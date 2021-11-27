DELANO RAMBLINGS: 'Miracle on Main Street' Christmas parade set for Dec. 9

Delano’s first parade since before the pandemic is scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 9, with “Miracle on Main Street,” the community Christmas parade, to take place on Main Street and Jefferson Street in Delano.
Friday, Dec. 3, is the deadline for return of entries to Delano’s Chamber of Commerce office at 931 High St.
Applications may be returned to the office or emailed to info@delanochamberofcommerce.org. Questions may be directed to 661-725-2518 during business hours.
The entry fee is $50 for Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for non-members and $100 for political entries.
There is no fee for schools, the military, or non-profit or religious groups.
Categories for judging are band, dance/drill team/cheer; commercial floats; floats, youth, non-profit, civic; decorated vehicle; and other.
°°°
Donations of toys or cash to pay for toys are being accepted for the annual Toys for Tots event in Delano and McFarland, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserve.
Adriana Salinas, coordinator for the event, says the goal is to equal or surpass the 6,000 toys donated last year.
Families wishing to receive toys for youngsters in their families ages up to and through age 10 must sign and complete a form that must be returned to the agency or school from which they obtained an application.
The pickup of toys will be Friday, Dec.17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Delano’s La Vina Middle School, 1331 Browning Road, and from 4 to 6 p.m. at McFarland’s Browning Road STEAM Academy, 410 E. Perkins.
To learn about the event or to ask questions, Salinas may be reached at adrianalmft@gmail.com or by phone at 661-203-3377.
°°°
The general public as well as local organizations are welcome to take part in this morning’s lighting and decorating of buildings and the area at Heritage Park, near the Garces Highway and South Lexington Street intersection.
“Work” begins at 9 a.m., and the public is urged to wear appropriate clothing and bring a hammer and/or other tools if needed.
Volunteers already taking part are from Delano Kiwanis Club, the Delano Harvest Holidays, the Delano Historical Society and Key Clubs sponsored by Kiwanis at Delano High, Robert F. Kennedy High and Wonderful Prep Academy.
°°°
At a recent board of trustees meeting of Delano Joint Union High School District, the teachers association presented a proposal for a contract reopener for the 2021-22 school year.
There was a public hearing for the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant program plan for funds to be expended from now through the 2025-26 fiscal years.
For Cesar Chavez High School, the board accepted the resignation of David Feliscian, special education teacher and head varsity baseball coach. The board approved Scott Neal as a varsity assistant baseball coach and Crystal Guzman Montalvo, Gabriel Salcedo, Ernie Macias, Jimmy Macias and Rolando Lira as volunteer assistant wrestling coaches.
Javier and Cesar Sandoval were given board approval as JV boys soccer coach and volunteer assistant, respectively; Mario Lopez, head JV girls basketball coach; Rodrigo Ramirez, volunteer assistant with varsity girls soccer; William Ruiz, assistant varsity baseball; and Ashley Tabajunda, head frosh girls basketball coach.
At Delano High, Jerry Angkahan was approved as head varsity track coach; Karlie Angkahan and Jerrick Gloria as track volunteer assistants; Adrian Hernandez, wrestling volunteer; Vanessa Carrillo, girls basketball volunteer; Raul Tavarez, head varsity softball; and Joel Mesa, volunteer varsity boys soccer.
At Kennedy High, Mardelano Booc resigned as boys tennis coach. Jamal Martinez as a volunteer and Adam Basconcillo as an assistant were OK'd for JV football; Juan Sanchez, approved for JV wrestling; and Pedro Aguirre approved as a volunteer for varsity baseball.
Approved as custodians were Juan Cerda, Terry Sneed and Irene Rodarte with Jose Nava OK'd as a utility worker/bus driver.
The board accepted, depending on legislative action, a California Partnership Academics Program Grant Award of $72,000 for Delano High’s Academy of Medical Science as well as an $11,036 Agricultural Career Technical Education Incentive Grant.
A donation of $500 to the Kennedy boys soccer program was accepted by the board from Mariscos Los Islitas Delano.
°°°
What a surprise a few weeks back when I received a phone call from the former Victoria Gracia, an honors English student who I taught at Delano High as well as a cheerleader when I advised the program.
We spoke for several minutes before I asked where she was calling from. I almost fell out of my chair when she informed me that she was calling from Ramstein Air Force Base in Germany. Now Victoria Llamas, she told of family members including son Hector Zuniga Jr., a captain of his own plane for a major airline out of Dallas, Texas.
°°°
At Delano High’s playoff football game at Woodlake, a young man I recall from his Delano High athletic playing days spoke to me. It was Daniel Quiroz, who quarterbacked the Delano Tiger football team as a senior, was a forward for the basketball team, and the shortstop on the baseball team.
Even more importantly, he was a good student in the classroom and continues to exhibit his respectful and mature personality. It is a pleasure to see past students such as Daniel who have advanced from student/athlete to young men in the community.
°°°
From former Delano mailman and longtime friend Mauricio Mascarinas, I received another recent call. He told me that Jayme Salim, daughter of Jim and Elizabeth Salim and a graduate of Cesar Chavez High School, had won the gold medal in the 2020-21 world class jiu-jitsu competition in Las Vegas.
Jayme, quite an athlete in high school and a seasoned coach as well, teaches and is athletic director at Pioneer School in Delano.
°°°
A young man who also graduated from CCHS is Tim Mascarinas, son of Mauricio and Teresita, and a graduate of University of California Davis and Sacramento State. He has achieved bachelor's and master’s degrees in music and is interested in returning to Delano schools.
He is highly qualified to teach or direct programs of both band and choir. What a catch he would be for Delano schools!!!
°°°
Though Delano High’s overall record of 4-7 in football is unlikely to attract college or agencies giving football honors, DHS senior Andrew Carrasco has outstanding “records” in football to be considered.
I don’t have stats on touchdowns he has scored for Delano High this year, but he probably leads the team. He carried the ball 123 times for 663 rushing yards, was also a receiver for passes, ran back two kickoffs 85 yards each for touchdowns, and booted what might be a school record of five field goals —distances of 43, 40, 31, 27 and 24 yards. He also had interceptions, as a cornerback drew the top receiver of opposing teams, did kicking off and usually into the end zone, and returned punts as well.
His favorite sport, however, is probably soccer, and in the spring he will be a top quarter-miler and sprinter for the track team.
DHS athletic coach Albino Duran said he already was to be honored by a local group for his football prowess that apparently has not been overlooked.
