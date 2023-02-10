DELANO RAMBLINGS: Music Memorial returns with scholarships

DELANO — The Music Memorial concert, sidelined a couple of years due to the pandemic, will take place this year at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Delano High School auditorium. Donation will be $5 at the door.
Delano Kiwanis Club is the co-sponsor of the concert with Music Memorial.
Adjudication of student talent was to take place Feb. 7 at the First Assembly of God Church.
Eligible for the $150 scholarships are students in middle school grades 6 through 8 and high school students grades 9 to 12. For both grade categories, there will be winners crowned in piano, vocal and instrumental categories.
Younger students under grade 6 may also compete for experience but will not be eligible for scholarships.
Performers at the concert will include the highest scorers in each category in what is called “Command Performance.” Other musical talent from the high school level will complete the 90-minute concert.
Arnold Morrison, faculty adviser for Music Memorial, said the public could keep the scholarship program and concert alive by sending donations to Music Memorial, 1808 Terrace Drive, Delano, CA 93215. Donations are tax deductible.
Suzanne Villaruz is president of Delano’s Music Memorial, Christina Luna is the treasurer, and Sylvia Mendoza is the secretary.
•••
Delano High School’s Class of 1973 has scheduled its 50th reunion for Saturday, May 6, at the Hyatt House, 1200 Garzoli Ave., south of Delano near the Marketplace.
Social hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7, and dancing from 7 to 11. Charge per person will be $65.
Class members are requested to RSVP by April 7 to one of the committee members or to submit a flyer, which is to be online soon.
Persons may call about a flyer and other information or text to committee members whose area numbers are all 661: Steve Laird, 808-3344; Ray Mascarinas, 421-1288; Irene Martinez, 778-8346; or Margie Luque Felix, 586-3789.
•••
Delano Kiwanis Club is debating whether it should sponsor its annual Easter giveaway at Delano High School as was the case before the pandemic or stay with the pandemic period giveaway.
Members also discussed continuing the giveaway of bags at Memorial Park or changing the giveaway location to Cesar Chavez Park or Delano High School.
•••
Activities continue at the Delano Senior Center, 436 Jefferson St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. except holidays.
Seniors ages 55 and older are welcome to participate in activities offered. The center also provides a free lunch for seniors ages 60 and older.
Meals are served from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Prices are free for ages 60 and older and $6 for ages 59 and younger.
Meal reservations or information may be gained at 661-746-7838. A 24-hour meal reservation is required. Monday reservations must be made on Fridays.
Information and activities and other programs may be gained by calling 661- 721-3335.
•••
Delano’s 57th Sports Dinner, first begun in 1965, will again take place at the Delano Elks Club on Saturday, March 11.
The past two years, due to the pandemic, the dinner was changed to a takeout lunch.
To make up for the two “missed” years, the sponsoring Delano Youth Foundation will honor Person(s) of the Year for 2021 and 2022 as well as for this year, 2023.
David Grace, who previously has been an assistant basketball coach at UCLA, University of California, Oregon State, Sacramento State and University of San Francisco, will be the evening’s speaker. He currently is on the Vanderbilt University men’s basketball coaching staff.
Grace’s address recognizing the Persons of the Year and a tri-tip steak dinner will be followed by a raffle.
Tickets at $35 each are available from directors Brenda Perry-Reed, David Amaya, Louis Pandol, Gina Lopez, Roy Bonita, Ginda Adkins, Richard Torrez, Matthew Cauthron, Jerva Winn, Jay Tamsi, Eddie Espitia, Gary Girard and Joey Velasquez.
Donations to youth programs locally and two $500 scholarships at each of the three local public high schools are funded by about $9,000 annually spent by the Delano Youth Foundation. Dinner proceeds, memberships, dinner sponsorships, and a takeout luncheon account for fundraisers for the organization.
Persons may become foundation members by sending $30 checks to Delano Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
The Youth Foundation is still seeking businesses, organizations or individuals wishing to sponsor for $200.
•••
A paint party at Mountain Mike’s Pizza earned funds for the Delano Relay for Life and was attended by about 20 people.
Relay for Life in Delano will take place April 22 at the Delano High School parking lot along Cecil Avenue.
Individuals or groups wishing to take part on teams in the relay may call Octavio Magana, 661-333-2778, or Glenda Muldrow, 661-370-7586.
•••
Dayana Santiago, senior and member of the Delano High School varsity basketball team, was revealed as Winter Homecoming queen at the girls’ basketball game vs. Robert F. Kennedy High School.
•••
Delano Elks and district Hoop Shot chairman Brian Franks hosted young free throw shooters from Clovis, Coalinga, Porterville, Tulare and Reedley, as well as Delano on Jan. 14.
Two Delano youth have advanced to the next level,which was Feb. 4 in Modesto.
Delano’s top youth were Melisas Farfan in the 8-9-year-old female group and Lawrence Dumag in the 12-13-year-old male division.
•••
Delano Elks Lodge is tied for third in the district in the area of grant funding, having received $8,500 over three grants from the Elks National Foundation.
The Elks are continuing their open bingo nights on the second and fourth Thursday night of each month.
The Elks bulletin also said “goodbye to a longtime member, Henry Mejia,” who recently passed away. He had been a lodge member for many years.
•••
My father, Jules Girard Jr., spent almost his entire life in Delano where he was born and died in 1978.
It was quite a shock for me when I received a letter addressed to him from the Democratic National Party and signed by President Joe Biden.
Their request for a donation was unfortunately about 45 years too late.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.