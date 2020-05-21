There will be no Memorial Day service at the North Kern District Cemetery in Delano this year.
The cemetery is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, but only for those who walk through or gather at graves while practicing social distancing, and then move on.
Vehicles may not enter the cemetery, no flowers or personal items can be placed on graves and the public is encouraged to wear masks.
People can call the cemetery from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 725-8412 and make an appointment if you wish to visit the office. Only one person is allowed inside the office at a time.
The cemetery district is also advising the public that starting Aug. 1, the burial charge will be increased by 8 percent.
°°°
What a surprise when one day I answered the phone and it was Dennis Sheehan, a class of 1968 graduate of Delano High School. He was trying to get a number for his former track coach, Ron Suggs.
Sheehan’s late father, Tim Sr., co-owned Delano’s R&S Tire Shop before he and wife Opal moved to Wasco where he operated Wasco Tire Shop for many years. Tim, a past president and longtime director of the Delano Youth Foundation, has since passed away.
Dennis, the youngest of two sons, was class president for three years. During that time, his class won the school newspaper’s class spirit competition, and then he was student body president when the class won the award for the fourth straight year.
I recall Dennis as a pudgy little guy wearing glasses when he showed up for a basketball youth camp. But in high school, he was a two-time all-valley football center, league wrestling champion and a 56-foot plus shot putter in track.
The 1968 Delano High graduate, in the first “class” of Delano High’s then-football Hall of Fame, was inducted in 2009.
He played on Stanford’s frosh team and by his senior year was a starter on the Cardinal team that beat Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He won second-team All-Pac 8 behind UCLA’s Dave Dalby who would star in the pros. Dennis was also honorable mention all-coast.
He went to medical school, and since 1983 has worked in the cardiologist clinic at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City.
Suggs, inducted into Delano’s Hall of Fame in 2015, starred in three sports for Delano High but had an unusual experience in his favored sport, track.
Suggs, a 1959 DHS grad from Pixley, later taught at Delano High before leaving for the pharmaceutical field, residing in Visalia.
As a Delano High freshman, Suggs once told me that he could not make the “C” class 440 yard relay team, so he decided as a sophomore to play baseball, but said he was embarrassed that Coach DeFraga played him at second base and he usually struck out. He gained DeFraga’s permission to switch back to track.
That was a good decision because Suggs specialized in sprints but also long jumped over 21 feet, scaled about 11 feet in the pole vault, and though only about 5 feet, 8 inches, he once high jumped 6 feet. He ran on a strong 880 relay team, and in the state meet at Bakersfield College, he was an unsung runner in the 100 yard but shocked track followers by earning third place in the finals.
Suggs went on to star at Bakersfield College and later ran at Cal Berkeley and University of Kansas, but I can’t remember which was first. He resides in Kansas near his son’s family.
By the way, Dennis was preceded by his brother, Tim Jr., who was about 5 feet, 11 inches, and 185 pounds in high school and a second-string all-league tackle. He moved on to Bakersfield College, bulked up to 245 pounds on a 6 feet, 2 inches, frame and became a JC All-American. He went on to star at Stanford and was even chosen to play in the prestigious East-West Shrine football game.
I told Dennis that I hoped someone who had contact with Suggs would call me (725-8803) to give me an address or phone number.
Dennis also mentioned that Mervin Morris was to celebrate his 100th birthday on July 4.
I met Morris, a 1938 Delano High graduate, once as I sat at his table at Delano High’s 100-year celebration at Bakersfield’s Petroleum Club.
Morris’ parents ran Morris’ Department Stores in Delano for many years before they died. After their death the store closed in the early 1990s. Mervin’s experience in the department store made him a natural when he entered the military to work in the post exchange at the Presidio of San Francisco during World War II. After the military, he spent a short time at UCLA and worked with his father in the local store. He did not like either and moved back to the Bay area where he started his own Mervyn’s (notice the change from I to y) department store and even built a string of stores that was on the New York Stock Exchange at one point.
He sold out his Mervyn’s interests but was a financial adviser and may still be doing that in San Francisco as he nears his 100th birthday.
°°°
Aubree Gonzales has won a Golden Circle award at Cal State Bakersfield for her leadership on the university’s dance team. The daughter of Anthony and Arleen Gonzales, she is a graduate of Cesar E. Chavez High School where she was a four-year cheerleader. Later she coached Delano High cheer for one year.
°°°
North Kern County educators were among those honored as Teacher of the Year nominees for Kern County recently.
Verna Alejo, a sixth grade teacher at Pond Union Elementary School District, was recognized as well as Socorro Robles, a third grade Horizon Elementary teacher in the McFarland Unified School District.
From Delano, Alex Gonzalez, a band teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High, represented the Delano Joint Union High School District.
Representing the Delano Union School District were Sylvia Rios-Mendoza, a kindergarten instructor at Terrace Elementary, and Bob Williams, a fourth grade teacher at Harvest Elementary.
°°°
I am catching up on death notices of several local people whose accomplishments will be remembered. John Cartwright, a football Hall of Fame inductee at Delano High School and the former manager of the long-gone Cornet Store in west Delano near Cecil Avenue, passed away at age 68 in Denton, Texas.
Someone called me to report the deaths of Ernesto Aguilar and Gloria Cruz Rosario, the latter an original TAP teacher in Delano.
It was Roger Andreas who left me a message about the passing of Ron Wilkins, a farmer in the Columbine/Earlimart area. He and wife Janice were active in the area and pillars in their church before moving away from this area.
°°°
Other notes I have regard Jennifer Pena, a former Delano High cheerleader who left me an inspiring note through my mail slot recently, and another note reminds me to applaud Claribel Gutierrez and Mario Nunez for all they have done to aid local families in this time of special need. I have not seen Greg Moore in years and his parents had to represent him when he was among inductees into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame. From a friend I learned that he had retired from his position with FEMA but was called back to serve more because of the many needs over the last year.
°°°
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently outlined the dire financial situation of the state and how education will be especially affected by a shortfall in funds and how federal assistance will be needed.
When I read the article, I was bristling because I recall about a year and a half ago that after a state auditor had reviewed the Delano Joint Union High School District books, two district and two school officials approached me and the cheer adviser to apprise us that the cheerleaders’ account should be greatly reduced in line with the state’s position that reserves should not be above something like 4 percent.
That advice wiped out a very healthy reserve of funds that had been built up over a period of more than 30 years. Now with the annual need of about $20,000 and about 60 percent of that dependent upon advertising for cheerleader published programs, the programs cannot exist for events that are not happening and only about 5 percent of the needed funds could be raised before the coronavirus pandemic.
So much for advice of the state and the governor!
°°°
There will be a “virtual” Harvest Holidays queen show in the fall, so any senior girls from the Delano and McFarland school districts may contact show chairperson Maizy Garza or myself, 725-8803. The event for each girl will be staged at their own home, so call to learn how it will all work. There will be more later on the steps taken by Harvest directors to see that other “virtual” events will take place in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.