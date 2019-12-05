The annual Delano Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will take place Dec. 6, starting at 6 p.m. on Main Street. The theme is “A Delano Wonderland of Sounds and Light.”
Early entries in the parade, said Ginda Adkins of the Chamber, were mostly elementary schools, IHOP, CRLA and the Delano College Center of Bakersfield College.
Following the parade will be festivities at Delano City Hall and the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree in front of City Hall.
The public is invited to have hot chocolate and cookies with the City Council.
In the area will also be food vendors including funnel cakes and kettle corn plus a puppet show and local entertainment, lasting until after 9 p.m.
The Chamber has also solicited businesses to help sponsor the event to help defray the costs of organizing the event.
°°°
Planning has begun for the first golf tournament of St. Mary’s Catholic Church which is planning an event April 25, 2020, at the Delano Golf Course at 104 S. Lexington St.
Being sought are platinum sponsors providing $2,500, diamond sponsors for $1,500, golf sponsors for $1,000, meal or hole-in-one sponsors for $150 and tee sponsors for $150. Checks payable to St. Mary’s Church may be mailed to 916 Lexington St., Delano, CA 93215.
Sponsorship tiers selected with media promotion must be received by March 23, 2020, to guarantee placement.
Sponsor contacts are Bonnie Armendariz, 661-586-1090 or barmenda@gmail.com, and Rueben Pascual, 661-229-7795 or prueben764@aol.com.
A player and team registration entry form is available. Charge is $75 per player or $300 for a team of four players. The fee includes green fees, cart, tee prizes and lunch. Mulligans are $5 each with a maximum of two per player.
The format is 8:30 a.m. shotgun with teams entering by group or organization. The proper golf attire established by the SCGA is no T-shirts or jeans.
Registration must be paid by April 10, 2020. Space is limited with only 18 teams allowed.
There will be cash prizes for first and second place team winners, hole in one winners and to the male and female with the longest drive and closest to the pin.
°°°
Donations of toys or cash for purchasing toys are being accepted at the Delano Chamber of Commerce office. Persons may call the Chamber, 725-2518, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, except not after 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Delano is coordinated by Alex Grijalva and Adriana Salinas.
The goal for this year, said organizers, are enough toys to reach 3,000 youngsters in the Delano and McFarland areas.
Early donors to the toy drive, said Grijalva, were Wonderful Co., DRMC, McFarland Elementary, Delano Elementary, Delano Chamber of Commerce, Hyatt Hotel, Aviator Casino and Double V Farms.
°°°
Cesar Chavez High School’s band in the AAA class captured top honors again in its second competition at Orange Cove.
In the A Class, Robert F. Kennedy and Delano High placed first and second, respectively, reversing their positions from the season’s first competition
In the final fall competition, Chavez again won first in the 3A division, with Delano High first and Kennedy second in the 1A division at the Stockdale field show.
°°°
Delano High’s administration, with the aid of the school staff, has been honoring students and staff each month.
In August, student body officer Chester Abarca was honored as the Student of the Month and custodial staff member Adrian Rodriguez as the Staff Member of the Month. Recognized in September were Irvin Ayon, FFA president and three-sport athlete, as the Student of the Month, and custodian Lorena Mojarro as the Staff Member of the Month.
Recognized for October were Ashley Rabanal, student body officer, Mock Trial team member and school tutor, as Student of the Month, and Rob Whitbey, science department instructor and WASC chairman with 15 years of teaching experience, as Staff Member of the Month.
°°°
For the first time in years, Delano High defeated Cesar Chavez in boys’ varsity basketball, 104-75, on the Delano High court on Nov. 16. Since Delano plays the other two local high schools home and away, that means the two collide on the court again tonight at the Cesar Chavez High gym. It should be a big crowd in support of both schools as the Saturday contest gained about 600 fans with divided loyalties.
Delano’s senior transfer, Jerrick Alestre, had a sensational night with 35 points including six three-point baskets. Isaac Quiroz with 15 points, Anthony Ponce with 12, Vince Atencia with 10, Angel Mendez with 15 and Thomas Perez with nine also had strong games for Delano.
Adan Arredondo sank 27 for Chavez with three other scorers also in double figures.
°°°
A big following supported the participants in the Nov. 15 Special Olympics involving students of the Delano Joint Union High School District.
The district partnered with the special education department and Special Olympics of the Southern California Kern County section for the eighth annual Delano district fall school games.
The event took place at Cesar E. Chavez High School, and there was music, food and many friends and families supporters.
°°°
At Delano High School, the Key Club service organization is led by Jocelyn Meza, president; Daisy Chavez, vice-president; Soledad Sanchez, secretary; Mailin Ornelas, treasurer; Samantha Vielmas, public affairs; and Laysha Gutierrez, historian.
°°°
Student leaders for the Multicultural Club at Delano High School are John Edrada, president; Victoriana Solano, vice-president; Verenice Siguenza, secretary; Jason Gomez, sergeant-at-arms; and Marco Rodriguez, assistant sergeant-at-arms.
Eden Gabriel is adviser, assisted by Aline Garza and Ruby Navarro.
The group meets at 3 p.m. every Wednesday in R-18 on campus.
°°°
Delano Elks Lodge No. 1761 at one of its November bingo nights awarded a $250 check to Delano Police officers Ruben Ozuna and Brianna Dixon for use at the annual Shop-with-a-Cop day in December.
