DELANO RAMBLINGS: Relay for Life nears halfway point of $60,000 goal

Delano’s Relay for Life is nearing the halfway point toward its goal of $60,000 with the official relay “year” closing Sept. 30, reports Mrs. Cheryl Hill, event lead.
On Saturday a survivors drive-through event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at sponsoring Adventist Health Delano near the main entrance.
A prior luminaria bags drive-thru event at Adventist Health took place in the evening. Today’s event honors cancer survivors.
To attend today’s event, you can pre-register online or register at the event.
There are 13 teams helping raise money for Delano’s Relay for Life.
Delano High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee has met and set Saturday, June 11, 2022, as the date of the ceremonies/dinner in the school cafeteria. Because the event could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will drop “annual” from its name.
The next committee meeting is Aug. 16, at which the committee will decide what to do about hall nominees Robert Markham, Ken Watkins, Willie Jenkins and John Beck, for whom over two years the committee has been unable to make contact
Discussion of several hall of fame issues was carried out by Jerva Winn, Art Armendariz, Henry Mendoza, Don Noriel and myself.
The Aug. 16 Hall of Fame meeting will be followed by the Delano Youth Foundation’s 5:30 p.m. meeting to determine how it will go about planning for the Delano Sports Dinner and other fundraisers in 2022.
All planning is still dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic, which after seemingly easing up has become even more intense in the state.
Spring sports special award winners for Delano High School have been revealed by athletic director Albino Duran.
For boys tennis, Martin Pena was recognized for outstanding performance, Vidal Altamirano for most improved and Geejhon Fontejon for the sportsmanship award.
As most valuable player, Fernando Nunez earned the Tiger award for varsity baseball with Aaron Cavazos receiving the Golden Glove award.
For JV baseball, Jonathon Cervantes was most valuable player while Adan Sanchez was the recipient of the coaches award.
Renee Hernandez was MVP for varsity girls softball with Maylin Vergara receiving the Tiger leadership award.
Ruben Lopez was MVP for varsity boys track with Angel Casillas and Eric Hernandez both earning coaches awards.
Kaeleigh Cezar was MVP for girls track with Mya Garcia and Ismoni Valencia receiving coaches awards.
For swimming, Vince Atencia was the varsity boys MVP with Christopher Barrios named outstanding swimmer and Manuel Sanchez the most improved. For girls, Laura Garcia was most dedicated.
Nicole Bonifacio was chosen MVP for girls golf.
Ernesto Marcial, agriculture department chairman at Delano High, reports there is no Junior Livestock Show planned in October in conjunction with Harvest Holidays but says several Future Farmer of America members will be taking part in the Kern County Fair.
Marcial said that any Delano agriculture department alumni interested in joining a newly formed Delano Ag Boosters organization focused on career technical education and vocational agriculture may call him on his cell at 951-392-7890.
The FFA “banquet” at the close of school was a drive-thru affair, Marcial reported.
Star Greenhand honorees were Kaleena Jose, Hailey Gil and Sergio Castillo Salas. Adrian Navarro won the Star Ag Mechanics award. Mrs. Sandra Oropeza, head counselor, was named Star Counselor for the FFA chapter and district administrator Paul Chavez the Star Administrator. Navarro, Oropeza and Chavez also won the same awards at the section level.
Star Chapter Farmer honors went to Manuel Valencia, Grace Elliott and Ernestina Astorga. Guadalupe Carrillo won the Star Agriscience award.
Honored for State Degree were Aimy Bravo, Jesus Sanchez and Noe Carranza.
For the coming school year, Grace Elliott is the FFA president; Sophia Lira, vice-president; Julissa Hernandez, secretary; Austin Arias, reporter; Irene Rosales, treasurer; and Yasmen Heredia, sentinel.
Art Armendariz provided me with the final standings of Delano’s Babe Ruth League for baseball.
Tony’s Pizza with a 6-3-1 record reigned as league champion, followed by Deltas, STRR and Earlimart Knights, all with 4-5-1 records.
Anthony Martinez Jr. is a busy man, but I finally tracked him down when he returned my call in late July to determine if he wished to again purchase the back cover advertisement in the Harvest Holidays souvenir book — supporting Delano High cheerleaders — and he said yes, along with buying an ad in the DHS football program.
I was unaware that Anthony, who runs the Tony’s Firehouse Grill and other pizza parlors at Tejon and Bakersfield, had torn his achilles by stepping into a hole on a golf course months ago and then aggravating it on other occasions. He says he is finally out of his “boot” and able to walk again.
He said plans are starting for the third annual community Thanksgiving luncheon to be served at Tony’s Firehouse Grill on County Line Road with the cooperation of many local agencies and individuals.
Just as the recall election comes up in September, Gov. Gavin Newsom has become less restrictive in policies related to COVID-19 and is “giving” away money for this and that — though the money is not really his!
IF I am correct, California has allotted tons of money for various issues yet still is in debt for millions (billions?) that the state needs to pay off some time.
I believe that Delano has three and maybe four local plumbers, but I know of NO electricians in the community anymore. If one is needed, then someone needs to be brought in from outside of Delano.
In the 1950s and 1960s there used to be seven or eight fuel distributors and now there is ONE locally. There used to be seven or eight new car dealers, but now there is one! The town grows in numbers, but the choices are reduced.
Jim Bartleson, retired Delano High School business department instructor, will be feted Saturday for 55 years of service to the Delano Lions Club. The club is encouraging the community to “join us in celebrating his service,” said Lions president Henrietta Ruiz.
The event will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Richgrove Memorial Building. Dinner is $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
To learn if tickets are still available, call Henrietta Ruiz as soon as possible today at 661-720-9269.
