The 38th annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Delano Kiwanis Club, the city of Delano Recreation Department, and high school Key clubs from Delano, Robert F. Kennedy and Wonderful College Prep Academy will take place Saturday, April 20, at the Delano High stadium, starting at 10 a.m.
Chairperson Steve Kinsey and co-chair Arnold Morrison report that they will receive help from the local high school Key Clubs, the associated student body of Delano High, the S Club of Cesar Chavez High School, and the Black Student Union of Delano High.
Local elementary district music teacher Morrison says that many of the youth in elementary bands will help and that many who have taken part in the past continue to assist.
There will be nearly 500 dozen eggs donated by Demler Enterprises of the Pond area.
Dyeing of the eggs will take place Thursday, April 18, at the elementary school district central kitchen.
Kiwanis Club funds the contents of the goody bags for which Kiwanis is planning for 800 youths to take part.
Participating youth will ”hunt” for eggs in four age groups and then receive a goody bag and balloon and a raffle ticket for a later drawing for 10 Easter egg baskets.
Set-up will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The hunt for pre-school students will start at 10 a.m., for kindergarten students will start at 10:30 a.m., for first and second graders will start at 11 a.m. and for third and fourth graders will start at 11:30 a.m. Parents will not be allowed in the “hunt area.” Participants are encouraged to arrive on time and bring their own baskets for the hunt.
An egg toss event will be featured at the event for children and adults. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winning teams.
Along with the egg hunt and egg toss contest, there will be bounce houses, costume characters, snow cones, kettle corn and other food items. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available.
Presidents of local high school Key Clubs are Itzel Nunez at Wonderful College Prep Academy, Jesse Fierro at Robert F. Kennedy and Alexis Moran at Delano High School..
More information is available by contacting Kinsey at 661-725-1286 or skinsey@lightspeed.net.
The most recent Kiwanis Club fundraiser was the “Down on the Farm” raffle which featured as prizes beef, hog and lamb “halves” that were purchased at the October junior livestock auction in Delano.
Winners were Joshua Herrera, the half beef; Isabel Garza, half a hog; and Becky Koontz, half a lamb.
The Kiwanis Club meets each Friday noon at the Heritage Park Valencia building at the north end of Delano’s Memorial Park.
Anyone age 18 or older may become a member. The fee is $25 a month and $8.50 for meals.
Future Farmers of America of Delano High School. are to be represented at the Cal Poly Field Day on Saturday and at the state finals at Fresno State University on April 13.
The Kern County Homeless Collaborative met in Delano recently and plans its next meeting for May 9 at the Delano Association for the Developmentally Disabled office on Main Street.
At the recent meeting, it was the generally agreed belief that Delano has about 70 homeless people, nearly double the number identified in a 4 a.m. canvassing of the area.
At the meeting it was discussed that the group would move forward in developing a hotel voucher system for Delano by receiving some of the $30,000 in funds allocated to Kern County.
The group is trying to gain clarification from the Department of Human Services on what temporary housing might be arranged and if funds are available to families and children of the Delano area, said Sal Moretti, district director for Kern County’s District 4 represented by David Couch.
Morettti said the group is now starting to look for a location for a recovery station to be placed in Delano.
Robert F. Kennedy High School has planned its prom for Saturday at the Westchester Hall in Bakersfield.
Advisor Mardelano Booc and senior class president Norma Ruiz are the prime planners for the event at which a King and Queen will be crowned.
Cesar E. Chavez and Delano high schools both have plans to reward their students for their part in gaining Distinguished High School honors in the statewide recognition.
Cesar Chavez High has already honored its staff with a luncheon and on Tuesday will have a double lunch schedule with pizza and ice cream to be treats for students.
Delano High on April 11 has planned free pizza and ice cream for students during an hour-long lunch period at which a DJ will entertain students.
In a recent “power” track meet of the South Sequoia League in track and field, Cesar Chavez sophomore Jaden Veloria was a standout.
Veloria ran the 100 meters and 200 meters in frosh-soph races at a faster time than was achieved by varsity runners in the two races.
Don Chandler, who works in the discipline system at Delano High School, has a new honor to add to his coaching accomplishments.
After coaching championship boys basketball teams at Tulare Western High School, he took a post at Cesar Chavez High School and won boys basketball titles there and more crowns than at Robert F. Kennedy.
Now he is the boys’ golf coach at Delano High and his team won its first match in many years, 232 strokes to 236 over Monache recently. His team is composed of Carlos Ceja, Loy Duran, Juan Ramirez, Humberto Guzman, Chris Saucedo, Carlos Urias and Kevin Lema.
Delano High athletic director Albino Duran said he wants to alert The Bakersfield Californian that the newspaper should consider Delano High tennis coach Marc Gomez for All Area Coach of the Year.
Gomez’s boys’ tennis team two years ago won the East Yosemite League title and last year tied for the championship. This year’s team is off to a 6-0 start in EYL matches with four remaining.
. Delano’s 19th annual Relay for Life is aiming for a $100,000 goal for this year’s event which will take place the weekend of April 13 in the quad area of Delano High School. As of late March the relay had already earned about $70,000.
