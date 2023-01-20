DELANO RAMBLINGS: Parade and sports honors announced

DELANO — Pond School District earned the “best in parade” plaque in the December Delano Christmas parade.
Nearly 1,000 people participated in the parade that was viewed by some 3,000 lining the Main Street and Jefferson Street route.
Delano Chamber of Commerce and the city of Delano sponsored the parade, which drew 80 entries.
In the musical entries category, Del Rocio Transport Inc. gained first place with the massed band of the Delano Joint Union High School District in the second and the Almond Tree Middle School band and color guard in third spot.
For decorated vehicles, Hazardous Truckin’ earned first, followed by American Legion Post 124 and the Delano Ravens softball team.
La Mision de Jesus Church earned first among decorated floats, Dulceria Alebrijes was second and the Delano Bengals youth football and cheer gained third.
Outsiders Boxing Club won the first-place plaque among marching groups. Cecil Avenue School cheer was second and Global Sikaran Federation placed third.
In addition to some city staff taking part in parade operation, there were about 20 volunteers helping.
•••
TSgt. Jennifer G. (Gloria) Thomas, a Delano native, is one of a dozen Air Force members recognized by the Air Force Outstanding Airman Program.
The program honors enlisted members for superior leadership, job performance, community involvement and personal achievements.
She serves as vehicle deployment manager for the 441st vehicle support chain operations squadron, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Air Force Materiel Command.
The release reported to this column by Col. Tom Swerfager, USAF retired, from Bakersfield, noted that she was instrumental in delivering precision logistics in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
“Her quick response was vital in developing a 57-vehicle package supporting two locations and 15,000 Afghan evacuees. Additionally, she led the Air Force Central Command’s mission drawdown by redistributing 680 vehicles throughout 18 locations, saving $35 million in acquisition costs.
“Her expertise was vital in the backing of the Department of Homeland Security where she deployed four assets in less than 48 hours to aid the transfer of 3,000 Haitian migrants.
“Furthermore, Thomas was the Wing 5/6 vice-president, Group Combined Federal Campaign representative, and Squadron Booster Club president overseeing 12 committees. She coordinated 27 volunteer events that raised $121,000 and earned the Volunteer Unit of the Year Award.”
She is a 2004 Delano High graduate whose parents are Maria Gloria and Sebastian Gloria. For nearly 15 years she has served in the United States Air Force.
At Delano High she played both volleyball and softball.
She and husband Marquis Thomas have two daughters, Jhen-li and Arianni.
•••
Fall sports special awards for Robert F. Kennedy High School have been announced by the athletic department.
For varsity volleyball, Sharae Brown won the coaches award, Valeria Payan and Melanie Sanchez earned the most improved awards, and Sharlene Abitago earned the most team spirit award. Kayleen Maes gained second-team All-League honors.
Rosalinda Otero was chosen the Most Valuable Player for JV volleyball girls with Kayla Lopez the most improved and Judith Valdez the defensive player of the year.
Nevaeh Herrera was MVP for the freshmen volleyball team. Jenaya Edwards gained the most improved award, Lilia Sandoval was the most outstanding offensive player, Genesis Garay was most outstanding on defense, and Ashley Zapata received the coaches award.
For varsity boys cross country, Devin Cortez was most valuable, Enrique Corrales won the coaches award, Jonathan Maldonado won the Thunderbird award, and Eric Ortiz was the most improved.
For varsity girls cross country, Natalie Espinoza was most valuable, Estefania Calderon received the coaches award, Jocelyn Valez was recipient of the Thunderbird award, and Andrea Camacho was named the most improved.
For JV cross country, Miguel Rodriguez was most valuable and Rafael Sanchez received the Thunderbird award for boys. For the girls, Alma Rodriguez was most valuable and Jasmine Rodriguez won the Thunderbird award.
Cynthia Lugo was chosen most valuable for girls golf. Britney Torres gained the coaches award, Alissa Zamarripa was the most improved, and Delmaris Jarquin gained the Thunderbird award.
Ashley De la Cruz received most valuable award for varsity girls tennis with Elena Medina named the most improved and Crystal Huerta the best in sportsmanship. Analisa Peters received the “committed to play” award.
Karen Gonzalez was most valuable player for JV girls tennis with Francis Gutierrez honored as the most improved and Sarah Chavez and Jennifer Garcia as the doubles team of the year.
•••
Julian Sanchez reigned as king and Angelina Maduena as queen at the Robert F. Kennedy football Homecoming celebration.
Principal Dolores Rodriguez reported on a successful choir program prior to Christmas and that at the December school board meeting that members of the section championship football team were honored.
•••
Cecil Avenue Middle School music teacher Brenda Perry-Reed was a member of the band directors marching band in the 2022 Rose Parade.
In December she learned that the same musicians will join to appear in the New York Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in 2023.
The notice means that she will need to return to her weekly regimen of walking miles several times each week.
•••
Robert and Virginia Cardenas in December were recognized on their 50th wedding anniversary.
I had their son, Robert, in a freshman English class at Delano High the last century, and their daughter, Olivia, as a cheerleader as well as in English.
Virginia was one of the many cheerleader mothers who worked Booster Club bingo to earn money for cheerleaders until the Boosters closed down in 1995.
•••
A December Californian sports story listed two young men with a Delano connection.
Sacramento State won a Division I playoff game for the first time in school history before losing 66-63 to Incarnate Word. A starting offensive tackle for Sac State was Ivan Garza, a product of Robert F. Kennedy High School.
UConn, which played in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, listed its punter as George Caratan, a Delano native.
According to Delanoan Lous Pandol, the Caratan boy attended the rural Columbine School but played high school football in Southern California where his parents, Anton and Larene Caratan, reside.
•••
David Amaya, a former Delano High student of mine and longtime timekeeper/announcer for Delano High football and timer for basketball, recently informed me of the death of Mrs. Frances Zapiain.
He knew that I had known her as a longtime bingo player at Delano High Booster Club bingo and mother of three students I had in classes at Delano High. Sisters Michelle and Melissa both were cheerleaders for Delano High.
