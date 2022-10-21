DELANO RAMBLINGS: New trunk-or-treat plans set

DELANO — A different format and location is planned for the community’s Trunk or Treat event that is planned from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.
The giveaway will not be at the police department but rather in front of Delano City Hall. Intersections of Jefferson Street and 11th Avenue, Kensington Street and 11th Avenue and Kensington Street and 12th Avenue will be blocked off starting at 3 p.m.
Thanks to more than 25 donors who are individuals, organizations and businesses, vehicles will be parked on the street and youngsters directed to trunks to receive their bag of treats and a card in the simulated trunk or treat. That means parents will be parking on neighboring streets and walking their youngsters to the giveaway area.
Recreation coordinator Eric Espitia reported that main helpers from the recreation department and police department have been Rosa Lugo, Corina Mojarra, Veronica Maldonado, Suzanne Mendoza, Alicia Diaz, Jenny Ricondo and Life House Church.
More than 1,000 bags of goodies will be prepared for the event.
•••
Plans unveiled at an Oct. 12 meeting of the Delano Hometown Heroes committee showed near completion of plans for the Saturday, Nov. 5, Veterans Parade, the first in the history of the community.
For political entries there is a $100 charge and for social organizations/groups and businesses there is a $50 entry fee. Schools, nonprofits and military entries will not be charged. Payment of fees can be with cash, check or money order.
Entries should be checked in by 8:30 a.m. and in place no later than 9:45. Late entries and unregistered entries will be placed at the end of the parade.
All entries must emphasize honoring veterans, military, or first responders. Judging of floats and decorated cars will be based on theme compliance, workmanship, originality and condition of materials, animation and best display of theme.
Awards will be for best in parade, best military entry, best veteran service organization entry, best motorized entry, best non-motorized entry, best music entry to include bands, drill teams, and so on, and best animal/mounted entry.
Completed entries may be mailed to Michelle Wiggins, parade treasurer, P.O. Box 886, Delano, CA 93216 or FAX to 661-454-3398. If the application is faxed, all fees must by paid before Nov. 1.
Questions should be referred to Joe L. Alindajao, committee chairman, at 661-301-5200 or email joe.alindajao@gmail.com.
Fresno State ROTC will provide the color guard for the parade that will start at 10 a.m. on Main Street at 8th Avenue and proceed north on Main until 13th Avenue and then turn to Jefferson Street and head south.
Preceding the parade at 9 a.m. will be ceremonies at Delano City Hall with the national anthem to be sung and a giant flag unveiled in addition to a welcome to the parade and other messages.
Committee chairman Joe Alindajao said veterans and first responders from the greater Delano area as well as from as far as Wasco and Porterville are especially invited to take part in the parade, which hopes to attract 40 or more entries.
The city of Delano is partnering as a co-sponsor with the committee. Other sponsors are American Legion Post 124, the Auxiliary, and Sons of the American Legion and families, Adventist Health Delano, Woodcraft Custom Cabinetry, Kiwanis Club of Delano and Dr. Greg Hirokawa.
The committee authorized purchase of 100 flags plus banners and magnets and 100 posters.
Grand marshal for the parade will be longtime Delano resident Dominic Logrecco, a 105-year-old World War II veteran.
Alindajao heads the committee with Edwin Felix, vice-chairperson, and Michelle Wiggins, co-chairman and treasurer.
The committee agreed to continue service to the community even after the parade.
A representative of Caltrans distributed material to the committee to consider fund-raising through the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program. The clean-up of a two-mile area on both sides of the freeway would be required monthly.
•••
Sisters Grace and Lindsey Elliott representing Delano High School’s Future Farmers of America earned several honors at the Kern County Fair.
Grace, a senior, won the $5,000 Kern County Friends of the Fair scholarship award and the $700 Addisyn Ewing Memorial Scholarship award.
She also was reserve champion senior swine showman, champion of the all-around horse exhibitor speed events, second and third in the breeding cattle class, class winner in the dark cross swine class, and fifth in the overall breeding cattle showman.
Lindsey, a sophomore, entered the reserve champion breeding heifer, won the reserve champion breeding cattle showman award, was class winner with bred heifer, and placed second in the swine class.
•••
A kick-off celebration for the Delano Toys for Tots event will take place Nov. 3.
A light lunch will be served at noon at Adventist Health Delano, at 1401 Garces Highway. Attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped toy.
Those with questions about the kickoff or the general program are asked to contact Adriana Salinas, 661-203-3377.
•••
Rev. David Vivas, who attends nearly every event and/or committee meeting in Delano, showed me an error in a phone number in my recent Ramblings that I wish to correct.
Art Armendariz is coordinating the community Thanksgiving luncheon. His correct number is 661-586-2001. Thanks, David.
•••
Results of the Harvest Holidays Grand Parade have been revealed by parade chair Annette Salim.
Delano High cheerleaders placed first in floats, followed by Delano Chamber of Commerce.
For marching groups, Sikaran was first, Outsiders Boxing nabbed second, and third went to Delano Guardians.
Hazardous Truckin won the car club division. Following were Familia Alfaro and Orpheus.
Among youth groups, Robert F. Kennedy placed first, Cesar Chavez Quarterback Club was second, and third was Delano High School’s football team.
•••
I’ve got to give a shout-out to some of those who wished me an 86th birthday in September. Delano High English teacher Ruby (Rivera) Navarro came all the way from her campus classroom to one where I was subbing to present a card and balloon. Other students and staff also wished a happy birthday, but I don’t know how they found out.
At the DHS and Kennedy football game, former DHS cheerleader Rolly Uclaray, who has remembered my birthday with a card each year since his graduation in the '90s, was in Delano from his current Las Vegas home and even gave me a sweater.
Then I also was approached on the sidelines by former DHS cheerleaders Desiree Ozuna and Mireya Gutierrez, and also by a man who came from the motorcycle lineup and informed me he was class of 1984 and another from the stands who said he was class of 1982. All of those well-wishes I appreciated.
