DELANO RAMBLINGS: Longtime DJUHSD staffers honored; FFA alumni group formed

To catch up on longevity awards, the Delano Joint Union High School District has recognized employees for both the 2020-2021 and 2019-2020 school years
For the 2020-2021 school year, certificated employees recognized for 25 years of service are Jesse Ortega, Jens Andersen, Marbella De Leon and Albino Duran.
Achieving 20 years of service are Katie Carver, Paul Chavez, Carol Gardner, Steve Kennelley, Sheila Kight Lee, Laura Lepken and Raudel Rojas.
Among the classified staff, Susana Perez was honored for 45 years and Luz Arceo for 25 years. Classified staff lauded for 20 years service are Lolita Andrada, Anabel Briseno, Jose L. Espinoza, Iris Guerra, Erica Ledezma, Maricela Lizarraga, Guadalupe Magana and Veronica Sotelo.
For the prior year, Susan Ruiz-Rubio was recognized for certificated service of 25 years.
Certificated staff honored for 20 years of service were RoseMarie Dao, Gabriel Diaz, Victor M. Duran, Lorna Gango, Esteban Garza, Elias Renteria Khoo, Kim Renteria Khoo, Sandra Oropeza, Jimmie Beltran and Maria Wilson.
Sheryl Alexander was honored for 30 years of classified service.
Classified staff recognized for 25 years were Angelica Aguilar, Olivia Feliscian, Elsa Jauregui, Patricia Ledesma, Kimberly Nasca, Eva Martinez, Veronica Soto and Margaret Torres.
Recognized for 20 years of classified service were Jimmie Lee Bradford, Raquel Briseno, Maribel Herrera, Silvia Jacquez, Jose M. Lara and Victoria Pena.
°°°
“Delano Ag Boosters” is the name of a Delano Future Farmers of America alumni and supporters group that has been formed.
Agriculture department chairman at Delano High School, Ernesto Marcial, reports that vocational agriculture at DHS has been offered since 1918 and the Delano FFA was chartered in 1931.
After 103 years of vocational agriculture, career technical educational and student leadership, the new group will help the department move forward.
Javier Negrete, Delano High class of 2018, is president of the booster group, aided by 2015 grad Rosendo Torres as vice president, 2018 grad Abigail Olayvar as secretary and 2015 Cesar Chavez graduate Bekah Whinery as treasurer.
The group may be contacted by email at membershipquestions:delanoffaboosters@gmail.com.
°°°
Delano Elks Lodge has returned to opening in the evening. With the start of professional football’s Monday night game, the lodge will also be open Monday nights.
The lodge public bingo nights are the second and fourth Thursday nights of the month.
°°°
Delano High School’s 2021-2022 cheerleading squad survived indoor summer practices without air conditioning to perform at the first day of school assembly and the first football and volleyball scrimmages.
First-year coach/advisor Sharena Gonder says the squad is excited to return to athletic events.
Ashley Cardenas and Sophia Lira are captains of the varsity squad, which includes Nevaeh Minel, Makayla Olivera, Isabella Montes, Juliana Solorio, Robyn Urbano and Maribel Medina.
JV cheer are Yamilex Quiroz, Ally Herrera, Jacqueline Flores, Eldrin Guinto, Viviana Corrales and Arianna Ferrel.
The frosh-soph squad is Destiny Garcia, Anahi Alvallar, Bryanna Lara, Marilyn Gutierrez, Andrew Marquez and Marlene Medina.
°°°
Many coaches were approved at a recent meeting of the Delano Joint Union High School District board of trustees.
At Cesar Chavez High approved were Zabrina Hollabaugh, head track; Omar Robles, head varsity girls basketball; Jasmine Ochoa, head JV volleyball; David Trevino, volunteer varsity girls basketball; Paul Veloria, volunteer JV girls basketball; Raul Alvizo, volunteer varsity football; and Roman Salcedo, head varsity wrestling.
Coaches approved at Delano High were three volunteers, Celeste Paniagua and Kathryne Fiesta, both frosh volleyball, and Maridel Acosta, JV volleyball.
Antonio Herrera was okayed as head JV girls tennis coach, and Arlin Hill as a volunteer for volleyball at Robert F. Kennedy High.
Also at Kennedy, Edward Gines was ratified as a math teacher, and Roden Leynes’ resignation as girls varsity tennis coach was approved.
Julie Sanchez was ratified as a mild/moderate special education teacher at Cesar E. Chavez High.
°°°
After a public hearing at Delano’s Aug. 16 City Council meeting, the council gave its okay to approving a tentative subdivision map to subdivide a 38.7 acre parcel into 197 single family residential lots on the north side of Cecil Avenue at the northeast corner of Cecil and Hiett.
The approval also included a resolution adopting the mitigated negative declaration and approval of the subdivision map with findings and conditions of approval. The resolution was tabled at the Aug. 2 council meeting.
A public hearing also took place along with resolutions adopting the city’s 2020 urban water management plan and the city’s 2020 water shortage contingency plan.
°°°
I received a phone call message from John White letting me know of a classmate, Fredonia Beaird, passing away. I appreciated the call, and John noted that I could call him back, but I don’t have caller ID or whatever is needed, and so I do not have his phone number.
John graduated from Delano High in 1961, I think, a year before I was out of the service and resumed sports writing for The Record.
I know, however, that John stepped in with just a week’s practice to fill in at quarterback for Delano and guided the Tigers to their only victory in history over Bakersfield High School’s football team.
John was a Tiger running back, a point guard for the basketball team, and an outstanding high hurdler and once the school record holder, and also a high jumper.
He went on to UCLA and was a running back for the Bruins. This was all amazing because I would be surprise if he was taller than 5-8 and weighed more than 150 pounds.
The only time I have seen him since his high school days was the night he attended Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame and was inducted.
White for many years held the post of superintendent of a large school district in the Los Angeles area. In his message he told me that he had recently retired — for the second time.
