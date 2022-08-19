DELANO RAMBLINGS: New board members installed at chamber

DELANO — Delano Chamber of Commerce board of directors were installed Aug. 18 at the city courthouse by Judge David Wolf.
Taking office were new chairwoman May Zetina, who serves as vice-principal at Almond Tree Middle School, and as chair-elect Sam Munoz.
Connie Torres is the vice-chairperson and Silvia Soto the treasurer.
Two new board members recently nominated and approved by the board are Elsa Pinoliar, branch manager at Valley Strong, and Chris Jimenez, owner of Legacy Auto Center.
Other directors installed were Ginda Adkins, Liz Morris, Jasmin Samano, Ed Zamora, Candace Franks and Jonathon Ortiz.
Donations to schools in the Delano Joint Union High School District, chiefly by Wonderful Giving, dotted the agenda of the school board’s final July meeting.
For Robert F. Kennedy High School, Wonderful donations aided cheerleaders for $500 each on behalf of Gilberto Alcaraz, Nicolas Medina, Andres Ocegueda, Jesus Carrillo, Jose Carrillo, Sandra Abundis and Fernando Rivera Cardona.
Other Wonderful donations were $500 to the Kennedy donation account in the name of Valentina Diaz De Espinoza and $300 to the football account in the name of Christopher Quintero.
Also presented donations by Wonderful Giving were $100 in the name of Norma Ramos for the RFK donation account; $500 each for boys basketball in the names of Rommel Caban and Bernadita Bringas; $250 each to the RFK donation account in the names of Jinalyn Quismorio, Candelario Edeza and Daisy Aquino; and $500 to girls basketball for Jovit Dagdag Juan. Mariscos Las Islitas Delano, Eduardo Valderrama, presented a donation to the Kennedy ASB general account.
A $250 donation from Wonderful was given to Cesar Chavez High School to be placed in the Titan Project account.
Donations of $2,000 each to Cesar Chavez for the Grid Iron Club account were given by LR Pizza and Sports Bar and Daren Ronk for Taco Factory.
On behalf of Wonderful Co. and participating employees, Cyber Grants, a donation disbursement portal of Wonderful Co., gave $300 to Delano High School for purchase of supplies, equipment, funding rewards, incentives and improving academic culture at Delano High.
Delano High coaches approved were Shauna Gravelle, head girls golf and varsity girls basketball; Aaron Estrada, head varsity boys basketball; Amadeo Paniagua, head varsity girls soccer; Victor Duran, head boys golf; Kevin Allred, head varsity baseball; Joseph Gonzalez, volunteer assistant varsity volleyball; Joanna Ceron, head freshman volleyball; and Chris Permejo, volunteer assistant freshman football.
Resignations were accepted from Tom Brown, independent study at Valley High School; Jorge Ramirez, welding instructor at Kennedy; and Kennedy instructors Christiana Giese, English ELD; Daniel Diaz, math; and Vanessa Zepeda, math.
New Cesar Chavez instructors are Fernando Reyna, English; Steven Short, special education; Sukhdeep Sunner and Juan Hernandez, mathematics; Cristiane Alvarez, math; Denise Mendoza Munoz, special education; and Esmeralda Robles Garcia, intervention counselor. Andrea Gutierrez will become department chairman in English at Chavez.
Involuntary transfers approved by the board were for Victor Duran for independent study at Delano High and Ilario Prieto for independent study at Cesar Chavez.
Coaches approved at Chavez were James Lopez, volunteer girls freshman basketball; David Trevino, girls freshman basketball; Roman Salcedo, head wrestling; Evelyne Galvan, JV volleyball; Jasmine Ochoa, freshman volleyball; and Guadalupe Mendivil, assistant cross country.
Teachers approved at Delano High were Shantelle Andrade, special education; Janet Manuel, math; Manuel Muralles, business education; Julissa Villarreal, science; Joan Pagala, math, and ratified for agriculture was Kara Langley.
Approved as EL specialists for the district were Marisol Pimentel and Jesse Flores. Jim Beltran was transferred from opportunity teacher at Valley High to independent study teacher at Kennedy.
Approved as site supervisors were Angel Sandoval at Kennedy and Danny Ronk at Delano High.
The board approved a consultant services agreement with Terri Ann Gonzales for the year not to exceed $28,000.
Other professional services agreements are with Abigail Pagala, Carlos Aguayo, Calvin Uclaray, Donald Bitanga, Marc Cacal, Monica Gonzalez, Nherlyn Capalac and Zeng Cha.
•••
At a late July Delano City Council meeting, the council authorized purchase of 15 fully equipped new patrol units.
The council heard final reading of an ordinance amending parking violation fines, penalties and administrative fees plus fines and penalties for Delano Municipal Code parking violations.
The council heard second reading of the general plan amendment and adoption of an ordinance amending the land use element map of the Delano General Plan from commercial to low residential on 25.4 acres and medium residential to low residential on 32.3 acres.
A $259,440 contract was awarded for the 2022 Princeton Street water and sewer main improvement project to JM Pipeline of Bakersfield.
•••
With the death of basketball legend Bill Russell, I was reminded of the two times that I saw him in person, though it was from far away.
During my three years at Fresno State, I always returned home weekends to write stories for the Delano Record sports page, so I never saw a weekend sports event at Fresno State.
The one and only college basketball game I have ever seen was a Tuesday night Fresno State game vs. University of San Francisco. USF at that time won two straight NCAA championships. The night I attended in the packed Fresno State gym, I saw both Russell and KC Jones star for the Dons.
For years my dad and I attended the West Coast Relays track meet in Fresno. One of the years I recall seeing in the college high jump event several competitors, including both Russell and Wilt Chamberlain, both collegiates who would later meet in battles on the basketball court in the NBA.
•••
In a Ramblings column earlier this month I made two big errors.
The Harvest Holidays queen/king scholarship program pageant will start at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Delano High auditorium, not the incorrect time listed before.
In a story about the Delano High cheerleaders, I failed to list Ally Herrera as a varsity squad member.
Gary Girard is a longtime resident of Delano. He can be reached at 661-725-8803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.