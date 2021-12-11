DELANO RAMBLINGS: Pastor Vivas writes letter to City Council over 'unanswered questions'

Pastor David Vivas, who attends and/or takes part in seemingly every community activity, has written and posted for many community people to read a letter to Delano City Council members regarding “unanswered questions and concerns.”
He starts off by saying, “This is a follow-up requesting a response to my inquiries and/or concerns.” He noted that he appreciated phone calls from some City Council members to his previous emails.
The letter thanked Mayor Bryan Osorio and Councilman Joe Alindajao for bringing up for discussion at a future council meeting a concern on the city voting for the mayor position.
He also thanked Alindajao and Councilwoman Liz Morris “for giving an answer in denouncing the acronym ACAB (all cops are bastards) at the Nov. 1 council meeting.” Vivas said he had brought it up “because of a poster made by the group LOUD for Tomorrow, seen at the vigil of May 31, 2020, in front of Delano City Hall.”
Vivas said he is waiting for a response from Mayor Osorio, Vice-Mayor Veronica Vasquez, and Councilman Sal Solorio-Ruiz to see if they affirm or denounce ACAB.
Vivas also queried why Vasquez and Solorio-Ruiz abstained from voting on the school resource officer contract.
“I understand your concerns of the shortage of officers,” said Vivas, but noted that generally abstaining from voting is due to a conflict of interest.
Vivas described Solorio-Ruiz’s comments at a Dec. 21, 2020, meeting: “You came out swinging at SRO’s when the discussion was about renewing the SRO contract. You showed your bias on this issue when you stated in so many words that having SROs at school sites is a ‘pipeline to prison, doesn’t make schools safer, and is an increased risk for black and brown students.’”
Vivas in his letter said the comments "do not apply to either of our school districts here in Delano. According to school officials, kids get along with the SROs and teachers recognize them as good role models. You are welcome to confer with both superintendents or school board members. When you make these statements at a City Council meeting as our elected official, it creates confusion. We don’t need this drama. I heard your statement you made at the Nov. 15 City Council meeting. But you owe an apology to the SROs and Delano Police Department along with both school districts for accusing them of making schools unsafe along with the ‘school to prison pipeline.’
“Those are insulting remarks, and I would expect better from you, my City Councilman. You came across demonizing SROs. This is the very rhetoric going on across America from ‘progressives.’ Please keep that ideology out of City Council meetings. Delano doesn’t need this drama or confusion. I stand with the honorable men and women in blue.”
Vivas directed his next remarks to Vice-Mayor Vasquez. He asked about the Oct. 18 City Council gathering, “Was it necessary to insult and attack the character of Superintendent Jason Garcia and Superintendent Rosalina Rivera? With so many school officials and staff listening, could you have stated your concerns about not having SROs much better? Again, you are our vice-mayor, and I would expect a better approach in a public setting.”
Vivas said in recent weeks he had many phone calls, personal meetings, Zoom meetings, emails, text messages and so on with residents, business leaders and members of the clergy.
“It’s been quite overwhelming in regards to the above concerns and more. They are very disappointed and appalled by actions of some council members. The silent majority are listening but don’t speak out because they assume some on this council will ignore them.”
Vivas concluded by saying he stands with the City Council “when you work together for the best interest of this community. It is my sincere concern to see you all do well. Our city is not made up of Hispanics only. We have those of other ethnicities who live here. But I often hear so much said about Hispanics — the other people are ignored. They feel left out of conversations when there is so much talk about Latinos. I am Hispanic and love our heritage. Our city motto is ‘The International Community: Working Together.’ Let’s not leave out the others.”
°°°
Delano Harvest Holidays’ final report on the fall series of events showed a profit that has left the group financially sound, just a few years removed from its transition from Delano Harvest Holidays Inc. to Delano Harvest Holidays Association.
In early 2022 the directors will select dates for the fall 2022 Tiny Tots program, the Queen/King scholarship program and the annual barbecue.
Choosing a theme and one or more grand marshals for the fall 2022 event will also take place during the spring.
Directors have taken steps to seek improved sound for the queen/king show at the Delano High School auditorium.
Improving the quality of the annual souvenir book was the goal in choosing a new book editor.
°°°
Sales have begun for the 2022 Delano High School yearbook to be issued near the end of school this year.
Julisa Oropeza, a junior, is the editor-in-chief.
Other editor positions filled are senior Jaden Merilos as business manager; junior Isabella Montes, photo editor; senior Miriam Torres, copy editor; and junior Edith Ochoa, social media editor.
Other lead positions are seniors Leslie Aguirre and Yameli Valdovinos, people editors; senior Crystal Madrigal, student life editor; senior Samuel Castaneda, academics editor; and senior KarmenDee Rodriguez, club editor.
The advisor for the 13th year in a row for DHS is Mrs. Cynthia Ayala.
The yearbook staff has on sale many past year's annuals, including 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2009, 2007, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1999, 1994, 1987, 1982, and 1981.
