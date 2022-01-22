DELANO RAMBLINGS: More interesting information found in Kern County grand jury report on Delano

I found interesting information on the Kern County grand jury report on Delano and am commenting on more of what the report detailed in addition to what appeared in a prior Ramblings column.
Reading financial reports is not my forte, so I found the information interesting and something I would ask the council about if I could be at an in-person council meeting.
The overall city budget for 2021-2022 was shown in the report with revenues and expenses.
I wonder exactly what is meant by “Outstanding Debt, $60,374.213.”
The report also said as of June 30, 2021, Delano had 12 million in emergency reserves and its retirement pension was 82 percent funded.
On Aug. 20, 2020, the state closed the Delano Modified Community Correctional Facility, eliminating 76 jobs, compounding Delano’s high unemployment rate.
The report added that “an independent financial audit dated June 30, 2020, states the following: Delano has been earmarked as one of the cities with the highest unemployment rates in California. The new commercial and residential developments that are coming to Delano are aiding to stabilize the local economy and move forward slowly. Unemployment in Delano was at 31.6% as of June 2020, an increase of 6.7% from the rate on June 30, 2019, due to COVID-19's economic impact. As of October 2021, the state of California Finance and Labor Statistics reports Delano’s unemployment rate had improved to 13%.”
Personally, I am mystified by the high unemployment rate when anyone can drive through the community and see “We are hiring” and “Help wanted” signs all over the city, the most in the 85 years I have resided in Delano.
The GJ report identified Delano’s largest employers as the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Delano Unified School District, Wonderful Citrus Packing and Adventist Health Delano.
I am not sure what “unified school district” refers to. Delano has the Delano Joint Union High School District and the Delano Union School District — but nothing says “unified.”
The report said in November 2020 that Delano purchased Voice of America property, about 804 acres of undeveloped parcel, for $5 million. The report says Delano is in the process of annexing the parcel so that the area can be developed into a multi-purpose area with new housing and retail.
That statement surprised me because I thought the property was to become the site of the Delano Airport, with the current airport location to be sold to Wonderful Company. Guess I was wrong.
The next section of the report stated that according to city officials, some other recent projects have been approved and are under construction or consideration.
That includes 196 single family homes under construction at Hiett Avenue and County Line Road; 194 homes approved for construction at Hiett and Cecil Avenue; In-and-Out, Chipotle, and a gas station next to Home Depot on Woollomes Avenue; Popeyes Fried Chicken at the Cecil and Princeton Street intersection; a drive-thru car wash next to the Aldi store on Woollomes Avenue; Boot Barn on Glenwood Avenue next to Harbor Freight; Safe1 Credit Union on 11th Avenue and Fremont Street; Big Lots in the south portion of the old K-Mart building on County Line Road; indications of interest by Dutch Bros. at the location of the old Del Taco on High St. and Cecil Avenue; and application for annexation on the northeast corner of Browning Road and Garces Highway for 85 single family homes.
The report stated that the General Plan Update for Delano is undergoing an update expected within the next two years.
Public Works is Delano’s largest department, with two divisions and 100 full-time and seven part-time employees.
Letter M on the report related that on Oct. 25, 2021, Delano swore in a new chief of police. The appointment process involved five panels consisting of seven members each who interviewed candidates and made recommendations to the city manager, who then made the final decision.
Said the GJ report, “The appointment was not warmly welcomed by all. In fact, not all City Council members attended the swearing-in ceremony. A local media station reported, ‘Some City Council members supported and welcomed him while asking Delano to also give their chief of police a chance.’ Other City Council members had concerns that the new chief had a prior working relationship with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and that the city’s undocumented residents would be in danger of deportation. It should be noted that in August 2019 the City Council voted to make Delano the first designated ‘Sanctuary City’ in Kern County.”
The GJ report also noted another contentious point in Delano’s use of school resource officers on school campuses. The report said the City Council is divided on the issue but that due to staffing shortages, only one SRO is assigned to all 18 Delano schools.
In August 2020, said the report, the Delano Police Department installed 182 crime deterrent surveillance cameras throughout the city at a cost of $180,000, funded by a transportation grant. In September 2021 the council approved 63 body-worn cameras that are due to be issued in July 2022.
The report also referred to concerns voiced at council meetings about the use of Measure I and U funds.
In 2007, voters approved Measure I, a 1 percent sales tax increase to go into the general fund. It has been used to pay for general city services such as police, fire, park maintenance, recreational facilities, street repairs, engineering and administration. The tax ran for 10 years and a citizens review committee was established. Delano subsequently purchased 20 police vehicles with Measure I funds.
In November 2016, Delano voters passed Measure U, which extended the Measure I sales tax for another 10 years. The council ordinance will continue to require a continuance of an independent Citizens Review Committee to oversee the effective and efficient utilization of the additional funds.
Measure U produces about $6 million in revenue per year. No meetings of the citizens committee have taken place since 2012. City Council and city officials state that recruiting volunteers for this committee is difficult.
With Delano the only city in Kern County not allowing public attendance to city meetings — the council has made this their policy in an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 — the council meetings are offered on Zoom. The report says the Zoom link is not readily available on the first page but is located on the last page of the agenda — leading the GJ to comment that the website link should be moved to the front of the agenda.
The Delano Bengal youth football program, which involved 170 players and 42 cheerleaders this past fall, has begun Tuesday and Thursday with conditioning workouts from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Park next to Nueva Vista School on Garces Highway in Delano.
Ages 6 to 14 may take part, but no youth who turns 15 in 2022 or will be a high school freshman in the fall will be able to take part.
A tournament for All Valley youth footballers is set March 19 at the city soccer fields near Stradley and Woollomes southwest of Walmart. Any team may enter the 14 and under passing tournament or the younger age tournament.
More information is available by calling Bengal youth football leader Mario Nunez at 661-446-0640.
The past fall, Sr. Bengals ended with an 8-3 record, losing a playoff to No. 4 seed Selma, which went on to win the valley title. Jr. Bengals, with only two players with football experience, finished 3-6.
Pee Wee Spartans lost the title game, 7-0, to a Farmersville-Visalia team. Spartans fumbled the opening kickoff near their own 20, leading to the game’s only score.
Bantam Aviators, with an 8-4 record, lost to Tulare, 43-38, in the semifinals.
