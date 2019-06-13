Girls who will be seniors in the fall at high schools within the Delano and McFarland high school districts are eligible to take part in the Delano Harvest Holidays scholarship pageant which is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Delano High School auditorium.
Event chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez has scheduled a meeting of interested girls on Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at the Delano Regional Medical Center conference room.
Candidates who have at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average, and their parents are invited to the meeting to learn information and responsibilities involved in the program.
Applications for the 74th pageant are available at counseling offices of local high schools as well as at the Delano Chamber of Commerce office and will also be available at the meeting.
Much of the preparation for the event will take place during the summer so that candidates are not rushed during the start of school in August.
This morning, Thursday, June 13, a Delano Jobfest is taking place at Cesar E. Chavez High School on 800 Browning Road.
The recent cover photo in The Record of Matthew Veloria Grijalva receiving his doctorate degree in education featured the young Delano High teacher.
Grijalva earned his degree at Cal State Bakersfield on the same day that his fiancée, Karely Andrade, also a Delano High teacher, received her master’s degree in counseling.
Night classes through the Delano Adult School on Princeton Street just north of Delano High’s football stadium will begin starting in July.
Evening classes are offered year-round. The start of daytime classes will be Aug. 14.
There is no charge for people age 18 or older who enroll in ESL, or high school equivalency preparation courses. For the day and evening business courses the charge is $25 per course.
Starting in August in the evening are classes for Certificated Nursing Assistant preparation. The charge is $500 for a semester of instruction which also requires most Saturdays for instruction. Welding class will be offered two evenings per week.
Delano parks and recreation department reports that no aquatics program is planned this summer, meaning that the Delano High School pool will not be open.
Summer “Movies in the Park” have begun on Saturday evenings at Morningside Park.
The free movies will start just after sunset, about 8:15 p.m., with family and friends all invited.
A vendor has been arranged by the parks and recreation department and offers funnel cakes, candy, popcorn, nachos and soft drinks.
To learn more, contact www.cityofdelano.org or call 661-721-3335.
The movies will be offered through June and July.
The department is also opening its spray parks adjacent to the Ellington Center and near Nueva Vista School Saturday and Sunday afternoons from noon to 4 p.m. through the summer.
Tai Chi classes for $3 per class are offered Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Jefferson Center year-round with the instructor Domi Tomate.
Line dancing of country, slow, hip hop, cha cha, and waltzes takes place Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ellington Center with a $3 charge per evening of instruction. The instructor is Charito Anabezas.
Aug. 30 is the deadline for teams to pay a $350 fee for a 10-game schedule of adult softball to be played Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.
On days of extreme heat during the summer, cooling centers in Delano open to the public will be at the Leonard Velasco Technology Center on 11th Avenue and the Jefferson Center.
A year-round basketball program for youngsters pre-kindergarten through eighth grade is offered by the recreation department. The training is offered for $40 a month and is offered each Monday and Wednesday with enrollment starting at any time.
The Delano director is Mariano Balbuena whose cell phone is 661-586-8226 or email marianodelanobua@gmail.com.
Youth soccer registration is now open for boys and girls with the deadline Friday, Aug. 2. The charge is $30 for youth ages 4 to 11 with league play to start Aug. 31 and all games played on Saturdays.
A copy of the birth certificate is needed at registration.
There is also registration starting for youth for basketball with all registration at the Ellington Center.
More information is available at the 925 Ellington St. site or by calling 661-721-3335.
Community leader and elementary school district Trustee Suzanne Villaruz recently received a pin award for her 30 years of service as a nurse in the McFarland Unified School District.
Spring sports awards have been given at Robert F. Kennedy High School.
For varsity baseball, Hector Batista was selected Most Valuable Player, Frankie Ruiz won the Silver Slugger award, Ivan Reyes was named winner of the Golden Glove and Ever Murguia was Rookie of the Year.
Alan Montano was MVP for JV baseball, Ricardo Gomez the Most Improved and Aeron Gable the Rookie of the Year.
For varsity softball, Adriana Rodriguez was named MVP, Andrea Jeronimo the Defensive Player and Marisol Davila recipient of the Coach’s Award.
In JV softball, Yadira Ayala earned the Coach’s Award, Angela Herrera the Thunderbird Award and Mystica Morales the Most Improved.
Kimberly Mendoza was All Around Player for the frosh-soph team, Carmen Salazar the Most Improved and Aileen Camacho the recipient of the Coach’s Award.
In boys’ tennis, at the varsity level Angelo Cabrillas was MVP, Ronil Lagula the Most Improved and Esteban Mancillas the Most Spirited. For JV’s, Jose Ayala was the MVP, Manuel Beltran the Most Improved and Sanny Abitago the Most Spirited.
Mandeep Singh was MVP for boys’ golf, Aaron Falcon gained the Coach’s, Award and Vince Sebastian was Most Improved.
For track and field, in varsity boys Daniel Cervera was MVP, Zachery Angkahan the Most Dedicated and Anthony Orozco Most Inspirational.
For frosh-soph boys, Alfredo Rios was MVP, Manuel Ayon the Most Dedicated and Andrew Del Real the Most Inspirational.
Maribel Arredondo was MVP for varsity girls track, Hannah Bautista the Most Dedicated and Chrystal Pimentel the Most Inspirational.
For frosh-soph girls Jenelle Ramos was MVP and Lydia Carrillo the Most Inspirational.
Delano High School’s 11th annual Athletic Hall of Fame event will take place Saturday at Delano High School’s cafeteria. A social hour will start at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m. and induction at 6:15 p.m.
Roger Andreas, one of the Hall’s original committee members and inductees, will lead the pledge of allegiance and give the invocation following the welcome from committee chairman Monte Marshall.
Charter members, non-football athletes chosen from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s who are present that evening will be recognized briefly before the induction of athletes from the early 1970s and a handful of football players from the 1980s and 1990s.
This is the first year athletes outside of football have been honored at the event.
A few tickets at $35 each may still remain and may be arranged by calling Monte Marshall, 725-8541, or reaching him at the school cafeteria today from 9 a.m. to noon.
When the NBA finals began on Thursday, May 30, I made sure that I was home, took an early shower and was putting together an early dinner when a “monkey wrench” ruined my plans.
Sometime near 5:15 p.m. that evening as I sneaked a look at my TV, the power went off. I just assumed that the power had gone off all over Delano!
I waited for my microwave to go on, but by 8 p.m. I gave up and took some warm potato salad from the “off” refrigerator and slapped it on a plate and that was my “warm” dinner.
I thought that at anytime the power would come back on. When I peeked out my kitchen window I could see neighbors Mrs. Vasquez and Mr. Dunn talking in the street, and I realized that it certainly was just not MY home that had been struck by the bad fortune.
Certainly the power would come back on! No lights, no TV, no electric clocks working, so I just went to sleep really early and suffered through the heat in bed with hopes that at anytime the power would come back on.
As far as I know, the power never came on until shortly after 5 a.m. when I was awakened by my TV turning on. Having slept poorly, I went to Delano High to substitute teach and asked Albino Duran and Aaron Estrada if they had suffered during the night as I had!! Both said that recently their power had gone off for about 15 or 20 minutes, but nothing like the 12 hours I endured.
Two days later, I received a call from Mrs. Abdullah commenting on an item in my column of that week, and she said her power — she lives at the end of the block — was off only a few minutes and came right back on.
I am still assessing whether my small area was the only one affected for a long period or if the power had gone back on and I didn’t realize it!
Next time I’m heading around Delano to find a good place to eat and to determine how widespread the power outage is BEFORE I suffer for a lengthy period!
