Kern County seems to be in the middle of the pack in terms of coronavirus cases in the state, and Delano has had its share of sadness.
I did not realize that the first death in the county was a Delano woman who I had known for several years but did not recognize in photos that were on television.
Also, I have learned that two of the cases in Delano that tested positive were of two close friends of mine. The most extreme required being in ICU, but that gentleman was out of the hospital in a few days.
°°°
In a phone call to me from Louis Pandol, a former school newspaper student of mine in the early 1970s and for some 47 years the basketball scorekeeper for Delano High games, I believe the reason for his call was to give me information on rainfall levels in Delano, but I kept asking him questions regarding how crop production in this area compares to past years.
Grapes are “about normal,” said Pandol. There is still picking of citrus (he reported just before Easter) — what I have been told is that the market is good for navel oranges but not so good for lemons. “It looks like a big crop for almonds. By the end of April the blueberries and cherries should be ready for harvest.”
Farm workers have continued to work in the fields this spring except for five rainy days — April 5 to 9.
The Delano area had between 2.4 and 3.1 inches of rains in that period of time. “It’s been a long time since we have had that much rain,” said Pandol, who for years has kept tabs of rainfall in the area in which Pandol Bros. Inc. has holdings. Since July 1, when the rainy season officially begins, he said the area has had about 9.1 inches of rainfall.
Pandol, who serves on the California Table Grape Commission scholarship committee, said he expects some finalists to be from the Delano/McFarland area and that the committee will meet soon by phone.
He also said that Anthony (Tonky) Zaninovich, scholarship chairman for Delano Elks Lodge, has been trying to contact senior counselors at the three local public high schools to gain names and information on candidates for the Elks Lodge local scholarship that is usually given in May.
°°°
The Popeyes restaurant chain which several months ago took out the necessary papers to move into a site at the corner of Cecil Avenue and Princeton Street — just across from the corner of Delano High School — may not be coming to Delano.
A friend of mine called and said there are “signs,” not literally signs, but indications that the fast-food chain will not be going in at that location. Under the current situation, it seems logical that the firm would want to rethink its earlier plan.
°°°
The Friends for Life spring 2020 edition of a Friends of Mercy Foundation flyer lists many people with a Delano connection.
Jack and Carolyn Pandol are listed as donors for the Robotic Center of Excellence. Jack’s dad, by the same name, was a longtime leader in the agricultural fruit business in the Delano area, and Carolyn for a short time was employed as a writer by the old Delano Record.
Jack and Carolyn were also listed as donors to the Mercy Southwest Patient Care Tower expansion “in honor of our parents, Jack and Winifred Pandol.”
The current board of directors lists Carolyn Pandol and Simona Dulcich, who is by my guess a Delano High graduate or spouse of a Dulcich from the Delano area. If anybody knows, give me a call.
Another director is Sean McNally, and I know that he graduated from Delano High and at one time played for the Rotary Little League team that Monte Marshall and I coached.
°°°
I received a call recently about one of my colleagues at Delano High School many years ago. It was in regard to the death of Cheryl Kuney. I believe she came to Delano High in the late 1960s as a homemaking teacher, and later became the head counselor at DHS. When Cesar Chavez High School opened, she was the first counselor, so she has a following of many past students whom she guided through her years in the district.
I assume there are no funeral services taking place now, so I may take the route of donating to the Delano Youth Foundation, PO Box 135, Delano, CA 93216, in Cheryl’s name. I know that Joan and Stu Collins always send a notice to the families that is well written.
°°°
Many winter sports athletes from the Delano and McFarland areas have been honored in the All-Area athletic team selections made by The Bakersfield Californian.
In wrestling, Juan Alonso of Robert F. Kennedy High, a junior competing at 182 pounds, was named first-team in wrestling. He placed second in Division 2 and fourth at the Masters meet, and then at the state meet won three matches and lost two.
Daniel Bartolome, a 106-pound competitor and a senior from Cesar Chavez High School, was chosen to the second team.
Honorable mention were Anthony Bartolome and Elijah Guzman from Cesar Chavez High, Xavier Enciso and Avian Pesina from Kennedy High, and Daniel Padilla from McFarland.
Sarah Lopez of McFarland High was a freshman selected to the second team in girls basketball.
Honorable mention for the girls was achieved by Malaya Espiritu and Loise Rosales of Cesar Chavez, Precious Ramos and Jazmin Ruiz of Kennedy; Annika Fernandez, Angie Gonzalez, and Shania Perry of McFarland; and Alexis Gonzales from Wonderful Prep.
When The Californian announced its All-Area boys basketball team, I was not surprised that none of the local hoop stars were on the first-team. The first-team, including the Player of the Year, consisted of nine players — all within the city of Bakersfield.
Delano High senior guard Jerrick Alestre and Cesar Chavez High senior Adan Arredondo and junior Fernando Carranza were both named to the second-team. Alestre and Arredondo ranked among the top 20 in the nation in assists the past season.
Noly Mercado of Chavez was selected honorable mention, as were Delano seniors Angel Mendez, Tony Ponce and Isaac Quiroz and junior Thomas Perez.
McFarland’s Leo Fernandez and Marcos Ramirez were also honorable mention choices.
°°°
When President Trump announced early in the pandemic that he hoped for a resumption of normal activities by Easter, I assumed that he was being far too optimistic. The lockdown on schools in California for the rest of the school year seemed a likelihood from the start.
Local schools usually begin in early or mid-August, and now that seems in jeopardy as well.
There have been reports that a vaccine will not be available until late November and some say for a year and a half. Several reports also say that people may need a card showing they have been vaccinated and/or otherwise are safe to be out in public. Even if a vaccine is found, how long will it take for everyone to be vaccinated?
Also, we have school vaccinations that are presently required by schools, but not all parents are willing to have children vaccinated. I’m sure they would not change their stance in regard to a vaccination for coronavirus.
It all makes me wonder if the fall — August or September — will actually be the start of school locally. Even if Delano and/or Kern County were not a “hot spot” in cases of the coronavirus, the local response may still be tied to a national stance.
I have heard of a Porterville College administrator advising the college teaching staff to be wary that maybe classes will continue online for a while. That advice may be good for everyone in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.