DELANO RAMBLINGS: Scholarships distributed at Delano Musical Memorial concert

DELANO — Fourteen scholarship winners in the 2023 Delano Musical Memorial concert were revealed at the Feb. 23 concert in Delano High School’s auditorium.
Scholarship winners included Pablo Tovar, age 12, Wonderful Academy 6th grader; Koumba Diallo, 12, La Vina Middle School 6th grader; Raphael Kimpo, 12, La Vina 7th grader; Quincy DeLa Cruz, 13, Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy 7th grader; Jennifer Lopez, 13, Cecil Avenue 7th grader; Isadora Bravo, 13, Wonderful Academy 7th grader; Caleb Prieto, 14, La Vina 8th grader; and Franciso Farfan, 14, Cecil Avenue 8th graders.
Also earning scholarships were Vincent Fernandez, 15, Tulare-Mission Oak freshman; Seth Antonio, Delano High freshman; Joelynn Valencia, 15, Cesar E. Chavez High sophomore; Susana Zaragoza, 16, Delano High School; Dayanara Bravo, 16, Wonderful Academy junior; and Stephanie Rodriguez, 17, Robert F. Kennedy junior.
Gaining certificates of merit were Justine Gonatice, Katelyn Garibay, Raymond Villanueva and Madison Navejar.
Suzanne Villaruz is president of Delano Music Memorial, aided by Alma Sealund, vice-president; Sylvia Mendoza, recording secretary; and Christina Luna, treasurer.
Members are April Gregerson, James Collier and Rosalina Chavez-Rivera.
On the advisory committee are Arnold Morrison, faculty adviser; Alex John Gonzalez and Marlex Booc, Cesar E. Chavez High School; Chito Murgia, Carlos Avila, and Richard Pagalan, Richgrove Schools; Alejandro Arvizu, Melissa Brindle, Reuben Gomez, Laura Hunter, Esther Lee, Arnold Morrison, Brenda Perry-Reed, Rachel Wolfe, and Yahaida Sanchez, Delano elementary schools; Lily Nguyen and Michelle Tomboc, Delano High School; Jodie Juan Fernandez, Earlimart school district; Steven Herrera and Jonathan Barr, McFarland schools; and Marlex Booc and Madison Spiegel, Robert F. Kennedy High School.
•••
The 29th Tripleheader basketball games sponsored by Delano High cheerleaders and boys basketball had court clashes between Delano High and Robert F. Kennedy teams on Friday.
Games are now “doubleheaders” because staff games have been canceled, the district reporting that school insurance coverage does not cover staff members.
Delano cheerleaders and choir teams will host teams from Cesar E. Chavez High School next Friday, March 10, at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m., respectively. Games are fundraisers for DHS cheer and boys basketball.
Tickets for $3 each are available from sponsor participants and will be sold at the door for $4. The public is welcome.
•••
I’m always interested in persons who volunteer their service in the community, and thanks to Lizet Gonzalez, I have learned of leaders of the local Little League organization as well as coaches who are donating their time.
First opportunity for the community to support the Little League program is on opening day, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Memorial Park diamonds.
Diana Valenzuela-Salais has been selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Board members, coaches and players are selling barbecue tickets at $15 each for a meal of deep pit, chili beans, salad and roll. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. near the Memorial Park diamonds. My guess is that all sales are PRE-SALE only.
Daren Ronk is president of Delano Little League, aided by Lizet Gonzalez, vice-president, baseball; Ashley Munoz, vice-president, softball; Francisco Rios, treasurer; Larry Ronk, fund-raising; Kassandra Gallardo, secretary; Mingo Baldoz, umpire-in-chief; Antonio Gallardo, concession stand; Brian Franks, safety officer; and Josh Acuna, player agent.
For the Majors program, teams and head coaches are Raymond Mendoza, Dodgers; Edward Cantu, Rays; Travis Underwood, Rangers; Jesus Aguirre, Angels; Jorge Vega, Red Sox.
For the Minors program, leaders are Francisco Rios, Diamondbacks; Fernando Fuentes, Mets; Carlos Lopez, Phillies; Lawrence Torres, Braves; and Bernard Castillo, Nationals.
In the Rookies program, Jesse Ruiz is manager for the Marlins; Sammy Torres, Guardians; Daren Ronk, Rockies; Antonio Gallardo, Tigers; and Tony Zarate, Reds.
Teeball leaders are Maria Rodriguez, A’s; Justin Cole, Mariners; Jacob Sanchez, Padres; Justin Santiago, Cubs; Eric Ruiz, White Sox; Vernon Ronk, Blue Jays; Josh Acuna, Yankees; Uriel Robles, Twins; and Scott Perigo, Cardinals.
•••
The 57th Delano Sports Dinner is Saturday, March 11, but ticket sales will close the week before. Monday morning at the start of the week of the event is the deadline for Delano Elks, who prepare the meal, to place the food order.
That’s why those who wish to attend should contact a director who may still have the $35 tickets for sale by March 4.
The pandemic canceled the last two events, but this year’s affair will honor the Person of the Year for 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Chief speaker will be David Grace, assistant men’s basketball coach at Vanderbilt University.
An extensive raffle will close the evening.
Directors to contact for tickets are Gary Girard (725-8803), Brenda Perry-Reed, David Amaya, Gina Lopez, Richard Torrez, Eddie Espitia, Matthew Cauthron, Louis Pandol, Joey Velasquez, Suzanne Villaruz, Jerva Winn, Ginda Adkins and Roy Bonita.
Despite effects of the pandemic, directors recently approved a budget that is about double what it was before the pandemic. That’s the main reason the Youth Foundation directors want to see a good turnout for their fundraising dinner.
•••
At the Saturday, April 22, Delano Relay for Life, taking place at Delano High School’s parking lot on Cecil Avenue, organizers hope to have as many as 30 vendors and are seeking entertainers including cheer groups, dancers, singers and so on.
Those interested may call Octavio Magana, 661-333-2778, or Glenda Muldrow, 661-370-7586.
•••
Just around the corner is the time change. Saturday night, March 11, before you go to bed, remember it’s daylight saving time’s start. That means you are to set your clocks forward one hour.
