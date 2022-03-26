DELANO RAMBLINGS: Relay for Life reaches about a third of its goal for April 23 event

Delano’s Relay for Life has reached about a third of its goal with $23,703.20 earned by mid-March toward the $70,000 goal for the April 23 event at Delano High School from noon to 8 p.m.
Of the 19 teams registered for the “Tailgate for a Cure,” the top fundraising teams are North Kern State Prison, with $10,135 so far under team captain Octavio Magana; Warehouse Warriors, with $4,502 led by captain Donnie Marshall; and First Assembly of God Church, with $3,144 captained by Claribel Gutierrez.
The top individual fundraisers are Claribel Gutierrez, $2,744; Glenda Muldrow, $1,500; Donnie Marshall, $1,221; Lori O’Daniel, $990; and Jami Russell, $623.
Some of the booths open to the public are tri-tip sandwiches, ribs, tostadas, tacos, kettle korn and snow cones.
Pictures for the memorial video are due by April 10 to MrDoofus@hotmail.com. Persons are asked to place "relay photo" in the subject line and to remember to include the person’s name.
The community is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket out at dusk. There will be booths in the DHS parking lot along Cecil Avenue and in the grassy area of Cecil and Princeton.
The Delano Lions Club will be installing new officers on Monday, April 11, at a night meeting at The General, on County Line Road and Girard Street.
Mary Gutierrez will be the group’s new president. Other leaders who will take office are Jordan Davis, vice president; Claribel Gutierrez, secretary; Barbara Moreno-Mejia, treasurer; and Helen Moreno, tail tamer.
Delano’s Harvest Holidays Association directors placed five Grand Marshal nominees on the ballot and will add other nominees who submit applications at the Chamber of Commerce office by the deadline.
From the nominees the directors will select the Grand Marshal for next fall’s celebration at the regular meeting of April 11 that will take place at The General.
Harvest president Claribel Gutierrez encouraged directors to assist this month at the Relay for Life and the Kiwanis Club “Eggvent.”
The South Valley Sectional conference of Future Farmers of America will take place May 10 at the Delano High School cafeteria.
Part of the conference agenda will be election of new officers. Dinner will also be served. Taking part in addition to Delano High will be chapters from Taft, Garces, Ridgeview, Independence, West, McFarland, Bakersfield Christian, Shafter, Wasco, and Frazier Mountain.
Delano FFA advisor Ernesto Marcial reports that about 100 students and 20 advisors will be present for the conference.
At a recent FFA competition, the Delano High team of Aimy Bravo, Kobe Carter, Grace Elliott, and Manuel Valencia finished second in the cooperative marketing category.
One of Delano’s team members, Valencia, placed fifth in the individual category.
Each time I pass Pioneer School in Delano on Hiett Avenue, I am “captured” by the sign motto “Be here at 8 or you are late.” A very fitting reminder for students!
For the recent East Bakersfield High Hall of Fame induction I was a guest of past inductee Ed Cadena, now in retirement from his service as a FedEx delivery person. Ed was inducted for his standout cross country and track career. He remains active as a member of the committee.
Videos of interviews with the 10 inductees and posters of each of them were due to the video production crew and the archiving class at East.
One of the inductees recently was Marvin Ramey. He was chosen for his cheerleading and dance studio career. I remember “way back” when DHS cheer hired him to choreograph a routine that included DHS athletes George Fowler and Frank Lerda. For at least 30 years he was a judge at DHS cheerleader tryouts and always gave a talk to chosen cheerleaders challenging them to be their best.
I also recognized the name of Terry Moreland who had the most success in the Delano High wrestling program in the early 1970s before leaving the teaching/coaching staff.
Another inductee was the late Gwen Teague, who was a tennis standout at Delano High in the mid-1940s and later coached the sport and taught physical education at EB.
Delano High’s veteran track coach, Jerry Angkahan, told me of the home-filled schedule for Delano High in its final year in the East Yosemite League.
It just happened that the three Tulare high schools were to travel to Delano this year. The two high schools from Porterville cannot use the Granite Hills track, which is being renovated, so the meets will be at Delano. Plus, Delano will host the East Yosemite League championships at close of the regular season.
I sadly have to report that two persons I knew died recently. One was Eddie Ahumada, a longtime city worker in Delano and faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Years ago I had son Stuart and daughter Cecilia as students at Delano High School.
Another was Maurene (Muthana) Davis, a longtime employee of the Delano Union School District. She started as a counselor and later was an administrator.
I remember speaking with her many years back about the start of the then-new Morningside School, for which she was the first principal and had a hand in selecting the teaching staff.
After reporting recently on The Californian’s legal notices regarding renovations at Nueva Vista and Albany Park schools, I noticed another a few days later.
Alterations will be made at Del Vista Math and Science Academy, so parents will be glad to hear of the upgrades at their area school.
Senior Johnny Vega of the Delano Tigers boys basketball team has been selected to the first team of the East Yosemite League. He averaged 18 points and 7 rebounds per game.
Selected to the second team was senior Anthony Mojarro. Honorable mentions were senior C. J. Geivet, sophomores Mark Ragasa and Ibrahim Shuwait, and freshman Elijah Torres.
