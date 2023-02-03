DELANO RAMBLINGS: Public hearing set for 189-home development

DELANO — Two recent notices in the Californian should be of interest to Delano area residents.
One notice reported a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Council chambers in regard to a development agreement and tentative tract map.
The tract is a 40-acre parcel to be subdivided into 189 single-family residential lots. The parcel is located along the south side of Mathews Road (11th Avenue) between Timmons Avenue and Melcher Road.
The other notice announced the recruitment of one new board member to join the five-member board of directors of the North Kern South Tulare Hospital District.
The appointment is to fill the remainder of a four-year term which ends Nov. 30, 2024. A letter of interest and resume must be submitted no later than Friday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m.
To be eligible for the NKSTHD board, applicants must reside and be registered to vote within the jurisdiction at the time they submit a letter of interest.
Persons must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen, be registered to vote within the jurisdiction of the district, must not be on parole or serving time for a felony conviction and must not have been convicted of a felony involving the giving, accepting, or offering of a bribe, embezzlement, or theft of public funds, extortion, perjury, or conspiracy to commit any such crime under California law or the law of another state, the United States, or another country. The person selected must continue to reside within the jurisdiction during the term of office.
•••
The Feb. 18 Delano Chamber of Commerce crab feed is going to be a sell-out, reports the Chamber CEO, Sunshine Hernandez.
She suggests that anyone who is interested in buying a ticket or a table for tickets should call the chamber at 725-2518 or send an email for more information.
•••
Several donations to district schools were approved by trustees of the Delano Joint Union High School District at its January meeting.
Given the OK was the Charities Aid Foundation of America $3,500 donation to Cesar E. Chavez High School.
Tri Counties Bank donated $2,375 to the district. A $100 donation from Angel Sandoval was to Robert F. Kennedy High School.
The Kern County Foundation grant program has awarded $400 to Delano High science and physics instructor Julissa Villarreal for a classroom project.
The board okayed several athletic coaches at Cesar Chavez High School. Daniel Alegria was approved to coach boy golf, Ilario Prieto to be freshman boys basketball coach, Zabrina Hollabaugh the head track and field coach and Nicolas Guzman an assistant in track; Juan Antonio Mendez, head boys soccer coach; Javier Sandoval, head JV boys soccer coach; Cesar Sandoval, assistant JV boys soccer coach; Jesse Ortega head JV wrestling coach; Frank Garay, head JV boys tennis coach; and Davina Avalar, head cheerleader coach.
Michelle Tomboc was ratified as music and band teacher at Delano High School and Juan Casas as a volunteer assistant JV baseball coach at DHS.
Robert F. Kennedy coaches OK'd were Diamond Hernandez, volunteer JV baseball; Alejandro Maldonado, freshman baseball; Jamal Martinez, Esteban Leon, and Zack Angkahan, all volunteer track; Jonathon Nunez, aasistant varsity track; and Edward Gines, head varsity boys tennis.
In other employee approvals, the board named Benito Martinez, campus security at Cesar Chavez; Hector Vasquez, special education instructional specialized physical health care aide, at Chavez; and Anabel Munoz, dual enrollment clerk for the district.
The board accepted the resignation due to retirement of Glenda Muldrow, library/media, and approved posting the position.
Mrs. Langley with chaperones and FFA members to the California FFA state leadership conference in Ontario March 16-19 were OK'd by the board.
Trustees ratified an amended professional services agreement with Monica Gonzalez for not to exceed $9,800.
The board approved a resolution regarding a “window period” for two years of service (golden handshake) as a retirement incentive for certificated employees.
Approval was given to an administrative request for a rental agreement of the Westchester and Club W for a school Prom April 15 but not to exceed $7,950.
•••
Youth coaches for year-round programs are being sought by the city recreation department. More information may be gained at 661-721-3335 or by picking up an application at the office, 925 Ellington St.
Applicants must be age 16 or older.
•••
For the third time in a row, Marc Gomez has been named All-Area girls tennis Coach of the Year by The Californian. He coached the Garces Memorial High Central Section Division I championship girl tennis team.
He coached at Delano High before the pandemic and had coached Delano High boys tennis to three straight East Yosemite League championships.
Those varsity titles were the only ones for Delano High since a football co-championship in 2011, the year of the school’s 100-year observance.
•••
Someone just mentioned to me that the city’s plan for a new aquatic center on 11th Avenue will be a few feet short of what is regulation for a competitive swim pool.
Back in September in this column I had put the same information and a pleading for city and school officials to meet to reconsider the “short” pool plan, but nobody seemed to be interested.
Once upon a time I was told that a citizens committee — who was on the committee I have no idea — at one time had purposely decided that the pool should NOT be sufficient in length to serve as a pool for swim meets. I think it was linked to a problem between the city and the high school district considering the upkeep of the pool — but that was probably 30 years ago.
Personally, I think the city’s plan was a short-sighted decision, especially since the pool is not far from Robert F. Kennedy High, which in the future may decide to have a swim team, and such a pool might serve a local summer swim team.
•••
Frank Garay, girls tennis coach at Cesar Chavez High, which has won two straight league girls titles, was also considered for the Coach of the Year for Kern County.
His standout senior player, the only senior on his team, Mailee Francisco, was second-team All-Area.
•••
I have not read a detailed obituary but did see a notice in the St. Mary’s Church bulletin regarding Andrew Cabacungan.
I am assuming this is the local real estate agent, the longest serving in the community at this time and a man who always provided advertising for Delano High cheerleader publications.
I even recall when Andy, not a big man in stature, was a first-string offensive guard for a Gene Beck Delano Tiger football team in the 1960s.
•••
Here are some dates to consider: Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14; Feb. 13 and 20 are holidays for schools in the high school district but unsure about elementary district; Feb. 18, Chamber of Commerce crab feed; Wednesday, Feb. 22, is Ash Wednesday; March 11, the Delano Sports Dinner; and April 22, Delano’s Relay for Life.
•••
Someone told me John Miller was the only person known who might know about a Black History Month observance in Delano. I cannot find a number, even in a super-old phone book.
I am seeking from Arnold Morrison information on Delano’s Music Memorial, and I left word with Liz Velasco-Ramirez to let me know of how current junior girls can sign up to take part in Distinguished Young Women’s spring event.
