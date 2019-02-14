The Robert F. Kennedy cheer squad is entered in the United Spirit Association Nationals scheduled Feb. 22-24 at the Anaheim Convention Center.
The 15-member squad coached by Natalie Fragoso qualified by placing first in band chant and second place in fight song in the USA Game-Day category Jan. 19 at Agoura Hills.
Caiden Mello, senior, is the Student of the Month and Felipe Sandoval the Staff Member of the Month at Delano High School.
Sandoval, a 10-year employee of the high school district and currently a groundsman at Delano High School, says he enjoys the position because each day there is something different to do.
Mello, the son of Lynnette Mello and Martin Mello, is a senior who has an A grade average through high school. He has participated in band for six years and baseball for 14 years and is employed part-time at Starbucks.
He plans to become an electrical engineer and is taking a dual enrollment class at Bakersfield College titled “Intro to Engineering,” one of his first steps to prepare for attendance at Cal Tech.
At Delano High he has taken dual enrollment English BIA, English BIB, Calculus AB, Calculus BEC and civics. His favorite subject is calculus.
The cover of the Bakersfield Life magazine for February had a photo of owner and winemaker Andy Zaninovich and director of marketing Avery Zaninovich of Tlo Wines Tasting room. Andy is a graduate of Delano High School and a real success from what the magazine called “one of downtown’s newest hot spots.”
In the Snap! section of the magazine of the magazine the only Delanoan I am sure of is Liza Morris who was in a photo at the Bakersfield Chamber 2019 board installation and awards luncheon. But I am certain that the Rick Stevens who is pictured is the same Rick Stevens who starred in track and played other sports at Delano High, I am guessing in the 1960s.
The Delano Police Department is presenting a Residents Police Academy every Thursday from Feb. 28 until April 4 from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
For registration and for information regarding the course, contact Rafael Silva at 661-720-5521 or email to Silvar2@cityofdelnao.org
Those who can attend are residents of Delano who are interested in learning about the law enforcement profession and would like to know more about the work done by the men and women who serve the city.
Instructional topics will include patrol and traffic, K-9 unit and school resource officers, records and dispatch, investigations and homicide detectives, and gangs.
Two members of each high school’s Mock Trial team were recognized in the competition of 19 high schools and one junior high team in the mid-January Kern County competition.
Honored from Robert F. Kennedy High were Jeslaine Montecino and Megan Reyna, and from Delano High the honorees were Nayeli Garcia and Kyle Duncan. From Wonderful Academy the two recognized were Victoria Gardea and Roberto Osorio.
Delano and Cesar E. Chavez are the only two high schools in Kern County to be nominated for the prestigious California Distinguished Schools award. The schools were informed of the honor by the State Superintendent of Schools.
The state news release stated, “The 2019 California Distinguished Schools Program recognizes California middle and high schools that have made exceptional gains in implementing the academic content and performance standards adopted by the State Board of Education for all students.”
Naming a child is a major task for couples and one which puts a name on a youngster for his or her entire life.
I am always surprised when I read about many professional athletes and collegians as well who have hyphenated names. It could also be because parents are not married or have split up or that it is a custom to include the maiden name of the mother. Not sure. Maybe such a name with two parts is a good sign that the youngster will become a great athlete?
January is a time for newly elected politicians to outline their plans for the coming year(s). It is always interesting to hear the plans that involve the spending of millions (billions) of dollars to do “good things” but never outline where the money is coming from.
I am told that many students in high school are given “work experience” because there are no classes they wish to take. There is so much emphasis on classes to prepare students to be successful in state testing that many of the so-called elective classes have been eliminated. For example, there is no longer a homemaking department at Delano High. Many years ago, there were several “shop” classes to work with wood, but I think that is now reduced to two classes. At one time, there was an emphasis on speech and even at one point each student in school had to take a quarter of speech. There is no more speech.
Students in English classes have access to laptops in their classes which is great. I have no idea how many students actually read something outside their computers.
Often if I write a note to someone or ask students to read an article, they cannot stick to the actual reading for more than 15 seconds — even school staff. Nobody seems to want to read the written word because they prefer to use their cell phones or iPods or whatever it is they are focused on every single free moment.
I remember decades ago hearing that then President John F. Kennedy read seven newspapers each morning. That would not happen again with the students of the present day because they don’t want to read anything!
I also recall that students used to be enrolled in classes that were focused on speeding up their reading. No such classes anymore.
Also, I see students in classes taking copious notes in their best printing. I heard once that students in handwriting could write seven times faster than those who printed. That won’t happen again because cursive is no longer taught. Once in a class I spotted a student writing cursive and praised the student and asked what teacher had taught her how to write cursive. “My grandmother,” she responded.
Delano’s Athletic Hall of Fame committee has been able to determine means of reaching most of the 22 candidates who will be inducted June 15, but there are some for whom there are no leads.
Anyone with an idea on how to reach Mike Peevyhouse, Paul Casares, Alvin Shirley, or Gary Jenkins, please call Hall chairman Monte Marshall at 661-725-7541 or myself, 661-725-8803, or Delano High athletic director Albino Duran.
Two senior football standouts on the Robert F. Kennedy Division IV section championships, have been named to the Cal-Hi Sports All-State small school team. Offensive lineman Ivan Garza was named to the first team along with Shafter’s Alex Aguilar while Kennedy senior running back Tyreak Walker was chosen to the second team. Garza has committed to play football at Sacramento State.
Delano schools students were among the winners in the 48th annual Kern County Oral Language Festival.
Armindev Bhatti of Delano’s Harvest Elementary School placed first in Serious Interpretation Solo.
Gillian Zuniga and Susana Zaragoza of the Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy placed third in the Huumorous Interpretation Duo.
Delano Kiwanis Club has a worthy calendar of events. On Feb. 1, the group was to hear a talk by Abel Guzman, director of the Delano College Center and on Feb. 8 the guest speaker was to be Dr. Sara Baron of the department of public health at Bakersfield College.
On Thursday, Feb. 21, a Block Party — rain or shine — is to take place in the 200 block of 12th Avenue. There will be a bounce house and free food and music. The Neighborhood Block Party is presented by the Delano Police Department.
The department flyer states, "The event is to allow the public to meet the men and women who proudly serve the community and to get to know your neighbors.”
The Community Law Enforcement Liaison Board of Delano will next meet on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the police department media room, 2330 High St., Delano. The board was created for additional community participation in police department policies, procedures and practices to ensure fair investigations of citizen complaints.
