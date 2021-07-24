DELANO RAMBLINGS: Local students win FBLA honors; school year nears for DUSD

Members of the Cesar E. Chavez High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, advised by Ms. Rosemarie Dao, won numerous honors at the FBLA Central Section Leadership Conference.
Andre Calibuso was a state qualifier and placed second in cybersecurity and third in computer problem solving.
Morrison Dobere, a state qualifier, achieved first in impromptu speaking and third in securities and investments. He placed 10th in the state impromptu speaking event.
State qualifier Harshan Sunner was fifth in introduction to business and sixth in introduction to business communication.
Other Chavez students placing were Lorence Salango, ninth in personal finance; Gurnoor Bhatti, third in public speaking; Yly Paraiso, seventh in business communication; Karanbir Sunner, also a state qualifier, fourth in business education; and Gurnoor Bhatti and Karanbir Sunner, state qualifier in the team event with fourth in hospitality and event management.
°°°
Enrollment for the Delano Union School District is expected to be in the “high 6,000s,” it is reported.
For the first time in over a year, students will be in-person in the classroom when school starts Aug. 2.
“Making It Through Together” is the theme for this school year.
Rather than a staff breakfast at one district site, each staff will be served a breakfast on their own campus and view the program by Zoom starting at 9 a.m. on July 28. The special guest speaker is a secret, said district administrator April Gregerson.
Retirees were honored in June, so new teachers will be introduced at the district meeting. Recognition is also planned for current staff for those reaching certain steps for years of service.
Gregerson reported that ballet folklorico will return to the curriculum at Pioneer School this fall. Maybe other schools will be included in the offering during the second semester.
°°°
Cesar E. Chavez High School students were honored at the school’s 16th annual Senior Awards and Recognitions event.
Johanna Arreola was honored with a California Table Grape Commission scholarship.
Special Future Business Leaders of America awards went to Andre Calibuso, Daisy Medina and Lorence Salango.
Earning scholarships from the high school district chapter of California School Employees Association were Dylan Aninion, Julian Franco, Jacob Haro and Krystal Martinez.
Christopher Ines gained College Board honors, Mikaela Ortega was recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution award, Jorge Miranda won the Delano Energy scholarship, Tirsa Godinez won the Delano Rotary Club scholarship, Mikaela Ortega won the Girls State award, and Johanna Arreola and Randy Paige Joaquino gained Delano Youth Foundation scholarships.
Lucinda Hernandez gained a scholarship from Ideal Club of Delano, Julian Rodriguez from the Juan Carlos Salazar Memorial, Alejandro Servin from the Kern Association of Education Office Professionals, Fatima Alvarado from the Mexican-American Pioneers of Delano, Christopher Ines and Isabel Robles from OMNI Family Health, Mikaela Ortega the Dr. Varanasi Family Scholarship, and military recognitions of Juan Zepeda by the U.S. Army and Sofia Ceja by the U.S. Air Force.
°°°
Aug. 1 is the deadline for youngsters ages 3-9 to sign up for the Saturday, Sept. 18, Harvest Holidays Tiny Tots event. Those interested may email chairperson April Gonzalez at missaprilgonzalez@gmail.com.
Brief talents will be presented by entrants for duke and duchess in the ages 3-4 category, princess and prince in the ages 5-6 category, and king and queen in the ages 7-9 division.
There will also be a heart of gold category with entrants to arrange donations of non-perishable items. There is no fee to enter Tiny Tots, but donations will be explained at a meeting of entrants and online.
°°°
Delano High’s Class of 1996 is accepting payment for its 25-year reunion scheduled Oct. 23 in Bakersfield.
A $60 per single and $100 a couple rate is in effect through Aug. 23 with the charge going up to $75 and $120 until the Sept. 23 deadline.
To sign up, go to www.eventbrite.com and find on the event site the DHS Class of 96 Twenty Five Year High School Reunion.
Heading the planning committee are two former students of mine, Angela (Alvarado) Hernandez and Rosanna (Figueroa) Natividad.
°°°
In a recent call gaining information on Dorothy Hefner’s 100-year birthday event, I spoke to Donna (Menagh) Laborde for the first time in some 50 years.
I went to school from fourth grade through high school with Donna, and I wrote a story about her husband, Jean, back in the 1960s if not earlier, I recall.
When I asked Donna how long she had been married, she said that she has a plaque that says something like “the first 58 years are the hardest.”
°°°
My friend, Jerva Winn, reminded me to put something in this column asking why Delano is one of the few places in Kern County or maybe the ONLY one that does not have a cooling center during the summer.
IF there is one locally, I certainly have not heard about it!
°°°
This is the second July in a row that there has been no Philippine Weekend in Delano due to the pandemic.
On a recent Sunday drive-in at the St. Mary’s School grounds, I gave a note to Jim Tamsi, one of the directors of traffic in the parking lot, and the following Sunday he informed me that he has spoken to his son, Jay, about Philippine Weekend.
Jay, one of the organizers of the weekend, told his dad that PW is still awaiting word from the Kern County Health Department to learn if large gatherings would be allowed.
No matter what happens, there will be plenty of changes as the organization had decided to move the event to the fall.
If PW is held in late October, it would be shortly after Harvest Holidays. It is unlikely that a basketball tournament — the event that was the focus at the start of the first Philippine Weekend and has remained a focus — could take place because schools would be using their gym facilities.
It has been mentioned that the PW would probably take place on a Friday evening and then wrap up by Saturday night (no Sunday activities). I am unsure how much light there would be in Cecil Avenue Park and how many other events might conflict. I do know that Oct. 16 and 23 in Bakersfield are class reunion events of Delano High School.
°°°
It has been about a month since I noticed death notices for Patricia Wisheropp and Takashi Kono.
“Pat,” a daughter of the late Winsloe (Windy) Mata and wife whose first name escapes me, was an English student of mine in the early years of my teaching at Delano High, and she was a ”regular” attending Mass at St. Mary’s Church.
Takashi and the late Jeanne Yonaki made up the last two local members of the Japanese Community before that organization ended.
At Delano High I often searched for Takashi at noon to help me with a math problem or chemistry problems because he was a genius. The very last time I saw him was at a local clinic early in the pandemic.
