A “return to school road map” was presented at a Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees meeting in-person at the Robert F. Kennedy auditorium. Trustees were joined by district staff leaders and three visitors.
A presentation on employee COVID-19 testing was made, followed by a “safe return to athletic conditioning” presentation by the three athletic directors of the district schools.
Details for the startup of practices Nov. 9 for football, volleyball, cross country and cheerleading were explained by the athletic directors.
Athletes involved in those sports must go to the district website and find their school’s athletic areas and closely follow the outlined rules and complete the athletic packet and have a physical exam before reporting for the conditioning practices.
Besides being cleared before they can enter the athletic area, athletes must be aware that they must follow the proper mask-wearing procedures, and they must arrive at practices already wearing the appropriate practice gear.
They will be screened daily at the entrance site, have their temperatures taken, and answer a series of questions before being admitted to the campus athletic practice site.
They will not have access to locker rooms, there can be no equipment used and no sharing. Each athlete must provide his or her own water, all practices will be in small pods with social distancing in effect at all times, and each athlete must sanitize his or her hands at the start and close of practices.
No loitering will be allowed, as athletes must leave the campus immediately after practices.
Some special education students are being allowed to attend in-person classes.
°°°
Plans are progressing for the Delano Community Thanksgiving Luncheon that is scheduled Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tony’s Firehouse Grill, 502 County Line Road.
Residents are reminded that they must enter Glenwood Street from Cecil Avenue next to Starbuck’s and drive north as it turns into Ellington leading up to County Line Road.
A drive-up service of takeout containers will serve vehicles that will then proceed to County Line Road, where they must turn right over the railroad tracks.
Volunteers, who must be 18 or older, may gain information by calling Claribel Gutierrez, 661-778-3265, or Art Armendariz, 661-586-2001. All volunteers are asked to call in advance to arrange filling time slots.
At a recent meeting it was reported that Tony’s Firehouse Grill will furnish the turkey for what is expected to be a turnout of about 800.
Delano Union School District will provide mashed potatoes and gravy and the Delano Joint Union High School District the stuffing and green beans.
Adventist Health Delano is handling tents and tables. DADD is donating bottled water. Still to be determined are donors of dinner rolls.
A dinner jar will be provided for those who wish to donate at the time they pick up their meal. Any checks may be written to the Delano Community Alliance.
Some volunteers will be needed, said committee chairman Armendariz, for setting up tents starting Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 4 p.m.
Thanksgiving morning before the setup begins, a prayer will be offered by the Rev. David Vivas Jr.
°°°
The 75th annual Delano Harvest Holidays Association festival closed down with a vehicle caravan on Oct. 10. The caravan was an alternative for a parade that was not feasible.
This year’s festival was unique, said Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez, because events had to observe all coronavirus protocol.
Thanks to the direction of April Gonzales of the Tiny Tots event and Maizy Garza of the annual Queen’s scholarship program, both events were carried out successfully on Sept. 12 and 19, respectively.
Harvest leaders were especially pleased with queen Samantha Gonzales and her royal court of Marissa Dela Cruz, Priscilla Gonzalez, Sofia Ceja, Paige Joaquino, Cristina Hernandez, Mya Garcia and Alexandra Santiago helping to set up and serve the festival Queen’s/Grand Marshal barbecue at the First Assembly of God Church parking lot. Candidate Laisha Velasco was busy working that day.
Gutierrez also thanked candidates for the many tickets they sold to the public, as about 190 of the 200 tickets were sold. The actual serving was less than that because some ticket buyers did not appear.
Delano Mayor Liz Morris and Councilman Joe Alindajao along with Assemblyman Rudy Salas closed the barbecue with proclamations thanking the Harvest board for continuing the longtime community event and lauding the service to the community by Grand Marshal Mario Nunez.
Final event of the celebration was a vehicle caravan through parts of Delano with queen candidates and Tiny Tots taking part along with the Grand Marshal and Harvest Holidays directors. The Santiago family with a decorated pickup prepared the most-viewed vehicle in the procession.
After the 2016 celebration closed with a deficit for Harvest Holidays, the annual event seemed in danger of closing down until an all-new committee was formed and fundraising was led by Don Hiett and Alice Luque-Duarte.
Since that time the treasury of the festival association has remained steady. A separate account contains funds that will be awarded to the queen and first two runners-up when they begin their college educations in the fall.
Donors who made the festival possible this year — especially during the pandemic — are John Zaninovich, Styrotek, Pandol Bros. Inc., Kiwanis Club of Delano, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, Adventist Health Delano, Hocking Denton Palmquist, Delano Golf Management, Hronis Farming, STRR, Bill’s Chevron, Delano Chevrolet Buick, and the Ruesga family. Emmanuel’s Furniture donated a raffle prize to the Harvest committee.
Most of those attending the barbecue I did not recognize, though this year it was hard with everyone wearing a mask. Among those driving through were Kent Harper and Steve Kinsey, both past directors of Harvest, Joey Pertubal, Dorsey and Denise Driggs, many Mario Nunez family members, and past Harvest queen Chelsi (Jaussaud) Gutierrez (she is also a past Delano High head cheerleader who I enjoyed having lead a DHS squad that won the Kern County cheer championship!!)
To fundraise for support of veterans and their families, the American Legion Auxiliary was present to sell desserts, which, according to Claribel Gutierrez, was a sellout.
Auxiliary present were unit president Dee Hardesty, first vice-president Zana Chaney and secretary Michelle Wiggins.
Harvest directors and most queen candidates helped out in directing vehicles during an Adventist Health and Kaiser free flu shots event at the La Vina Middle School parking lot in late October.
At a Harvest board meeting winding down the celebration, it was determined that a social media chairperson would be needed for the coming year, as suggested by April Gonzalez.
The board voted special thanks for Arnold Morrison, who videoed the Tiny Tots and queen show as well as the barbecue and caravan.
Early in 2021 the committee plans to launch planning for next fall’s event. Persons who wish to join the board are especially sought, as the official board was all women this year.
°°°
Some applause needs to be given to those persons in the community who are enlivening Halloween by special decorations in front of their homes.
One such display was at the home of Chris and Violet Rivas. I was especially shocked when I approached the front door to leave a Delano Youth Foundation solicitation letter and actually heard the “witch” in front of the house saying something that I did not hear because I raced away from the doorway.
Food service departments of all three public high schools in Delano had a friendly competition of setting up Halloween-themed tents and adjacent decorations for their sites on Oct. 28 as they distributed meals as usual that day as well as candy bags for youngsters. Delano High’s all-black tent and dress-ups edged the other schools in a friendly competition.
°°°
Joseph Campbell, a three-year Garces High School quarterback, is a walk-on at Fresno State this fall in football and has made the traveling squad, it was reported to me by Anthony Martinez at a recent Thanksgiving luncheon meeting.
He is the son of former Delano High, Porterville College, Bakersfield College, and Cal Poly lineman Jack Campbell, an inductee into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame. His uncle, Byron, played football at Delano High, BC, and Fresno State and has also been inducted into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame for football.
His grandparents with a local connection are Joe Campbell, manager of Delano Farms, and wife Jana, all DHS graduates.
°°°
Wednesday, Nov. 11, is the annual Veterans Day, which is observed in remembrance of all who have served in the military of this country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.