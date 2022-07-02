DELANO RAMBLINGS: RFK High celebrates grads; CCHS athletes honored

Paola Calderon gained the honor of valedictorian at Robert F. Kennedy High School’s 12th annual commencement. There were just shy of 300 candidates for graduation.
The welcome was given by student body president Mairi Elston, with the national anthem led by Pat Rico, an address by principal Dolores Rodriguez, a message by the valedictorian and a talk by instructor Shade Staples, who was honored as “Most Respected Teacher.”
Summa cum laude honors for a GPA of 3.0 or above were gained by Kevin Diaz, Ronaldo Monroy, Janelle Ramos, Kimberly Mendoza Urbina, Mary Jane Ferrer, Salbador Cortez Magana, Sanny Abitago, Carlos Aguayo Lemus, Aleina Raquel, Adalia Gonzalez, Yessica Garcia Diaz, Clarissa Oropeza, Antonio Venegas De La Cruz, Elyssa Pascual, Marinelle Arellano, Maria Ximena Ayala, Ashley Ochoa, Yareli Hernandez, Laney Tincher, Marisol Avalos, Adriana Valdez, Daniela Ruiz, Jose Almaral Torres, Estefani Molina Matias, David De Jesus Gutierrez, Enrique Garibay, Jr., Divina Davila, Drake Sand, Destinee Arvizu, Ashely Ramirez, Bryan Aburto, Yamilet Armenta Trujillo, Yaquelyn Rodriguez and Diana Jeronimo.
Recognized for four years of perfect attendance were Carlos Aguayo Lemus, Adrian Arredondo, Marc Jonpaul Cacal, Paola Calderon, Jaren Membreve, Ashley Ochoa, BJ Dhan Paat and Antonio Venegas DeLa Cruz.
Thunderbirds of the Year were Marlex Booc, teacher of the year; Elizabeth Rios, classified of the year; and Ronaldo Monroy, student of the year.
Retiring Cesar Chavez High assistant principal/athletic director Jim McConnell reported to me some of the spring standouts in sports at CCHS.
Named to the first team for softball in the South Sequoia League were Madyson Herrera, Noelani Espiritu, Emm Robles and second-teamer Alexis Elizondo.
Jacob Jiles was chosen to the first-team all-league for baseball, with second-team members being Manny Carrillo and Ryan Ruiz. The honorable mentions were Santos Montemayor and Sebastian Orozco.
Tennis boys for CCHS earned their second straight league title.
CCHS golfers were undefeated league champions, with Ryan Rojas third in the SSL meet.
Babe Ruth League baseball has teams in action on Saturdays, and the Little League program about to die on the vine, as they say, came alive thanks to some last minute “heroes” who kept the program alive.
The city recreation department has revived some of its programs as well.
I just learned that longtime Delano athletic booster Berry Jones, who is retired from the high school district, has scheduled a softball clinic for a $25 fee.
My idea would be that every sports program/cheerleading should have clinics offseason or during the summer to revive all those programs that suffered during the pandemic.
A legal notice in The Californian listed a public hearing on construction of a transit maintenance training and operation facility. The hearing will be July 18 at Delano City Hall.
Delano Chamber of Commerce is seeking candidates for its board of directors.
All locals should consider the opportunity they have to support the community. I am sure it is a great learning experience as well.
Since I’m not computer/cell phone or anything like that savvy, I have failed to record “where I can find it” the phone numbers of Steve Kinsey, a leader of Kiwanis and Delano Historical Society, and Dr. Matthew Grijalva, the newly appointed assistant principal/athletic director at Cesar Chavez High School.
The naming of Grijalva makes all three city high school athletic directors graduates of Delano High School. “Matt,” who also taught and coached at Delano High, is the man I need to see to learn information about spring sports award winners at CCHS. He emailed me that nobody in his work area has any idea, but I am hopeful I can contact the “maker” of sports award plaques who may still have a list of winners.
IF not, could CCHS baseball, track, tennis, golf and softball give me a call at 725-8803. Please let the phone ring a long time because sometimes my landline phone works in the bedroom and sometimes in the kitchen. Depending upon where I am at the time, I may have to “speed” down the hallway to the phone that seems to be working at the time.
Near June’s end I received from Delano Historical Society, 330 S. Lexington St., Delano, 93215, the annual “fiscal” year opportunity to become a Society member for the “fiscal” year.
Dues are $25 for adults, $40 for a family, $50 for a business, $5 for students, and $15 for senior citizens.
The flyer promises that 100% of memberships are used for maintenance and restoration of the Heritage Park Museum.
The Society has taken on the task of developing the museum into one of the more memorable places to visit with family or friends.
Says the flyer, “Heritage Park Museum holds the past within the confines of its fences. You can touch upon the pioneering efforts our ancestors experienced forming a town and building a place to raise their families.”
The facility is available for all types of functions, including lunches, reunions, showers, weddings, pictures, educational experiences and many more. Persons may call Jim Sevier, 978-6118, to reserve the museum for a special occasion.
Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when all visitors are welcome.
Most of the time individuals or groups hear only bad comments about events. It was so refreshing to hear from Joan and Stuart Collins in regard to the 12th Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame event.
“We want to thank the committee for a wonderful Hall of Fame evening," they said. "The cheerleader servers did a great job. Loved having the event at the Firehouse Grill.”
Harvest Holidays Association at its June meeting learned from Liz Morris, Delisa Gallego and Octavio Nunez of the planning that has already taken place for the fall king/queen show scheduled Sept. 24 in the Delano High auditorium.
All types of social media have been reporting on the event to attract upcoming seniors from local schools to take part. By this month, actual Saturday morning practices have or will soon begin.
Don Hiett, who has been the driving force in the past in both all-class reunions for Delano High School, has given me the date of Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge as the date of a Delano High classes of 1948, 1949, and 1950 reunion — but others who like to attend are invited as well, said Hiett.
Don, a 1958 Delano High graduate, may be contacted at 661-809-2951 in regard to signing up or paying the $25 fee per person.
He is even so thoughtful that he reports that he will allow anyone who needs assistance to attend to have a relative or friend assisting the attendee get a free meal. The deadline to register is early September.
