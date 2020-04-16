A new softball complex has been dedicated in McFarland at 405 Mast Road in recognition of the late Robert Peterson and widow Geneva Peterson. The new complex, dedicated in March, is west of the football stadium on property of the McFarland Union School District.
The park bears the Peterson name in recognition of their contributions to the city of McFarland and the area.
Geneva Peterson was a charter member of the pink lady volunteers at Delano Regional Medical Center from 1973, a year before the facility opened, until she retired from the volunteer position at age 92.
Geneva and friend and volunteer Feliza Medina of Earlimart recently had birthdays, Feliza on Feb. 5 and Geneva on March 5.
Unveiling of a monument with a plaque on the front took place as McFarland cheerleaders and others were present during presentations by Aaron Resendez, superintendent, Ambelina Duran, deputy superintendent/CBO, and Brian Bell, assistant superintendent.
°°°
When I noted that the Santa Anita race track had closed, I was reminded of someone telling me more than a month ago that co-owners Kosta and Pete Hronis on a single day had six or seven winners on the track.
I am also reminded that I saw Pete more than a month ago at the Hronis Inc. office and told him that I had spotted the name Hronis in the sports agate type for the Bakersfield Christian girls’ basketball team.
Pete confirmed that it was his daughter. Then our talk moved to Pete, a former yearbook staff member of mine at Delano High working on the sports section of the annual, explaining to me that he volunteered to email in the team’s results to The Californian. He was also enlisted to become the team’s official scorekeeper.
I have been disturbed that only the results of Bakersfield Christian and Garces teams have appeared in the paper, but now I realize that only their teams’ coaches or fans are reporting the games. Win or lose, I suggest that all high school teams see that their results are emailed to the newspaper.
At Delano High, the official scorer for DHS boys and girls basketball is Louis Pandol, who has held that post for at least 30 years. He could just call in the results from his own scorebook at the end of the game if requested to do so.
°°°
I was saddened to learn from several friends who called me that Lorene Hill had passed away. She was the mother of sons and daughters who attended Delano High. Lorene was a longtime board of director member of the North Kern-South Tulare Hospital District.
Her widower is Delano native Ruben (Ruby) Hill, a retired Delano fireman who, for some 16 years, served on the City Council. But he was best known for the many youth sports teams that he coached in Delano.
I first became aware of Ruben (who graduated after I did) when he starred in sports. He was the first — and maybe the last — Delano Babe Ruth League baseball player to hit a home run over the Frederick Field fence at Delano High. That was back in the days when the fence was much deeper than it is now.
Of course, when he entered DHS, he was not out for baseball but rather for track as he was a star 100- and 220-yard runner and long jumper. He still holds the school record of a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He starred one year at Bakersfield College before he had to drop out of college to help his family.
Ronald starred in three sports at Delano High, and I still recall that he and I tried to hammer something on a trailer to prepare the high school Press Club float for a Homecoming parade. He was clearly more adept than I with the hammer.
Out of high school, Ron entered professional baseball for two or three years. Not progressing well through the minor leagues, he decided to return to Bakersfield College, where he was the MVP in the Renegades’ Junior Rose Bowl victory. He transferred to Cal Berkeley and was defensive captain for the Golden Bears.
Ron also was a standout rebounder for the Tiger basketball team and, of course, was a standout linebacker on the football team.
Ruby, Ron and the rest of the family will certainly miss their mother, wife and family member.
°°°
I have been told that the 1960 class reunion scheduled in late May has been canceled.
°°°
On the internet I noticed that Adan Arredondo of Cesar Chavez High and Jerrick Alestre of Delano High had both finished the basketball season with an average of 8.7 assists per game to tie for 16th in the nation among high school athletes.
Delano High statistics showed that Alestre in 35 Tiger games had an average of 17.7 points and six rebounds per game. Junior center Thomas Perez in 33 games averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
°°°
The Delano Harvest Holidays Association still has high hopes of being able to sponsor its annual October festival that begins with the Tiny Tot and Queen’s Scholarship programs in September.
Girls from within the boundaries of the Delano Joint Union High School and McFarland Unified school districts and who are just completing their junior years may show their interest in the queen’s scholarship program by calling chairperson Maizy Garza at (661) 586-8957. It’s possible that from now through summer that there could be information and instruction about the show through cell phone use.
Interested girls will be contacted through social media and may by early summer or even earlier start preparations for the fall scholarship program.
°°°
About half of the scheduled inductees into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame have been contacted but now need to be reached again to inform them that the scheduled June ceremonies have been rescheduled to the second Saturday of June 2021.
Larry Percy in Texas is aware of the change because he called me and I told him of the switch, and I also sent Mark Taylor a letter, but others who might not be aware are Jack Pandol Jr., Mario Millan, Ron Hill, Tony Carbajal, Ryan Basconcillo, Jorge Mariscal, John Hooks Jr., Robert Markham, Herman Santaella, David Fernando, Don Fipps, Ken Watkins, Willie Jenkins, John Beck, Doug Klinchuch, Jerry Dela Rosa, George Alvarez and Jaime Robles.
°°°
From Mike Turner, Jerva Winn has learned that a memorial will take place sometime in the future for former Delano High three-sport athlete Paul Franklin who died recently. He was an insurance man in Porterville. Maybe the highlight of his athletic career was quarterbacking the Bakersfield College football team to a Junior Rose Bowl victory. He was inducted into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame at the time it was only for football. He was also a charter member for baseball.
°°°
A section of the Lutheran Church in Delano has been reroofed. The original roof was first installed back in 1941, says Jerva Winn. He reported the original church had been in west Delano but moved when the freeway forced removal of all structures in its path, which I think was completed in 1956.
