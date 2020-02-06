St. Mary’s Catholic Church has scheduled its first golf tournament for April 25 at the Delano Golf Course, located at 104 S. Lexington St.
To arrange for entry or to serve as a sponsor, persons may contact Bonnie Armendariz at (661) 586-1090 or barmenda@gmail.com, or Rueben Pascual at (661) 229-779 or prueben764@aol.com
Checks may be made payable to St. Mary’s Church, 916 Lexington St., Delano, CA 93215.
°°°
April 25 is also the date of the Distinguished Young Women’s scholarship pageant, which will be held at the Delano High School auditorium.
The DYW program, being held this year for the 25th year in Delano, is being headed by director Liz Velasco-Ramirez. Eligible to take part are junior girls with at least a 2.0 grade average living within the boundaries of the Delano Joint Union High School District and who are citizens of the United States.
°°°
From one of the former Delano High songleaders whom I advised, Letty Quiddam, I learned that this year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration in Delano will take place April 30 through May 3.
°°°
A co-ed third and fourth grade basketball league is to begin Feb. 24. The deadline to register was Jan. 31, but persons may still wish to contact the Delano recreation department. Feb. 4 is a rating day and Feb. 6 is a mandatory parent meeting.
°°°
Tickets to Delano’s 56th annual Sports Dinner are on sale for the Feb. 29 event at the Delano Elks Club.
Purchase of the $15 tickets for the steak dinner, a talk by Robert F. Kennedy football coach Mario Millan and presentation of Person of the Year and special award winners is available from directors David Amaya, Joan and Stu Collins, David Turnipseed, Louis Pandol, Gilbert Martinez, Jr., Eddie Espitia, Ginda Adkins, Jerva Winn, Richard Torres, Matthew Cauthron, Gina Lopez, Jay Tamsi and Gary Girard.
°°°
Jasmine Paguia, a 2018 Delano High graduate, surprised me with a phone call. When I first substituted in a class of hers, I asked if she was related to Sam, Mike and Richard Paguia, whom I had recalled as Delano High basketball players in the late 1950s and maybe early ’60s.
At the time she was surprised that anyone knew of her grandpa or uncles attending Delano High. That’s why she called to let me know that Richard, her grandfather, had passed away in Porterville. He had spent 30 years in the National Guard and was a site technician at the then-Porterville State Hospital.
I first recall Sam and Mike playing together and being “high” leapers on Tiger basketball teams. Sam, who was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, went on to Porterville JC where he surprisingly “jumped center,” even though the real center was a foot taller than him.
Sam has passed on, said Jasmine, but Mike resides in Virginia. Jasmine now works at a nursing home in Porterville; a sister, Alexis, attends Robert F. Kennedy High; and Richard’s grandson and Jasmine’s dad, Dustin, lives in Porterville.
°°°
Another recent death that struck me was that of Charlyn Jo Rice. Her sister, Jacquelyn, was a classmate of mine. Charlyn was a real beauty at Delano High, and her widower, Creth Rice, was senior class president when I was a Delano High senior. Creth also was a three-sport star at Delano High and still owns the school half-mile run record that he set in placing at the state meet.
°°°
I noticed another columnist writing about the need for young people to vote. Political candidates are always stressing the same need for young adults to vote—for them!
I just wish there was more stress on young people to study the issues and the candidates before they go about voting.
°°°
Cameron Huerta, a junior, was selected as Player of the Year, and Daniel Gonzalez was selected the Varsity Titan of the Year at the Cesar Chavez High football awards night.
Other varsity players honored were Damien Espinoza with the offensive coaches award; Andrew Haro with the defensive coaches award; Kobe Ronk as offensive lineman of the year; Ulices Arredondo as defensive lineman of the year; Jonathan Rivas as offensive player of the year; and Carlos Gamboa as defensive player of the year.
At the JV level, Christopher Martinez was player of the year; Jesus Cazares was defensive player of the year; Sergio Robles was offensive lineman of the year; and Brandon Martinez was offensive player of the year.
For the freshman team, Joseph Garcia was player of the year. Other players of the year were Israel Gonzalez for offensive, and Jonathan Garcia for defensive. Lineman of the year were Moises Moreno on offense and Andres Rodriguez on defense. Leonardo Avila won the coaches award.
°°°
At 6 p.m. Feb. 12, there will be a free information session at Delano Adult School, located at 1811 Princeton St., for a session on health care career programs.
Those interested may reserve a seat at CalRegional.com/infosession.
°°°
Last month, Don Larsen, the New York Yankee pitching great, passed away, and it reminded me of the time when Richard Sandrini invited me to his home (near Delano High’s tennis courts) to meet Larsen and to write an item on him for The Record.
Larsen, the 1956 World Series MVP and pitcher of the only perfect game in World Series history, died at 90.
···
After church on a Saturday night, though it was dark outside, I was able to see the face of a young lady, and when I asked if it was Laura Solorio, she responded yes. She was a freshman English student of mine at Delano High and later on the school newspaper staff. Always very pleasant, attractive, respectful and an excellent student. I was unsure if she was teaching or had become a CPA. It was the latter, she said, and she is now employed by Pandol Bros., Inc.
°°°
Future Farmers of America of Delano High have a busy start to the new year.
Alexus Ferrel and Grace Elliott showed cattle Jan. 17-19 in Porterville to take part in the Sierra Winter Classic.
Chapter president Irvin Ayon took part in the Jan. 25 job interview contest at Wasco. Also on Jan. 25, Julissa Hernandez and Grace Elliott represented the chapter in the creed speaking competition at Wasco.
Adviser Ernesto Marcial was to take eight FFA members Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 to the Made for Excellence Advanced Leadership Academy.
°°°
Checking out The Californian’s sports section recently, I was surprised to see all the Delano connections.
Joseph Campbell of Garces had scored the winning basket in basketball and was named second-team All Area in football. His dad is Jack Campbell, a Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame inductee and a man whose grandmother, the late Helen (Cobbs) Taylor, was my mom’s best friend. Joseph’s grandma, Jana Campbell, was a student of mine and close family friend.
Liberty High’s Nathan Mariscal was named first-team defense on the All Area. His brother, Anthony, preceded him as All-Area and then played football in Arizona. Their mom and dad both graduated from Delano High, and dad, Jorge, will be inducted into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame on June 13.
Utility player on the All Area unit was Stockdale’s Michael Gabaldon, and I am 99 percent certain that his dad was Anthony, a recent Athletic Hall of Fame inductee for Delano High. Uncle Andy Gabaldon was an earlier Hall of Fame selection, and aunt Barbara Gabaldon was always a favorite of mine in the classroom due to her bubbly personality.
