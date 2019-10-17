Delano Junior Livestock Show entrants, youth from Delano and McFarland, earned $70,700.25 in the annual auction that takes place the weekend of Delano’s annual Harvest Holidays festival.
There were 37 animals sold, a slight decrease from a year ago, but the price was up slightly, reported Jim Regan, livestock superintendent.
Regan and director Cris Wright estimated the livestock show has taken place for 68 years. Regan has been part of the planning group for 38 years and the superintendent for the past 35 years.
Grand champions were Jasmine Contreras for swine, Aimy Bravo for lambs, Emily Villegas for beef and Grace Elliott for goats. Buyers listed as “sponsors” were Twiford Farms, Taco Factory, DeWeese Spreaders and Cole Ranch.
The reserve champions were Mariah Mendoza for swine, Lesley Cervantes for lambs, Alexus Ferrell for beef and Lindsey Elliott for goats. Sponsors were Greg’s Petroleum and Mike and Susan Elliott with Cole Ranch sponsoring two of the awards.
JR Lopez was junior round robin winner, sponsored by Truett Wright, with Aimy Bravo the senior round robin winner, sponsored by Roy and Charlene Bonita.
Junior showmanship honors went to Lindsey Elliott for both swine and goats and Lesley Cervantes for lambs. Sponsors were Kevin and Roxie Elliott, JR Regan Farms and Jack and Evon Wright.
For senior showmanship, honors went to Guadalupe Carrillo for swine, Aimy Bravo for lambs, Emily Villegas for beef and Isabel Lara for goats. Sponsors were A.J. and Amber Gorman, Alan and Diane Clark, the Cole Ranch and Kevin and Roxie Elliott.
Clean pen awards were achieved by Jonathan Cervantes for swine, Emma Tinkle for lambs, Alexus Ferrell for beef and Daniel Padilla for goats. Sponsors were McFarland Lions Club, Delano Surgical Group, Tristen Regan and Cal Custom Ag Services.
Delano Ag 4-H won both the club award and the banner award while Ethan Carrillo won the Leo Fabbri Award sponsored by the family.
At the annual luncheon, Regan in his message for more than 100 youth entrants and their parents stressed the need for sellers to thank their buyers with letters and pictures.
Also, Regan thanked the sale’s main sponsor, Greg’s Petroleum, along with sponsors Sierra Forest Products, Empire Ag Transport, North Kern Machinery, Kern County parks and recreation and the Leos of McFarland High.
Also lauded were the sale’s office staff, auctioneer Ross Hampton and sales aides Cris Wright, Alan Clark, Steve Dunn and Mike Bonita.
°°°
After more than a year of a test allowance of trucks parking on Browning Road, the city of Delano has passed a resolution establishing a “no truck parking zone at any time” on both sides of Browning Road from the intersection at Garces Highway north to the intersection at County Line Road, except the east side portion of the street under Kern County jurisdiction from 9th Avenue to 20th Avenue.
A staff report informed the council that the road has become a frequent parking location for many commercial trucks with many running refrigeration units at night, creating a public nuisance. City police have cited many trucks, but the problem has persisted, said the report.
Residents in the area, said the report, have also complained often over the past several years regarding line of sight issues at the intersections because of the large rigs obstructing their view while crossing Browning Road.
In the past the staff has installed red curbs at intersections to mitigate the issue, but complaints continue to increase as the number of big rigs parking in the area grew.
Without a viable remedy, said the report, the staff proposed the prohibition of truck parking in that section of Browning Road. However, the east side of the road, about one mile from 9th Avenue to 20th Avenue, is under Kern County jurisdiction and still allows truck parking. The Delano Council resolution took effect Oct. 7.
°°°
At its most recent meeting, the City Council heard a proposal from Councilman Bryan Osorio regarding the banning of vaping or e-cigs.
The City Attorney was directed by the council to bring back the options relating to banning or regulation of both.
°°°
Delano’s Harvest Holidays Association of volunteer committee members wasted no time in meeting to plan for the 75th annual celebration in October 2020.
The Monday after the weekend event, a meeting of organizers took place at Perko’s Café in Delano.
Claribel Gutierrez was voted president of the group for the next year with Barbara Moreno-Mejia as the treasurer, Jessie Fragoso as vice-president and Annette Salim and Henrietta Ruiz as co-secretaries.
Sumeet Batth-Chavez and Maizy Garza were voted co-chairs for the Queen’s Scholarship Program. April Gonzalez will again head the Tiny Tots event with Flavio Nunez and Claribel Gutierrez in charge of the barbecue and Annette Wesir-Salim and Barbara Moreno-Mejia co-chairs for the Grand Parade.
Retiring president Alice Luque-Duarte was voted president emeritus.
At the meeting, Brenda Perry-Reed suggested the revival of the displays in the Memorial Park exhibit building and will present ideas at a future meeting.
Bekah Reed was chosen to pursue a plan to better advertise Harvest Holidays through social media and print media.
Organizers have planned a “working” meeting for Oct. 26 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at 2104 7th Ave. in Delano. Persons wishing to join the group or advance any ideas are invited to be present.
°°°
As part of International Charity Day, English classes of Delano High School instructor Lydia Duran raised $1,230 with plans to donate to the Operation Christmas Child program. Money was raised by her classes during a three-day span.
°°°
Homecoming at Delano High School is Friday with a football game against Monache High School of Porterville. Theme for the week-long event is “The Magic School Bus.”
At the varsity game halftime the class royalty will be introduced and King and Queen announced. The Tiger band and cheerleaders will also perform.
°°°
At the Cesar Chavez High School Homecoming, Nancy Sanchez was crowned Queen and Daniel Savoie crowned King.
°°°
The Aviator Casino and Delano Police Cpl. Jose L. Madrigal on Oct. 25 will present the “Real Men Wear Pink Project Fundraiser” with proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society.
The $10 meal — a barbecued chicken sandwich and a bag of chips — will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interested supporters may contact Cpl. Madrigal at 720-5527 or email jmadrigal@cityofdelano.org.
°°°
On Oct. 28, the Delano Police and Recreation Department will join to present Trunk or Treat, a fright night classic horror from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cesar Chavez Park at 925 Ellington St. The entrance line will be cut off at 6:30 p.m.
Costume contest times are 4:15 p.m. for infant-toddlers; 4:30 p.m. for pre-kindergarten; 4:45 p.m. for first through third grades; 5 p.m. for fourth through sixth grades; 5:15 p.m. for seventh and eighth grades; 5:30 p.m. for high school; 5:45 p.m. for adults; and 6 p.m. for pets.
More information regarding vendor registration and donations may be learned by calling 661-721-3335, extension 2606 for Rosa Lugo.
