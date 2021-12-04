DELANO RAMBLINGS: Lifetime Delanoan's service to the community has not gone unnoticed

In a show of support for his long struggle with cancer and using the “power of prayer,” Glenda Muldrow and Heidi Dyar were, I believe, the main forces behind a recent Sunday afternoon gathering at the home of lifetime Delanoan Hubert Rabanal.
Hubert was surprised — or was supposed to be — when he was escorted out of his home by wife Janet and children Zachary and Taylor to see a crowd of nearly 100 people gathered outside his home.
Sounding still strong, Hubert thanked his friends and neighbors for being present and told some humorous stories about his doctor visits.
Pastor Dan Madriaga led a prayer for Hubert before the gathering of the friends and community leaders listened to a few words from Hubert and were invited by Janet to write a message to him on paper on cardboard pillars in front of their home with his name hanging at the top of the pillars.
I can’t write on something that is vertical, so I returned home to be able to think of a better message to deliver later.
As I researched a bit on his work in the community, I was pleased to see all that he has done in the community and that his work has not been overlooked by his friends and the community.
At Delano High he was a standout on Tiger basketball and baseball teams and became the first male athlete from Delano to compete in basketball at Cal State Bakersfield. His passion for the sport was continued when he became a basketball official for many years.
He earned his Block D blanket for basketball in high school and continued in the sport at Porterville College before going to Cal State Bakersfield.
In 1979 he was chosen to play on a statewide basketball team that traveled to the Philippines. He entered the banking field and was a valued employee at Gibraltar Savings in Delano, and I especially recall that time because my mother was always telling me how great a person he was.
He has been active in the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation as a director and later a supporter, and in the then busy 20-30 Club, city of Delano parks and recreation commission, Harvest Holidays as treasurer, past president of Delano Chamber of Commerce, Philippine Weekend committee, Central Valley Basketball Officials Association, St. Mary’s Catholic School board, currently on the North Kern Cemetery board, Filipino Community of Delano auditor, and board of trustees of the Delano Union School District.
In 2002 he was the Chamber of Commerce's Man of the Year and is past grand marshal as part of the first Philippine Weekend statewide basketball team, Black Magic of Delano. He and wife Janet were also named grand marshals for Delano’s Philippine Weekend in 2018. AND he was 2021 Filipino Community of Delano Man of the Year.
All of his service to the city of Delano has not gone unnoticed!!
One of Hubert’s areas of support, the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation, is sending out letters to persons, businesses and organizations seeking 2022 $25 membership checks that may be mailed to P.O. Box 135, Delano, CA 93216.
When membership income and “sponsor” support of a takeout luncheon in the spring are added up — it seems more and more unlikely that the annual Delano Sports Dinner can be a foundation fundraiser in late winter — Youth Foundation directors hope to determine in March how much can be offered for local scholarships at Delano’s three public high schools and how much can be allotted to other past youth organizations of the community.
It’s not too late to purchase a 100-year anniversary booklet with the history of Delano’s St. Mary’s of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church.
The booklet, celebrating the 100 years of the church in 2020, had to be delayed a year due to the pandemic. The $20 booklet was a “must” for my collection of community publications.
Hopefully it is not too late for citizens to leave unwrapped new toys or cash-for-toys at the Chamber of Commerce office on High Street.
Everyone is urged to be a part of the drive to collect more than 6,000 toys for distribution in Delano and McFarland through the Toys for Tots 2021 program of the United States Marine Corps Reserves of Kern County.
The president has a great deal of experience in politics and is putting that experience to his use.
At the start of the pandemic at the local convenience store where I purchase gasoline, the cost per gallon remained exactly the same for some nine months.
Then the inauguration day the cost rose six cents and continued to climb over a 10-month period by $1.50 per gallon OR more up to the present. AND we are not yet at the spring/summer time when prices USUALLY rise markedly.
Rather than acknowledge that his environmental policies had led to the rise in fuel costs, he blamed it all on climate change.
His give-away policies, which he says the American people favored, were certainly correct in his estimation, and all the citizens who received the “free” money thought it was a great idea.
Now we are all paying the price with the greatest increase in inflation in more than 30 years, but the president knows the reason why — nothing to do with his policies, but rather climate change.
How long can climate change be the excuse for everything that happens in our nation?
It’s been more than a year since I last saw newspaper statistics on the unemployment figures for Kern County. Delano and the Lamont area used to always head the list with a figure between 25 percent and 30 percent the unemployment figure for these two communities.
I would guess those numbers still remain about the same. That’s why I am bamboozled when I see all the “We are hiring” and “Help wanted” signs all over the community, the most such signs I have seen locally in my 85 years in the community.
The deaths of two people who I knew over the years were told to me by Louis Pandol.
One was Harold Nelson. I still recall my late aunt, Barbara (Piland) Martin, taking me to view Delano High basketball practices in the mid-1940s and, Harold was one of the top varsity players for DHS.
Later I knew him as a member of the Delano Lions Club. He was known by Lions all over the area for his contributions to Lions at the club and larger areas. I can still see him at the Lions baseball tournament doing ground work on the diamonds.
He was involved in agriculture and water agencies and more of which I am not quite sure what water districts or ag committees.
In class, I had all three of his children on the school newspaper staff, Cheryl, Cathy and the late Larry Nelson. To the entire family I express my condolences.
Patsy (Brockman) Twiford grew up in the country not far from where I lived and before her death resided in Bakersfield, I believe, because each year I would send a contract for Twiford Farms in Bakersfield and get back a check to be in the Harvest Holidays souvenir book and Delano High’s football program.
When she and husband David were in the area she supported many activities of Harvest Holidays and other community events. Patsy was also a songleader when a student at Delano High School, showing her leadership in that area as well.
To families of both, your family members are remembered.