Fundraisers have already earned much of the total goal. Teams, businesses, and individuals wishing to participate are still being sought. Prospective sponsors should contact Glenda Muldrow, 661-370-7586.
Individuals wishing to submit pictures for the luminary ceremony may do so by sending an email to mrdoofus@hotmail.com. People are reminded to include the individual’s first and last name and if it is in Honor or in Memory of. Anyone wishing to purchase a luminary may contact anyone on the committee or team members.
Set-up in the Delano High quad will start after 4 p.m. on April 12.
The relay starts April 13 at 10 a.m. with former television anchor Kiyoshi Tomono as emcee. Krystal Mascarinas will sing the national anthem, Army Sgt. Jose Magana will lead the pledge of allegiance, pastor Brian Allard will give the invocation, and youth cancer survivor Alizza Jimenez of Bakersfield will read the relay pledge.
All cancer survivors should be checked in by 9:30 a.m. at the Delano High cafeteria to be ready to take part in the survivor laps.
There will be plenty of food booths, reports Glenda Muldrow, and Home Depot has donated project building kits for children.
Team names and the team captains at last report are North Kern State Prison, Octavio Magana; Family Matters, Corina Mojarra; Clemente’s Crusaders, Rita Figueroa; First Assembly of God, Claribel Gutierrez; HD Church (Valley Faith), Mindy Lucas; Team Nav-Dav, Cyndie Davila; Chavela’s Angels, Isabela Rivera Figueroa; Morningside, Harvest, and La Vina schools, Angela Valdez; Survivor Squad, Laura Kemph; Bakersfield College, Carolina Madrigal; DRMC, Jaime Hernandez, Life House Delano, Krystal Vellido; Disney Gang, Janet Rabanal; Princeton Knights/ANC, Emily Basconcillo; Thelma’s Warriors, Emely Estrada, Team Chris, Jossie Galvan; TNT, Tonia Nool; Snowie’s Fight Club, Mike Fowler; All Night for the Fight, Marty Guajardo; Team Tack Cancer, Virginia Gutierrez; Albany Park/Fremont/Pioneer schools, Rossy Regaldo; Kern Valley State Prison, Mary Allice Nebre; and Joy of Life, Shannon Bangi.
The local elementary schools Public Schools Week luncheon is to take place Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. at the Almond Tree Middle School gym. Luncheon fee is $8.
Open to cheerleading teams from anywhere is a cheerleading Spring Training Clinic, instructed by the United Spirit Association, to be hosted by Delano High School on Saturday, May 4. All or most instruction will take place inside the Delano High north gym.
The full-day clinic, for which the charge is $32 per participant, is from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration 9 to 9:30 a.m. The half day clinic from 1 to 4 p.m. is an $18 charge per participant and is from 1 to 4 p.m. with registration from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Included in the instruction are visual and dynamic routines; game day material and crowdleading skills; P.R.E.P. for stunts; motion technique drills; team building activity; and working with a highly trained staff.
Interested groups may call 626-277-5671.
It is believed that two groups other than Delano High are scheduled to attend the clinic, the most recent to sign up being McFarland High School, whose coach is Angela (Carbajal) Quinn, a Delano High graduate.
Delano Joint Union High School District employees were notified by email from Superintendent Jason Garcia on March 29 of the death of Dr. Terri Nuckols.
“It is with deep regret and a heavy heart,” said Garcia, “that I must share the passing of Dr. Terri Nuckols. She was an educator for more than 35 years and served the Delano Joint Union High School District from 2006 until her retirement in October 2018.
“She will always be remembered for her passion for learning and her commitment to the students and staff of this district.”
Dr. Nuckols began her work in education as a substitute teacher in the Porterville Unified School District and was eventually hired as an English instructor at Monache High School.
In July 2006, she came to Delano as learning director at Cesar E. Chavez High School. In 2009, she was named principal at Delano High School and became director of the Delano Adult School in July 2011.
In November of 2015 she was named Delano Joint Union High School District superintendent. Under her leadership the district has continued to thrive and its schools have consistently ranked within the top schools in both Kern and Tulare counties.
There has been significant increase in college partner relationships as the district has overhauled its CTE pathway classes to better align with its college partners.
Nuckols’ vision and leadership helped to make the change while creating seamless transitions for students. She was instrumental in collaborating with Bakersfield College to begin the new Industrial Automation Pathway at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
In addition, Dr. Nuckols was a leader in moving the district’s dual enrollment program forward, providing students with the opportunity to earn valuable college credits while attending classes on their high school campuses.
Mariano Balbuena III, a Delano High School senior, is one of five finalists in Kern County for the Early College Initiative Award.
The Delano High senior, who has taken part in basketball and baseball for Delano High, has taken classes at the Delano College Center as well as dual enrollment classes at DHS.
He will have completed 55 units and if he is eligible to walk in the Bakersfield College ceremonies, he will have received his associate of arts degree before earning a Delano High School diploma on June 7.
He is the son of Mariano and Katrina (Zuniga) Balbuena of Delano.
