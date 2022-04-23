DELANO RAMBLINGS: Relay for Life nears funding goal; Elks lodge installs new officers

With a week remaining, the Delano Relay for Life participants have raised about half of their goal of $70,000. Earnings as of April 8 had already reached $30,318.20 with more money turned in each day. By the close of today (April 23), Relay for Life leaders hope to have accomplished their goal.
Setup of the tailgate event from the Delano High School parking lot on Cecil Avenue and the grassy area on campus at the Cecil and Princeton Street intersection are to be set up this morning, April 23.
With two weeks remaining, the top five teams among 22 participating teams with their team captains and earnings were as follows:
North Kern Prison, Octavio Magana, $13,225; Warehouse Warriors, Donnie Marshall, $5,432; First Assembly of God Church, Claribel Gutierrez, $4,154; Clemente Crusaders, Rita Figueroa, $3,462; and Albany Park/Fremont schools, Rosalba Regalado, $2,148.
The top five individual fundraisers were Claribel Gutierrez, $3,344; Donnie Marshall, $1,221; John Acuna, $1,090; Lori O’Daniel, $990; and Jami Russell, $623.
Teams will be selling a variety of foods, and the public is invited during the tailgate part of the relay from noon to 6 p.m.
Sales will include sno-cones, funnel cakes, kettle korn, tacos, tri-tip sandwiches, lumpia, enchiladas and much more.
Luminaria bags may be purchased today. The ceremony will begin at dusk, about 8 p.m., and the public is encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the event.
Heading this year’s Relay in Delano are Cheryl Hill, Octavio Magana, Laura and Melinda Kemph, Claribel Gutierrez, Alex Lopez and Glenda Muldrow.
°°°
Delano Elks Lodge installed new officers at an April 8 ceremony.
Elected officers are Lori Howard, exalted ruler; Alfred Yanez, esteemed leading knight; Matthew Ince, esteemed loyal knight; Steve Marmolejo, esteemed lecturing knight; Brenda Perry-Reed, secretary; and Louis Pandol, treasurer
Appointed officers are Benny Camit, tiler; James Mejia, esquire; Terri Kanter, inner guard; and Suzanne Mendoza, chaplain.
Trustees are Monte Harrelson, Gerry Gruver, Jonathon Musto, Jon Henry Medina and Aaron Medina.
Elks bingo continues the first and third Thursdays of each month.
The Elks bulletin sought volunteer cooks for coming events.
°°°
The printed program for Delano High School’s four academic awards nights in March revealed senior coed Joselle Talabong, president of the school’s S Club service organization, as Tiger of the Year.
Soroptimist International Girl of the Year selections are Zsaby Diana, 12th grade; Grace Elliot, 11th grade; Karina Alonso Flores, 10th grade; and Alondra Martinez, 9th grade.
°°°
The city of Delano in my estimation has made a wise investment in apparently purchasing the old First United Methodist Church at Jefferson and 11th Avenue as well as the building to the south of the church and the property where a home was located at Kensington and 11th that removed a real eyesore from across from City Hall.
Now I hope city leaders will take another look at what was to happen before the pandemic and is still on the burners for the near future — I THINK — of building a swimming pool at the new community center site on 11th Avenue in west Delano.
The city, I am told, decided to build a pool, but one that was only a few feet short of being the type that would be useful to have swim meets. I know there are no current plans for a swim team OR meets in Delano, but I think it would be wise for the City Council and staff to consider the cost of extending the pool a short distance and what it could accommodate in the future.
°°°
Delano High cheerleaders will be selling bottled water at graduation and hopefully more items if permission is granted. I have aided the squad in sales for some 30 years, and every year an adult, usually a parent of a small child, asks for a food item or a soda because usually the family left home early to get a good seat and nobody ate dinner and by 8 p.m. all are hungry for something to bite on.
Students selected for varsity and JV squads to be determined later are Anahi Alvallar, Viviana Corrales, Jodie Dominguez, Jacqueline Flores, Destiny Garcia, Marilyn Gutierrez, Ally Herrera, Sheyla Izazaga, Bryanna Lara, Andrew Marquez, Marlene Medina, Nevaeh Minel, Isabella Montes, and Makayla Olivera with alternates Hailey Morris, Elexis Solis and Aracely Soto.
Chosen as incoming ninth graders are Roxanne Cazares, Gabby Mendez, Esabel Solis and Jayiah Yoro, with Ariel Ontiveros as an alternate.
The cheerleaders will be in the stadium concession stand and also in groups with ice chests at strategic sites inside the stadium.
°°°
“Newsom: Stop dumping our farm water in the ocean.”
The above message was on at least two signs that I viewed on the highway through Porterville.
A good message, but even if it were on the governor’s front yard, I don’t believe he would pay any attention to it.
°°°
The Californian recently disclosed in an article how schools in the city and county were planning to deal with a state mandate to start schools later once the fall comes around.
I am curious how the Delano high school and union school districts will adjust. They could seek a waiver, but I have not heard anything about either district.
°°°
National Prayer Day is sponsored this coming May 5 by the Delano Chamber of Commerce, which is coordinating with the city of Delano.
By now more information should be available, but as I was writing this column, the site and other particulars had not yet been determined.
°°°
Robert F. Kennedy soccer and wrestling special award winners have been announced.
Lisandro Ceja and Ronaldo Monroy shared the MVP award for varsity boys soccer, with Daniel Guzman the outstanding offensive player and Hugo Mora outstanding on defense.
For JV soccer, Diego Marin was most valuable and Carlos Calderon outstanding on offense and Kevin Franco on defense.
For girls soccer, Crystal Paniagua was varsity most valuable. Brenda Cabanilla received the Thunderbird award while Monica Torrez was recognized for offense and Priscilla Valdez for defense. Juliana Munoz was named most improved.
For JV girls soccer, Juliet Gutierrez was outstanding offensive player, Keyly Soria the outstanding defensive player and Leticia Gonzalez the most improved.
Jonah De la Cueva was most valuable for varsity wrestling. Azariah Gutierrez was most improved, Fredy Lopez the most inspirational and Jesus Alvarez the most determined.
