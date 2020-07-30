Randi Paige Joaquino, a Cesar E. Chavez High School senior in the fall, has been selected as Delano’s Distinguished Young Woman for the class of 2021. Due to the current pandemic, Delano had a virtual program and results released after judges from throughout the country were involved in the selection.
Joaquino, a daughter of Jacklyn and Isaul Contreras, performed a tap dance to “Supersonic” for her talent. She earned a $1,100 scholarship and a medallion.
Alyssa Raye Guerra, a Chavez High School senior and daughter of Sonia and Jose Guerra, was first alternate and earned an $800 scholarship.
Gaining $200 scholarships are Sofia Lauren Ceja, a Chavez High student and daughter of Nicolette Cayme Fariaz; Marissa Lizette DelaCruz, a Delano High student and daughter of Veronica and Christopher DelaCruz; and Isabel Mikaela Robles, a Chavez student and daughter of Consuelo and Omar Robles.
The local program committee arranged for pre-recording of talent, fitness and self-expression by each participant while practicing social distancing. Participants were evaluated in categories of scholastics, 25 percent; interview, 25 percent; talent, 20 percent; fitness, 15 percent; and self-expression, 15 percent.
Interviews took place individually via Zoom meetings with judges from as far away as North Carolina, Georgia, Washington and New Mexico.
Joaquino will represent Delano at various public events and serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “be your best self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles of being healthy, involved, studious, ambitious and responsible.
Distinguished Young Woman of Delano committee members include Nicole Villaruz and Elizabeth Velasco-Ramirez, local program chairs; Suzanne Villaruz, Arleen Villaruz-Gonzales, Amie Ancheta, Emma Ancheta, Aubree Lou Gonzales, Liz Morris and Arnold Morrison. Darlene Ziegler of Precision Dance Center provided a location for the onstage category recordings.
°°°
With almost all Delano College Center classes being offered online for the coming fall semester, the center staff, led by Abel Guzman, executive director of rural initiatives, has announced numerous programs aimed at making the educating process easier for students.
Summer school has taken place fully online with all staff working remotely, said Guzman. Information on summer school, the fall course schedule and special services for students are available to the public at bcruralinitiatives@bakersfieldcollege.edu. All rural communities in Kern County are served through email and can arrange appointments.
Guzman reported Delano College Center has virtual office hours from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The office is closed Fridays.
Fall classes start Aug. 24, and sign-ups for the fall term are underway. A program specifically designed for students ages 18-24 and never before enrolled at Delano Center is offering additional funding and counseling through the SOAR program — Student Outreach Academic Re-engagement.
Summer school enrollment for Bakersfield College was “up” this summer, said Guzman. In the fall, at least when programs were scheduled in June, Delano College Center will offer some face-to-face classes, but most will be online classes or hybrids — some offerings in-person and online.
There are some short-term, no-cost, non-credit courses offered that will help develop skill sets that make students more marketable, Guzman said. The classes will in some cases be as short as two days and sometimes just two weeks and offer a certificate. Basic office skills is an example, he said, as the class helps students take the instruction in a remote climate.
For Bakersfield College’s virtual graduation that took place July 11, Guzman said about 200 of the graduates would have been from the Delano campus. Though there is no valedictorian for the center, Guzman said that Marivel Servin is one student highlighted as a recent BC graduate who will transfer this fall to Cal Berkeley. She was highly engaged outside of the school and was a voice for students and offered a great deal of help to them, said Guzman.
This year’s cohorts from Wonderful Prep Academy with an associate degree in ag business numbers 96 students when combined with Wasco High School.
°°°
Shirdlen Prince has been approved by Delano Joint Union High School trustees as assistant principal in charge of student support for Cesar E. Chavez High School for the coming school year.
°°°
Amanda Maria Ruiz, a Delano High School graduate whom I had as a freshman English student and on the school newspaper staff, passed away recently.
I always remember that she had a smile at all times or was laughing, but always enjoying life. One of her brothers, Mark Ruiz, is principal at Delano’s Princeton Street School.
When my grandmother, Pearl Piland, was assistant manager at the Delano JC Penney’s store in the late 1940s, I remember Amanda’s mom was employed at Penney’s.
°°°
A recent death reported in The Californian was that of Bakersfield resident Michael Jesse Butcher.
He began his 35 years as a Kern County educator in 1959 with the Delano Union School District. I knew Mike but did not realize that he started the same year that I started teaching in the elementary district before following that one year I was in the Army thanks to an invite from Uncle Sam.
Mike, though not big in size, had been a standout lineman for Bakersfield High for football, and after teaching in Delano joined the coaching/teaching staff at West Bakersfield, which at that time was the football powerhouse in Kern County.
When Delano would scrimmage West or a few times at a store in Bakersfield, I would come across Mike and he would always be very cordial and friendly. I am sure that he treated everyone that way.
For years he served as director of physical education for Kern County and even after retirement he was always being called out to “hot spots” in Kern to serve as a principal or superintendent to “right” the ship of a school district.
The last time I saw him was at a local elementary school district Hall of Fame function where I think he was present because Delanoan Stuart Collins, a teaching colleague of his while in Delano, was being honored.
°°°
An increase of 8 percent in burial costs at the North Kern District Cemetery will take effect starting Aug. 1. People may pay ahead on costs and pay at the current rate.
°°°
Kevin Medina, a Robert F. Kennedy High School graduate, has received the coveted Gates scholarship.
The scholarship provides him a “full ride” scholarship to any college of his choice. He has chosen to attend UCLA in the fall.
°°°
In these recent months, the only good thing that I can think of is that I have had nothing to do and no excuses, so I have been walking about a mile each morning .
My “route” has come across residents in my neighborhood who include longtime friend Chris Rivas, Delano High English teacher Lydia Duran, Robert F. Kennedy coach/teacher Cal Tincher, Richard and Susie Torrez from down the street, some other neighbors and some friends who I spotted while driving, Mario and Gina Lopez.
°°°
Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to have done a capable job guiding the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, I don’t like the path that he and the “state” have taken in regards to finances since his start in the governor’s seat.
It was two winters ago that the Delano High cheerleader coach and I were advised by two district staff and two school administrators that the cheerleaders should spend the funds in their account — apparently a reaction to what a state auditor had told them.
Thus, a reserve of about $30,000 on their advice was spent from that account. That account had been built up from the mid 1980s to about 2019. The reserve had allowed cheerleaders to pay each spring for uniforms, camp and other needs, and then over the coming months the squad earned enough to build up the account to where it had been before.
The account is now down to about nothing thanks to the advice passed along from the state to the school system.
Now there may be no near-future publications — programs for seasonal sports, a cheer calendar and Philippine Weekend and Harvest Holidays souvenir books — all of which added up advertising that annually produced $11,000 or more in funds for the account. Even in the near future that income will be very hard to come by through community advertising support.
Now Newsom and the legislature in their budget have said that schools will “barely” be affected by the bleak economic outlook, but that schools should take from their reserves and borrow and in a year the state will pay them back.
What lousy financial advice from the governor and the state. It fits right in line of what cheerleaders were advised to do and now have to suffer the consequences.
My assessment is that just because people are in high offices that does not mean they have any good sense in handling money.
°°°
The Delano Union School District on Aug. 3 will resume providing meals for district students with the start of the new school year.
Meals will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at school sites: Almond Tree, Cecil Avenue, Del Vista, La Vina/Harvest, Nueva Vista and Pioneer.
From March 18 through July 8, the district served 924,678 meals.
