The Fall Street Fair sponsored by the Delano Chamber of Commerce will take place tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Main Street.
Entertainment will be at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Main Street. Persons interested in vendor space may contact the chamber at 661-725-2518.
The event will include live music by “Brothers of Latin Rock,” a beer garden, flu shots at the Delano Regional Medical Center booth, tri-tip sandwiches prepared by the American Legion Auxiliary, tacos, and Valley Faith Fellowship’s bacon wrapped hotdogs.
-----
Delano’s 73rd annual Harvest Holidays celebration began with a Tiny Tots program Sept. 8 and the annual Queen’s Scholarship Program Sept. 22 and launches a weekend of activities with Friday's Kiddie Parade sponsored by the Delano Union School District.
Costume judging will start at 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot at the corner of 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street. At the close of judging, the parade will begin.
There are 13 divisions. They are the celebration theme, “Delano Hands, Feeding the World,” ages 1-6; the theme, ages 7-13; Superstar and Preschools, competitive; Superstars and preschools, non-competitive; Story Book, Comic Strip, Heroes and Heroines, for ages 1-6 in division 5 and for ages 7-13 in division 6; Open Division: Creative Costume Design, ages 1-6 and division 8 for ages 7-13; floats individuals for ages 1-13; floats for groups, ages 1-13; decorated bicycles, ages 1-13; groups such as Scouts, 4-H, Student Council, etc., competitive, and the same groups for non-competitive.
Hundreds of youth will take part in the Kiddie Parade that draws crowds down Delano’s Main and Jefferson streets.
-----
The Saturday morning Grand Parade also traverses the same streets as the Kiddie Parade and will feature a combined high school band from Delano’s three public high schools plus middle school bands, cheerleaders, high school and middle school staffs, 4-H, and a trailer with winners from the junior livestock show.
The 10 a.m. parade will also feature Grand Marshals Linda Hylton and her late husband, Bill; the Queen’s Scholarship Program court, and the Tiny Tots court.
The Junior Livestock sale is planned for Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Park livestock pavilion.
At the Memorial Park entrance grassy oval area and next door will be entertainment, booths, rides and other activities starting at noon until dusk. The Grand Marshal/Queen’s Barbecue in the same area starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 pre-sale or $20 at the event for a dinner of steak, salad, beans and a roll.
The Junior Livestock Awards Luncheon is Sunday at the Delano High cafeteria, starting at noon.
-----
What luck when I stopped at Fastrip to get gas that a gentleman said hi to me and I asked him to identify himself. It was Fidel Pimentel, Delano High graduate of 1988 who informed me that his class’s 30th reunion was to take place Oct. 22 at the Padre Hotel in Bakersfield.
The two ladies in charge, he said, (by their maiden names) are Serena Alba who used to be business manager for the school newspaper, and Jeanine Harris, who I knew because I had Carl Harris on the Rotary Little League team that I helped coach and Mike Harris was like a team mascot who went on to star in football for Delano High and in college.
-----
“Fair” time is an exciting time for students who are showing animals with the Delano Future Farmers of America. Exhibitors have had their animals for more than six months, during that time bonding with their animals, exercising them, preparing a nutritional feed plan, and preparing not only their animals but themselves for showing in the market and showmanship classes.
In the market class, the students must show the best abilities of the animals and show that it is an ideal weight and meets the industrial standards of a meat carcass. When showing in showmanship, the judge is looking at the exhibitor to see how the exhibitor is keeping the animal under control.
At this year’s Kern County Fair, Delano High had 18 students showing animals. Showing sheep were Aimy Bravo, Alexus Ferrel, John Selsor and Loy Duran. Swine are being shown by Alexus Ferrel, Joselyn Ramirez, Javier Negrete, Noel Ayon, Armando Fernandez, Jasmine Contreras, Jasmin Garcia, Emily Villegas, Marie Carillo, Ethan Carillo, Yvette Espino, Viviana Pimentel and Amanda Cabrera. Sara Lopez is showing a rabbit, the first rabbit to be shown with Delano FFA.
For the Delano Harvest Holidays junior livestock show, which wraps up with the auction on Saturday, exhibitors are sheep, Aimy Bravo, Sara Lopez and Alexus Ferrel, and for swine, Sergio Lozano, Ethan Carillo, Jasmine Contreras, Emily Villegas, Alexus Ferrel, Jasmin Garcia, Marie Carillo, Kareli Ayon, Viviana Pimentel, Armando Fernandez, Noel Ayon, Yvette Espino and Amanda Cabrera.
-----
Delano High’s Sept. 28 Homecoming football game included attendance by members of the Class of 1998 who attended as part of their reunion weekend.
Varsity football player Erik Manjarrez and Piedad Rodriguez were announced as King and Queen of the event. Other senior candidates were Janiya Pabros, Joshua Pinoliar and Briana Fernandez.
Class prince and princess were Ashley Rabanal and Justin Salon for juniors, Giselle Castillo and Nathan Pangaldan for sophomores, and Zsaby Daina and Anthony Mojarro for freshmen.
I take statistics from the pressbox during Delano games and so I missed seeing many of the alumni, but I did get to say hi to past cheerleaders Suzanne Villaruz, Myrna Meza, Alyssa Campos, Kimberly Bautista and Jordan Villanueva. Can’t recall if I said hi to any others!!
The Homecoming crowd unfortunately had to view Tulare Western, the 6th ranked team in the central section, dismantle the home Tigers, 56-0. Delano did win the JV game, 29-13, but lost a shootout game in the freshman contest, 34-30.
-----
The only person I know for sure in Wasco is Jennifer Lewis, former Delano High cheerleader, and as I entered the gate at a recent Delano game in Wasco, who should be working the gate but Jennifer! She was a former DHS head cheerleader as was her sister Nicole. Their mom, Pina Ramirez, was a former student of mine at Delano High.
-----
Delano High’s Class of 1968 50th reunion is carded Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Hyatt Place in Delano, 1200 Garzoli Ave.
Cost is $120 per couple or $65 per person with a no-host bar at 5:30 p.m., dancing to a DJ from 8 to 11:30 p.m. and party casual attire.
Grads can visit https://dhs1968alumni.myevent.com to register online or complete a form and mail to Lorenzo Herrera, 1212 Classen Street, Bakersfield 93312.
For questions persons may contact DHS1968Alumni@gmail.com.
-----
In a class at Delano High, I ran across Leslie Cocolan, a basketball player for DHS, and asked her what her recently graduated brother, Luis, was doing. She reported that he is working toward a career as a correctional officer.
-----
Another student I ran across in subbing was the sister to Lesley Godoy who is a 2013 Delano High graduate. She was a volleyball player for Delano High and in May will complete her nurses training in Fresno and receive her degree.
-----
One of the classroom sayings that caught my eye was the following:
You have a brain in your head.
You have feet in your shoes.
You can steer yourself any
Direction you choose!
How simple and how true!!!
-----
The ABC Club of Delano High School, nothing to do with what you think the initials stand for, is really Anti Bullying Club.
New officers for the organization advised by Mrs. Catherine Starling are Gisel Dominguez, president; Kimberly Zamora, vice-president; Fernanda Ruelas, secretary; Dora Arredondo, treasurer; and Elda Reyes, historian.
