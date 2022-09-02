DELANO RAMBLINGS: Plans underway for Veterans Day parade

DELANO — Plans are in the preliminary stages for a first Veterans Day parade to take place in Delano in early November.
Attorney and City Council member Joe Alindajao is chairing a group called Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee Inc., a nonprofit group.
To avoid conflicting with more established parades such as those in Porterville and Bakersfield, Alindajao said that Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, are being considered for the date.
More was to be decided upon at a Sept. 1 committee gathering. The planning group wants to include and recognize military families and first responders.
Being debated is the type of entries to take part, such as no political entries, and which to charge or not charge.
Alindajao said that at the Sept. 12 council meeting that the committee hopes to ask for the city to co-sponsor “in-kind” to cover some part of the expenses.
Paperwork to allow soliciting of funds by the group is being processed, said Alindajao.
Jaime Mendoza and Mario Nunez are hosting the first fundraiser of the group, a tri-tip takeout luncheon, from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 29. It is proposed that the luncheon take place in the front parking lot of Emmanuel’s Furniture on Cecil Avenue.
A second fundraiser organized by the Hometown Heroes committee will be another tri-tip sit-down or take-out luncheon Saturday, Oct. 15, at the American Legion Hall.
Group officers are Michelle Wiggins, treasurer, and Claribel Gutierrez, secretary.
Committee members include Dee Tinkle Hardesty, Zana Peerez, the Rev. David Vivas, Thomas Soto, Arnold Morrison, Suzanne Villaruz, Annette Salim, and Edwin Felix.
•••
Bonnie Armendariz is wearing two hats — at the same time — as she is chairing golf tournaments for the Soroptimist of Delano and Delano’s St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
The 27th annual Soroptimist tourney is scheduled Monday, Sept. 19, with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start at the Stockdale Country Club, Bakersfield.
"There will be a fabulous raffle,” she said, with funds raised to go to the Live Your Dream scholarships for high school and college recipients.The goal to cover the scholarships is $11,000.
“Our goal,” she said, “is to improve the life of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.”
Raffle prizes are requested from businesses and other supporters. More information is available at the website sidelano.net. There is information on how to donate, which can also be gained by calling Armendariz at 661-586-1090.
Entry fee is $600 per team or $150 per individual. There will be a prize of $25,000 for a hole-in-one, longest drive, closest to the pin, and prizes for first- and second-place teams.
By Aug. 23 the committee had arranged 20 teams with hopes for five or more teams.
Kathie Wright is co-chair for the Soroptimist-sponsored tournament.
Diamond sponsors already listed are Tri-County Bank and Greg Hirokawa. Gold sponsors are Delano Chevy, Colombo Construction, El Tejon Tribe, and Eagle Mountain Casino. The latter is also offering a raffle prize of $825 worth of benefits at the casino.
Tony’s Firehouse Grill is a gold sponsor and also sponsor of the hole-in-one. Fourth District Kern County Supervisor David Couch will be the sponsor of the meal.
A month and a half later will be the second annual St. Mary’s Church golf tournament which will take place Nov. 5 at the Delano golf course.
Fee will be $300 for a team of four or $75 per player. A shotgun start is set for 8:30 a.m.
Committee member Santiago Rivera is heading the raffle.
Rueben Pascual, former Delano City Council member and now a Bakersfield resident, is co-chairing the tournament with Napoleon Madrid, a lead member for the committee.
To furnish a raffle prize or learn about the tournament, call the church office. Information is also available by contacting Armendariz at barmend@gmail.com or prueben764@aol.com. Persons may also contact Fr. Loji Pilones.
The committee is requesting that registration be paid by Oct. 14. Checks may be made out to the church and mailed to St. Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., Delano, CA 93215.
•••
Back-to-School Night at Delano High School is tentatively planned for Tuesday, Sept. 6.
A reception starting 5 p.m. will take place in the cafeteria building’s staff lounge with all to report to the auditorium at 5:45. The welcome will be given at 6 p.m. and 20 minutes later the release for parents to visit classrooms for 20-minute periods.
•••
Harvest Holidays this month has its Tiny Tots event on Saturday, Sept. 17, and the Queen/King scholarship pageant at Delano High’s auditorium.
The Grand Marshal and Queen/King barbecue will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park grassy area entrance. Cost will be $15 pre-sale or $20 at the event. The meal will include bottled water.
Applications will soon be available for the Grand Parade at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Hall Ambulance has become a Bronze sponsor for the festival, it was reported.
•••
An all-classes reunion of Delano High alumni is set Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Delano Elks Lodge.
Chairman Don Hiett says grads may contact him at 661-809-2951 in regard to signing up or paying the $25 per person fee.
•••
“Night of Golden Memories” is the theme of the Delano High reunion of classes of the 1960s. The event is Sept. 17 at the Elks with a social hour, sit-down dinner, no-host bar, a DJ, and dancing.
Contacts for the $45 a person affair are Josie Gallardo 661-553-2574, and Russell McNutt at 661-370-6351.
Social hour is 5 to 6:30, dinner 6:30 to 7:30 and social and dancing until midnight.
•••
Delano High’s Class of 1977's 45th reunion is carded the weekend of Oct. 7-8. Delano football homecoming is with Shafter Oct. 7, frosh-sophs starting at 5 and varsity at 7:30.
Saturday at 5:30 is the reunion at the Elks Club at $55 per person with a steak or chicken dinner, music, reminiscing and dancing. For those wanting to join after dinner, the fee is $30 starting at 8 p.m.
Check Facebook or call John Andreas 559-804-5190, Tere Ramirez Vasquez 661-667-1048; Louis Pandol 661-725-3755, ext. 3906, Annette Salim 661-333-4309, or Carol Kovacevich Yingst 559-967-6067.
