve Johnson, Thermon Lewis, Dennis Sheehan, Norman Coleman, Leester Jones, Doug Clemmons, David Letlow, Johnny White, Chris Beck, John Beck, Gary Johnson, Dick Myer, Joe Ortega and Mike Avila.
Cross country charter members are Mike Avila, Tommy Martinez, John Martinez and Conrado Jazmin.
Wrestling charter members are Ernie Pye, Bob Burroughs, Joe Nigos, Major Edwards, Martin Mitchell, Dennis Sheehan, Armando Serna, Bob Morrison and Dan Brewer.
Water polo charter members are Richard Valero and Bill Regan, who were also selected for swimming along with Leonard Hall, Arlene Hall, Jack Scott, Scott Ellsworth, John Hiett, Tom Edick, John Hickok, Don Fipps, Monty Carpenter, John Helm, Ed Lindley, Pat Perelli-Minetti, Larry Lewis, Byron Lewis, Bob Higginbotham, Dorothy Gallego, Jennifer Crockett, Claire Underhill, Marica Johnson, Don Lipoma, Mike Johnson, Don Geivet, Dan Geivet, Irene LaVallee, Richard Taylor, Pat Hoy, Tom Dawson, Tim Dawson, Stacy Carpenter, Patti Wright, Karen King, Oleta Sadoy, Marilyn Dawson, Charles Mendenhall and Tim Adams.
The selection committee reported that additional charter nominees will be considered for the next five years. Those charter members who wish will be presented a certificate if they contact Hall of Fame chairman Monte Marshall, 661-725-7541.
Cesar Chavez High School has reported its fall sports award winners for 2018.
Recognized in volleyball for the varsity team that won the South Sequoia League title were co-MVPs Karen Gutierrez and Kayla Sanchez; and Leslie Velasco received the Titan Award.
For JV volleyball, Krystal Lugo was most valuable, Beverly Walker the offensive player of the year and Delilah Dominguez the defensive player of the year.
Samara King was most valuable for the frosh-soph team with Emily Avalos winning the Coaches Award and Hannah Villaruz the defensive player of the year award.
Uriel de Haro was most valuable and Samuel Gonzalez the most improved for varsity cross country. For cross country girls, Esmerelda Salcedo was most valuable and Ganor Bhatti the most improved.
For girls’ golf, Daisy Campos was the Golfer of the Year and Alia Robles and Catalina Beltran shared the most inspirational award.
For varsity tennis, Alani King was most valuable, Debra Cibrian the most improved, and Leslie Nunez the Coaches Award winner. For JV girls tennis, Loise Rosales was the most valuable and Nicole Fontanilla the most improved.
