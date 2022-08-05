DELANO RAMBLINGS: Scholarship pageant preparations underway

Pre-planning is progressing on the queen/king scholarship pageant of Delano’s 77th Harvest Holidays celebration in the fall.
Candy Caceres, meteorologist for KGET-TV 17, will be mistress of ceremonies for the show, which offers $1,000 scholarships to the queen and king as well as funds for first runner-up and winners of specific categories such as interview and talent.
Liz Morris and Delisa Gallego are heading the program, which will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Delano High auditorium. Tickets are $10.
Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez said that in July directors would be approaching businesses to become sponsors of the celebration, either helping fund specific events or aiding the overall fete.
It was determined by directors that it was too late to find a possible carnival for the fall though festival leaders had contacted possible carnivals for the Delano fete but were turned down.
Directors are still looking for a site for the Saturday, Sept. 17 Tiny Tots program.
•••
Delano City Council denied an appeal of the city Planning Commission’s decision to deny a conditional use permit at the former Kong’s restaurant site.
The applicant had requested approval of a conditional use permit to allow a service station with a convenience store with alcohol beverage sales.
The council did approve rezoning an area west of the city’s soccer fields to allow for single family housing.
•••
“Night of Golden Memories” is the theme for a '60s reunion in Delano.
The event is a sit-down dinner, no-host bar evening Sept. 17 at the Delano Elks Lodge. Social period will be 5 to 6:30 p.m. with dinner and then dancing from 7:30 to midnight.
Attendees are encouraged to dress country style/western.
Charge per person is $45, with checks payable to Lov N’ Care Training Program mailed to Alice O. Carrillo, PO Box 13251, Bakersfield, CA 93309.
Persons with questions may call Josie Gallardo, 553-2574, or Russell McNutt, 370-6351.
Others on the committee are Joe Lelis, Armida Oros, Gallardo and Joe Luque.
•••
Longevity of employees of the Delano Joint Union High School District is being honored this fall.
For certificated employees, Benjamin DeLeon, Arnold Garcia and Elias Gonzalez have been honored for 25 years of service and for 20 years, the honorees are Adelaida Ramos, Tatyana Folger, Tammy McMahon, Craig Nieblas and Cristina Garza.
Glenda Muldrow receives a 40-year award for classified employees with Rita Banks honored for 35 years, which was actually in 2021, and Erlinda Cervantes for 30 years.
Awards for 25 years are going to Brian Franks, who reached that plateau in 2021, Michael Darden, Isabel Garza, Danny Ronk, Therese Truman, Maria Villaruz and Rosalva Ochoa.
Recognized for 20 years are Maria DeAnda, Lorena Gallegos, Sylvia Hensley, and Michelle Lumabao, all reaching that mark in 2021. Other recipients are Frank Pasillas, Cesar Ramirez, Erica Benavides, Claudia Garcia, Maribel Garcia, Judith Prieto, Jose Munoz, Carmina Reyes, Alicia Santiago, Katrina Sandoval and Sylvia Sandoval.
•••
All-American selection was gained by four Delano High School senior cheerleaders at a two-day camp attended by 21 Delano High squad members in July at the school gym.
Eligible for USA trips and other activities are senior squad tri-captains Makayla Olivera, Isabella Montes and Nevaeh Minel as well as Robyn Urbano. All are four-year Delano High cheerleaders who have been on the varsity squad for three years each.
The varsity squad received a superior and JV’s an excellent for their performance during the camp.
Montes for the varsity and Roxanne Cazares for the JV’s earned special “shout outs” for leadership and helpfulness on their squads as determined by the two USA instructors, Sydney Mehlberg of Wasco and Manuel Sosa of Fresno..
Also attending the camp for the varsity were Viviana Corrales, Bryanna Lara, Andrew Marquez, Yamilex Quiroz, Yasmen Heredia and Antelma Quintero for the varsity.
JV participants included Destiny Garcia, Marilyn Gutierrez, Sheyla Izazaga, Marlene Medina, Giselle Mejia, Gabby Menez, Ariel Ontiveros, Esabel Solis and Jaylah Yoro.
•••
Bids are to be turned in by Sept. 15 for the new city aquatic center on 11th Avenue. So said a legal notice recently in The Californian.
The notice reminded me that in the summer of 1954, a pool at Delano High School was constructed with joint funding from the high school district, the elementary school district and the city of Delano.
The high school offered through physical education classes something like four-week swimming units that would ensure that high schoolers could swim well enough so that they were not in danger of drowning.
Eighth graders from Cecil Avenue used to cross Cecil Avenue to the high school pool and swim on some type of schedule.
When summer came around, there were swimming lessons in the morning sponsored by city recreation with public swimming the rest of the day except for a certain time period for the Delano Swim Club and on occasion a senior citizens swim period.
Youth swim clubs were active through Kern County with meets Saturday in the summer, including a Rotary Club-sponsored swim meet in Delano, which drew 300 to 400 kids.
All went well among the three groups until maybe the late 1970s or early 1980s. Somewhere along the line the high school district complained that upkeep of the pool and problems such as algae, peeling paint and so on demanded more funds from the city.
I’m not sure exactly what happened, but the high school dropped swimming from PE, the elementary school district never returned to use the pool, and the swim team disappeared.
Up until before the pandemic the city was offering some summer afternoon swimming to the public. Nowadays the high school district policy does not allow “outside” groups to mix with the high school staff/students because of COVID safety concerns
Now a community pool is being built by the city on 11th Avenue near Robert F. Kennedy High School. I was told years ago when the pool was in the planning stages that a citizens committee (I was never asked to join and I never heard anything about the committee) had been formed and determined that it did not want the pool to be built to make it possible to have swim meets in the pool. Meeting meet specifications would require something like nine more feet in length— could that be added to the current specs?
What about possible use by RFK for a swim team in the future? If a youth swim team is formed in the future in Delano? I think the decision of the committee to NOT have the pool fit meet specifications was a failure to have foresight. Why can’t the city and high school district meet and come to some type of resolution since maybe in the future the high school pool would fit city summer needs on the east side of Delano. What about he city reconsidering the specs that would allow swim meets. How about retired judge Robert Tafoya being requested to arbiter the meeting?
Gary Girard is a longtime resident of Delano. He can be reached at 661-725-8803.
