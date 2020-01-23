South Sequoia League football co-champion Cesar Chavez Titans and the third-place Robert F. Kennedy Thunderbirds notched many honors with the announcement of the SSL All-League selections for football.
For Chavez, junior quarterback Cameron Huerta was SSL Offensive Player of the Year.
On offense for Chavez, first-team selections were junior running back Jonathan Rivas and senior offensive linemen Eliseo Hernandez and Kobe Ronk.
First-team picks for Chavez on defense were senior end Daniel Gonzalez, tackle Ulices Arredondo, junior defensive back Damien Espinoza and linebacker Carlos Gamboa.
On the second team were senior wide receivers Edwin Lopez and Christian Fernandez and junior offensive lineman Evian Garza. On defense were senior defensive back Andrew Haro and sophomore lineman Alexis Girarte.
Honorable mention for Chavez on offense were juniors Jayden Veloria and Reynaldo Loya and senior Adrian Medina, and on defense were junior tackle Deny Ramirez Jr. and senior end Tyrese Popoy.
For Kennedy, senior linebacker Pedro Garcia with a school-record of 141 tackles was named SSL Defensive Player of the Year.
Kennedy picks on the first team were sophomore place kicker Ronaldo Monroy, who led the section in extra point scoring, senior linebacker Ricardo Aguirre, senior running back Ricardo Solorio, senior linebacker Anthony Ontiveros and senior offensive guard Eddie Hernandez.
Named to the second team for Kenney were defensive back Anthony Orozco, nose guard Joseph Kerchner, free safety Tahj Kelly, quarterback Jose Cota, center Chris Sandoval, running back Francisco Medina and offensive tackle Alex Contreras.
°°°
Cesar Chavez also had all-league honors in girls golf for junior Eli DeLeon. In cross country for the boys, senior Eliezer Sanchez and junior Israel Sanchez were recognized, and junior Mikaela Ortega, who placed 63rd in the state in Division 4, for girls.
°°°
A former student of mine, Danny Herrera, called me early in January to inform me that his dad, Raymond, 80, had passed away and that rosary would be in Delano. His funeral was on Jan. 10 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.
A lifelong resident of Delano, Mr. Herrera graduated from Delano High in 1957. He was employed by Lucich Farms for more than 50 years and served as ranch manager.
Mr. Herrera had served in the 101st Airborne Division of the United States Army. In Delano, he was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a member of the former Knights of Columbus organization.
Survivors include his widow, Vera, sons Danny and Raymond Jr., both of Delano, and daughters Lanore of Bakersfield and Florence Torres of Delano.
°°°
At church I ran across Dolores Tartaglia and asked her if she had any information for this column. All that she knew was that Ashley Tartaglia, her granddaughter and a graduate of Visalia’s Central Valley Christian, was a sophomore at Cal Poly.
°°°
I also ran across Delano Elks member Anthony Zaninovich and asked for information on the Elks Hoop Shoot, but he reported that he would have to get chairman Brian Franks to give me a call.
°°°
I am still awaiting word from Cinco de Mayo leaders Bobby Garcia and/or Brad Barker to give me a date for the celebration.
I am also awaiting word from Matt Cauthron or another new leader at the local hospital about the name change of Delano Regional Medical Center to Adventist Health Delano. I did spot a highway sign near McFarland that called the hospital Adventist Health. And there was a Jan. 7 late afternoon celebration of the DRMC center joining Adventist Health which I assume made it official.
°°°
One friend informed me that the Delano Friends of the Library organization, which announced that it was dissolving in the fall, may be resurrected.
°°°
Directors of Delano’s Harvest Holidays celebration sang carols at the Delano Skilled Nursing Facility prior to the Christmas holiday and just before they gathered for a Christmas potluck.
“Celebrating 75 years of Grand Royalty” is the theme of the October festival. At a soon-to-be-held meeting, the directors will focus on selection of a Grand Marshal for next fall’s event and begin a drive for donors to the celebration treasury.
A Facebook account for Harvest Holidays has a link of https://www.facebook.com/maizygarza.5 for more information about the celebration. Ms. Garza was Harvest Holidays queen two years ago and is the chairman for the coming queen’s scholarship program. Information for current high school juniors in Delano and McFarland will be given out in the spring.
Donations in any amount may be mailed to Delano Harvest Holidays Association, 550 Woollomes Ave., Suite 103-17, Delano, CA 93215.
°°°
Committee members for Delano High School’s Athletic Hall of Fame have leads on contacts for several of the selected inductees for June 13, but still need information on Doug Klinchuch, David Fernando, George Alvarez, John Beck, Willie Jenkins, Ken Watkins, Edwin Comer, Don Fipps, Mark Taylor and Ray Mendoza.
Persons knowing how to contact those past Tiger greats may call Monte Marshall, 725-7541; DHS Athletic Director Albino Duran, 720-4378; Jerva Winn, 565-5609; or Gary Girard, 725-8803.
°°°
St. Mary’s Catholic Church will hold a golf tournament on April 25. Sponsor contacts are Bonnie Armendariz, (661) 586-1090 or barmenda@gmail.com, or Rueben Pascual, (661) 229-7795 or prueben764@aol..com.
°°°
Tickets are on sale for Delano’s 56th annual Sports Dinner which is scheduled for Feb. 29 at the Delano Elks Club. The $15 tickets are available from any director, including David Amaya, Stu or Joan Collins, Louis Pandol, Gilbert Martinez, Ginda Adkins at the Chamber of Commerce, Jerva Winn and Gary Girard.
Mario Millan, head football coach at Robert F. Kennedy High, will be the chief speaker. Person of the Year and Special Award winners will be announced that night.
°°°
On the next-to-last day of December, I received an evening call from David Feliscian, and I assumed it was something about the Cesar E. Chavez varsity baseball team for which he is head coach this season.
Wrong! He was calling to let me know that I should tune in to “Wheel of Fortune” to see his sister-in-law, Alicia (Caraveo) Feliscian. When I began to question him, he just put Alicia on the phone. She said she had to be interviewed, take tests on puzzles and other pre-tasks and then waited two months before she was contacted.
When queried by show host Pat Sajak, she said that when her late grandmother, Mrs. Escalona, had moved in with the family, they both used to watch that show so she was familiar with the program.
I asked her how she did in the show that had been taped far in advance, but she said she was sworn to secrecy and that I would just have to watch.
She did quite well and was the big winner of three contestants — earning $17,036, though much of the winning was a trip to Costa Rica that was worth $7,000.
I first knew Alicia’s (Lici to me) mom, the former Gail Escalona, when she ran the young people’s dress shop at the corner now occupied by Don Roberto’s. Then Lici was in a class I taught and on the cheerleading squad at Delano High. She is also a past Delano Harvest Holidays queen.
