Somewhere I heard on the radio that because of advances in science women were now living into their 90s and men into their 80s.
That’s why it was no surprise when a former student of mine, Irene (Torrez) Castillo, asked me in church if I could get an item in the paper on her husband’s (Ralph’s) mother’s birthday. No problem.
Margarita Castillo is in the local skilled nursing home recovering from a fall. But the family was able to get her to Hodel’s in Bakersfield for a gathering of about 130 family members and a few friends in observance of her 100th birthday.
Born Nov. 18, 1919, in Mexico, she came to Arizona at age 3 and eventually lived in Earlimart.
She was born in Cananella in Sonora, Mexico, but Irene says there was a mix-up on the day, so her true birthday is in November, but the celebration did not take place until Jan. 22.
While we were talking, another woman told me about her mom, Angelina Najera, who celebrated her 101st birthday on Feb. 7.
Any other birthdays of note? Call me at 725-8803.
°°°
About a month before the Super Bowl, Julius Achere, a veteran teacher in the Delano High School science department and chairman, brought it up as we met in the school print room.
I have never thought about Achere being a “sports guy,” but should have known better since in his early years at Delano High he coached the soccer team.
He was talking about how DJ Reed had reached that magical game and asked me if I had ever heard of Reed. I responded yes, and then I learned that Achere’s son during high school was a good friend of Reed who often visited the Achere home.
With this knowledge, I am going to be asking Achere since he has an “in” with Reed if he can attract him to be the speaker at the 2021 Delano Sports Dinner.
°°°
A large crowd was on hand in late January for the homecoming basketball game at Cesar E. Chavez High School against McFarland High School.
The Chavez hoop boys won a 74-54 contest.
°°°
When I spoke about a month ago to some students about Popeye’s coming to Delano, the students informed me that Jollibee was also coming to Delano.
I am not familiar with that franchise, but I was told that it has Filipino food.
The eatery would be in the area near Walmart in Delano.
°°°
Saturday night, March 7, or really Sunday morning, March 8, is the start of Daylight Saving Time. That means the clock springs forward. The result is an hour of lost sleep.
°°°
March 2 was a day I attended a funeral service/celebration of life for Janet Lowry of Tulare.
It was something like the spring of 1957 or 1958 when I was at Fresno State as a student that I recall being in a lecture room and the instructor, Wallace Smith, telling students to come up to the front of his classroom and put a dollar in a garbage can if the student wanted to purchase a class syllabus.
I paid the $1 and when I returned to my auditorium seat, a woman reached over from behind me and introduced herself to me. It was Janet Altaffer. I am still unsure when she married Lee Lowry. They met at Fresno State where Lee starred in track. He would later teach and coach at Delano High and be a very close friend of mine and later a longtime member and president of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation.
Lee a few moments later returned to the seat next to Jan and also introduced himself. I don’t think I ever saw the two around except in that class until I returned to Delano to teach elementary school.
Meanwhile, Lee, a star athlete whose dad was so well-known that the high school was named after him, came from Winnemucca, Nev. When he went to Fresno State, he was a discus thrower on the track team where he met Delano graduate Ken Snelling. I always assumed that Ken spoke highly of Delano and that Lee figured it was a good place to apply for a job because it was close to Jan’s hometown.
Anyway, Jan, who passed away in early February, and Lee lived in Delano for many years. Their oldest daughter, Andrea, was a class and student body leader, and younger daughter, Susan, became a three-sport athletic standout and starred on two straight valley champion basketball teams for Delano High in the mid-1980s.
Janet started working as a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce and later taught at Delano High, chiefly in the business education department.
Lee became the head basketball coach for boys and was the shot put and discus coach for successful track teams. He worked as a teacher in the health and driver education area, but later spent a summer preparing as a science teacher and became an outstanding instructor of biology at DHS.
He passed away first, but Janet fought many battles with cancer before finally closing her life on earth at age 84. Both she and Lee had been pillars in the First United Methodist Church of Delano.
Since Lee was for some 30 years on the “chain gang” at Delano High football games, Janet attended those football games as well as supporting boys’ and girls’ basketball and following many of her students who played on the Tiger soccer team.
Athletes would flock around her at athletic events to speak to her and because she always had candy to hand out to her current and past students. All the athletes knew Janet. I also recall that she was the first woman to become a director of the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation, which has survived nearly 60 years.
Andrea and Susan, both of whom were students of mine in freshman English, were among those at the services whom I had not seen for years.
°°°
The Delano High campus at the corner of Cecil Avenue and Princeton Street will be the site of the 25th annual Delano Relay for Life. Meetings are to take place March 17 and 31 and April 14 at the Adventist Health Scarlet Oak room at 6:15 p.m. for team captains.
The goal for this year is to raise at least $100,000. Two months ahead the event, 21 teams have signed up and more were expected to sign up online at americancancersociety.com.
People can also contact Lizette Fuentez, in charge of entertainment and activities, by calling 661-229-3902. Cheryl Hill is event lead, Alex Lopez is in charge of logistics and Laura Kemph is in charge of survivors.
°°°
Laura Arciga and Arturo Villa, a girls’ basketball player and boys’ soccer player, respectively, were selected queen and king for Delano High’s winter homecoming.
°°°
Future Farmers of America from Delano High School placed fourth in two categories at Taft High School recently. In the cooperative marketing exam, the team consisted of Jose Lopez, Ethan Carrillo, Isaiah Carrillo and Irvin Ayon.
The best informed Greenhand team consisted of Lizbeydi Nunez, Julissa Hernandez, Yasmen Heredia and Grace Elliott. Elliott also nabbed the third place overall individual medal.
The Greenhand team will compete during career development days at Merced College on March 14, Modesto JC on March 21 and at Reedley JC on March 28.
°°°
Open to the public at Delano High School are tripleheader basketball games on March 6 with DHS cheer opposing DHS Future Business Leaders of America at 5:45 p.m., to be followed by choir and staff games involving Robert F. Kennedy and Delano high school teams. On March 13, the cheer, choir and staff teams from Delano and Cesar Chavez high schools square off on the court. Tickets are $3 in advance from DHS cheerleaders or boys basketball, or $4 at the door.
