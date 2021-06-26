DELANO RAMBLINGS: Robert F. Kennedy scholarship recipients revealed

Scholarship recipients and special awards for Robert F. Kennedy High School were revealed at the annual senior awards assembly.
Earning scholarships from the Independent Grocers were Ariana Alvarez, Eliahs Gutierrez and Nayzeth Basurto, all gaining $500.
Alejandra Mendoza gained the $1,500 Varanasi scholarship. Casey Jasso received a $200 scholarship from CSEA Chapter 79, Crystal Pimentel a $1,000 Rotary Club scholarship, Fasha Lennon $500 grant from Delano Energy, Karissa Sernas a $300 Jim Burke Ford book scholarship, Perla Servin Moreno the $500 Mexican American Pioneers of Delano scholarship, Perla Servin Moreno and Mayra Reyes both $400 Delano Youth Foundation scholarships, and Chloie Sanchez a $48,000 Southern Nazarene University President’s scholarship.
Kristina Gonzalez earned the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship award, a $1,000 Omni scholarship and the outstanding senior award for the music department.
Aliyah Ochoa gained a certificate as the Soroptimist Girl of the Year.
Also honored as top seniors in school departments were Danna Osuna, ELD; Dominic Flores, mathematics department; Fernando Jarquin, social studies; Francisco Ruiz and Jennifer Torres, physical education; Nherlyn Capalac, English department; Stephanie Pena Chavez, business; Tasnem Ahmed, science; Victoria Ruiz Nunez, welding; Marcos Andrade, architectural drafting; Diana Lara, foreign language; Andrea Carillo Reyes, art; and Zayra Barboza, health.
Winning awards from the military were Alberto Sanginez, Marines; Austin Sabio, Navy; Cassandra Torrez Hernandez, Army; Destiny Ramirez, Army; Luis Santos, Army; Paulette Cruz, Army; Rosa Montiel, Army; Kevin Medina, Army; and Trisha Pagala, Army National Guard.
Alexis Gomez received the Marine Semper Fidelis award for band; Aliyah Ochoa, Marine Distinguished Athlete award; Joshua Soria, Marine Distinguished Athlete; and Mayra Reyes, Marine scholastic excellence.
Samantha Gonzales earned the $1,000 scholarship from Delano’s Harvest Holidays and Priscilla Gonzalez $700 as first princess, winner of the interview and top fundraiser.
°°°
A meeting of the coming fall senior girls and boys interested in taking part in the Harvest Holidays Queen and King contests is tentatively set for Saturday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at the new community center on 11th Avenue near the westside fire department building.
The program offers scholarships to selected senior boys and girls who take part in the program.
Program information is available from Delisa Gallego, 778-8777.
°°°
City Councilwoman Liz Morris has explained her no vote in a 3-2 favorable Council decision to allow the flying of the pride flag at City Hall.
Morris and councilman Joey Alindajao voted against the flag being allowed. Said Morris, “I have many friends whom I know and support, but the concern is that if one flag other than the American and state flags is allowed, then the city could be liable to be sued if we did not grant the same privilege to another flag that we may NOT approve of.”
°°°
Delano’s 26th annual Relay for Life for the second spring is taking place in virtual fashion with different ideas in effect.
Lead person Cheryl Hill, who said the relay’s goal for this year is $60,000, reported that June 1 there were to be sign-ups at Cecil Avenue Park in the evening to meet the event leadership. “We hoped to add teams and give information.”
A “Relay at Home” was to take place Saturday, June 12, with teams encouraged to set up camp sites in their front yards and encourage team members to walk around their neighborhoods.
A luminaria ceremony is slated for July 15. Mrs. Hill said the plan is to set up luminaria bags, hopefully at the Chamber of Commerce if their permission is given. People would be encouraged to drive through the Chamber front yard to see the luminaries and/or purchase them.
A survivors celebration is scheduled Aug. 7. That drive-through event would be at the St. Mary’s School parking lot.
°°°
Noemi Salazar, a 2019 graduate of Delano High School, recently was honored for one of the 10th ROWDY awards presented at Cal State Bakersfield.
Golden Circle is the highest honor bestowed upon a CSUB undergraduate scholarship-athlete serving in a leadership role.
Miss Salazar, who was a three-year cheerleader at Delano High and two years on the varsity squad, was honored for dance at Cal State, an activity she has taken part in since enrolling at Cal State.
Her parents are Gerardo and Susana Salazar. Her mom is a counselor at Delano High School.
°°°
A St. Mary’s Church benefit golf tournament aligned with the church’s 100-year anniversary was scheduled for June 14.
Art Armendariz told me that the event was a sell-out with 18 teams taking part.
°°°
HOW, Helping One Woman at a Time, is the name of a local organization that is sponsoring dinners at the American Legion Hall to aid families with sickness or in catastrophic situations, reports member Mary Serna.
She said the auxiliary prepares the dinner with varying menus with profits coming from ticket sales. The first takeout after the pandemic was the recent June 24 event. From now on the third Thursday of the month will be the dinner date. Dinner orders can be placed on a website.
°°°
At the final track meet hosted by Robert F. Kennedy High School, after the meet I was called by Eddie Cadena to meet his friend and race starter, Dr. Guadalupe Solis, as the two were heading for their vehicles.
Cadena, a retired FedEx driver in Delano, and Dr. Solis, a retired educator, both ran cross country and track at East Bakersfield High School. “The Blades” is the name of a 233-page book given to me by Dr. Solis.
I am a member of Delano High’s Hall of Fame committee and know how difficult it is to go into the past and come up with information. I was tremendously impressed by the “Just Run” book, as it had complete cross country race results for years of EB running, PLUS stories about the many Blade participants and their struggles and achievements in running and in life.
The book’s first 60 pages focused on stories about athletes, coaches, and team and individual achievements. There were numerous photos as well.
I know how difficult it is to “track down” information, and that’s why I have been urging for years that Cesar E. Chavez High and Robert F. Kennedy High begin to document their school histories and/or arrange their own Hall of Fame. It is not too difficult when people involved are still “around,” but as the years pass it becomes much more difficult.
Cadena, who I first met when he would deliver Delano High cheerleader uniforms, was a member of the East 1964 varsity team that was undefeated and won the CIF valley title. There is much information in the book about Eddie and his brothers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.