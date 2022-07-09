DELANO RAMBLINGS: Local grads honored; update on Philippine Weekend

Delano High School’s 109th annual commencement listed nearly 330 candidates for graduation.
Esaul Garcia was class valedictorian and was joined by many scholars.
Summa cum laude honors were gained by Zsaby Diana, Yameli Valdovinos-Carrillo, Joselle Talabong, Omar Gonzalez, Reynelle Leila Aricheta, Jasmine Dejos, Alessandra Sophia Hernando, Shanelle Malanum, Erynne Mae Dela Cruz, Crystal Madrigal, Wilfrido Jimenez, Rica Marie Ballesteros, Daniela Gonzalez, Suhey Cardenas, Josias Diaz-Garica, Ruma Jasmine Concepcion, Kaitlyn Bareng, Yarineth Lua, Neyda Magallanes-Tovar, Joana Tabalanza, Josue Chavez Garcia, Leslie Aguirre, Andreas Escareno, Natalie Lara, Maricela Ayon, Alejandra Navarro, Anibel Garcia and Lorena Nunez Orozco.
Also gaining summa cum laude honors were Jaythen Peralta, Jared Martinez, Alondra Ortiz, Lyssa Angelica Almajano, Alexis Garcia Franco, Connor Hufnagel, Kevin Landa Ortiz, Christian De La Cruz, Francisco Heredia Viveros, Luis Osorio-Mejia, Marcus Quintana Aleman, Rafael Romero, Andrea Barajas, Giovanni Contreras, Madelaine Juan, Esmeralda Magana, Alicia Cervantes, Muhammed Karim, Samira Bejar, Gabriela Nunez, Elva Mercado, Arleth Acosta-Machuca, Cedrick Bayudan, Iroel Ambriz, Omar Gutierrez, Justin Vicente and Lizbeth Basurto-Vieyra.
°°°
Cesar Chavez High seniors earned large amounts of scholarship funds presented at the senior awards day.
Leading the way was Alan Menchaca, who was awarded $25,000 from the California Table Grape Commission. That amount was matched by Sunview Vineyards. Hannah Villaruz also received an award from the Grape Commission.
Also gaining recognition were student body officers Katherine Cardenas, Morrison Dobere, Aubrey Ruanto, Samara King, Nicolas Elizondo, Karanbir Sunner, Hannah Villaruz, Ruben Cortez and Fegimar Pinoliar.
Presented $200 awards from the school district CSEA chapter were Avery Herrera, Diego Chavez Contreras and Yvette Avitia.
Gurnoor Bhatti gained the FBLA award, Karanbir Sunner received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizenship Award, and Benjamin Chavez earned the $500 Delano Energy scholarship and the $1,000 Delano Rotary Club scholarship.
Earning $1,500 awards from the Delano Sikh Community were Kiara Serrato, Gisselle Castro, Katelin Macario and Samuel Macias.
Tiffani Mata earned $500 from the Filipino American National Historical Society, Fernando Sanchez earned the $500 Delano Youth Foundation scholarship, Brayn Avelar got $300 from the Ideal Club of Delano, and Gisselle Castro and Benjamin Chavez received $200 each from the Ideal Club.
Miguel Herrera gained the $300 Juan Carlos Salazar Memorial scholarship. Presented $1,000 each were Morrison Dobere by the Kern Association of Educational Office Professionals and Benjamin Chavez by the Kern Community Foundation.
Katelin Macario gained $500 from Soroptimist International and Tiffani Mata $300 from Soroptimists. Karanbir Sunner received the $1,500 Dr. Varanasi award. Keilin Arrieta Raya received the $1,000 OMNI Family Health award.
Perfect attendance plaques went to Angel Basurto, Rachey Joy Cubanbang, Natalia Gutierrez, Isaiah Hicks, Adriana Rivera Medina, Arleen Rojas, Karanbir Sunner, Rienald Viduya and Karyme Mariscal.
Recognition from the United States Army was given to Alexis Lopez, Cesar Perez, Kevin Reyes and Israel Urrea. Recognition from the United States Marines went to Karanbir Sunner, Alyanna Cooper, Santos Montemayor and Emily Avalos.
Daniel Alegria received an award as Most Respected Teacher.
°°°
Several new businesses have opened or will soon be opening in Delano.
One opening was put off by a Planning Commission decision to deny a conditional use permit application.
The application sought to allow a service station with a convenience store with alcoholic beverage sales to open in the old Kong’s Dynasty building on Girard Street.
The permit that was denied by the planning group will go before the City Council at a public hearing Monday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers.
°°°
Summer activities in Delano have for years been highlighted by the Philippine Weekend, but again not this summer.
If my calculations are correct from a past souvenir book that I found, the 45th annual celebration took place in late July of 2019. It had customarily taken place the last weekend of July for those many years.
The start of the pandemic combined with other circumstances led to the cancellation of the event in 2020, 2021 and now in 2022.
Longtime Philippine Weekend leader Delilah Mascarinas retired from her elementary school district post just before what MIGHT have been the 2020 event.
Shortly after retirement she had surgery and complications and was “out of action” for several months. The main fundraiser for the weekend for years has been Jay Tamsi, director of the Kern County Hispanic Foundation. The COVID threat was something that Jay took on to push for Hispanics to be vaccinated, and for a couple of years he has been consumed with that task and a leadership role in Kern County.
By the way, I am proud to have been a Delano High School teacher and had both Delilah and Jay in the classroom, and of how well they have served in their communities.
Delilah months after her recovery called me to say that sometime down the line Philippine Weekend will be revived. She indicated that organization leaders were interested in starting it up a couple of weeks after the early October Harvest Holidays celebration, thus avoiding the summer heat that had become a major problem for recent summer Philippine Weekends.
I had heard that probably a Friday afternoon/evening and an all-day Saturday event would take place.
The weekend always featured a two-day statewide basketball tournament and a Saturday parade, but I think both of those events will go by the wayside.
I assume those activities that survive will continue to take place at Cecil Avenue Park.
Delano’s Cinco de Mayo fete has also been sidelined for three years in a row.
The Harvest Holidays fete, begun back in 1946, has survived, though there has been no grand parade or kiddie parade for two years in a row and a revival in October is still in doubt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.