Joanna Lapadula has been selected Staff Member of the Month and Belen Vazquez the Student of the Month at Delano High School, Principal Rene Ayon has announced.
Lapadula is in her 15th year teaching in the Delano Joint Union High School District, the last seven at Delano High.
She is a 1992 graduate of Delano High School who went on to complete her education at Cal State University Bakersfield. Her father, the late Mike Miller, taught science at Delano High for 30 years.
At Delano High, Lapadula serves as a visual arts teacher and an advanced placement art history teacher.
“I love sharing my love of art with my students, and I enjoy exposing them to new mediums and techniques used to create," she said. "Watching students tap into their creative nature is a thrill for me. I love our students at Delano High School and enjoy working with such a professional group of teachers and administration.”
Vazquez, the Student of the Month, is a junior at Delano High who carries a 4.5 GPA. She is enrolled in a U.S. history dual enrollment class and also takes AP classes in English, Spanish literature and environmental science.
Each year she has competed in soccer and cross country. Her four brothers have all attended Delano High School and another brother, David, attends Cecil Avenue Middle School. A daughter of Elva and Martin Vazquez, she plans to major in liberal studies at Cal State Bakersfield or Fresno State and eventually to become a teacher.
-----
Robert F. Kennedy High School’s Mock Trial team in the winter Kern County competition was in hopes of improving on last year’s best-ever placement, coach Ricardo Chavez reported.
Delano High is the other district school with a Mock Trial program, headed by Amadeo Paniagua. He listed students in the program as seniors Gregory Garcia, Saul Garcia, Vanessa Mendoza, Pedro Rodriguez, Lezette Escalante, Elizabeth Alonso and Nayeli Garcia. Juniors are Kyle Duncan, Joanna Perez, and Olga Rodriguez. Sophomores are Anabel Basurto, Natalie Calderon and Sarah Aguirre. Freshmen are John De La Cruz, Christian Geivet, Cathleen Quiroz and Sherwin Sajul.
-----
I found very interesting the article in The Californian about a community meeting of the Kern High School District seeking input on the planned new high school in southeast Bakersfield.
One of the parent concerns was “a better student drop-off and pick-up system.” At Delano’s Cesar E. Chavez High School, which is near my home, I see no problem because of more than one entrance that is readily accessible to parents and students entering from 9th Avenue or Browning Road.
At Robert F. Kennedy there are barriers keeping drivers from entering the school parking lot directly in front of the administration building. People could enter the lot north of the lecture center or adjacent to the football stadium.
I consider Delano High School’s system because the way the school was laid out a hundred years ago as a “mess.” There are lots on Cecil Avenue with all types of barriers with signs on them and in the past, drivers have been allowed to enter the lot and then exit, but there has been a build-up of cars that stops the traffic there, and so now entry is not allowed.
There is also a lot on Norwalk Street, but just recently barriers have been placed there. Many have asked me why, and my only suggestion is that cars entering there are a hazard for students who walk through the school gates at the same location.
There are grassy areas between Cecil Avenue and the school’s business and library annex buildings. Maybe the trees and lawn there could be ripped out — since students are not allowed through gates to use the grassy area anyway -- and maybe that area could be a passageway for vehicles entering and leaving. It would be a task, however, to exit such a driveway and get into the main traffic just before the signal.
It appears to me that the only prospect is that the “mess” will continue.
The other side of the campus has a driveway to the south of the new track and leading into the small parking lot that accommodates people going to the school stadium, the school gym, and the softball diamonds. That parking lot is far too small to accommodate vehicles and it’s even worse at graduation where people are encouraged to park around Cecil Avenue Park which borders Norwalk Street.
Last year, the school track team practiced at Cecil Avenue Park while the new track and field facility was constructed, an all-weather track with a large section of stands on the Norwalk Street side. Athletes were optimistic about being the first class to use the new track, but now there is a plan for installing lights, and it is likely that the fenced-in track will remain off limits as long as it will take to install the lights.
As far as parking, one plan that has been mentioned is to move the school softball diamonds to the north of the varsity baseball field, freeing up the area of the diamonds to become a larger parking lot similar to the size of those adjacent to the stadiums at Chavez and Kennedy.
-----
Outside of church I ran into Al Zaninovich and asked him when his Class of 1969 from Delano High School was having a reunion.
There is one in the works in October, Al said. He mentioned several possible contacts, including Mike Young and Darcel Jaussaud. For years, I ran into Mike and we talked about his reunions, but he has retired from his managerial job at State Market and I hardly see him now.
-----
Delano High senior cheerleader Lupita Reyes, and Cesar E. Chavez senior cheerleaders Ashley Tenorio and Alyssa Espinoza were among 30 seniors selected from a group of 75 to serve on cheer teams for the April 26 Army Bowl at Rabobank Arena.
-----
Checking on a donation from Delano Farms, I was able to query Sylvia (Gonzales) Renteria about her (and husband Alfredo) children.
Valerie, a former Delano High student and graduate of Cesar E. Chavez High School, is in Bakersfield I believe she said. Son, Andrew, who starred on Chavez baseball teams as a pitcher and infielder, played baseball at Stanislaus State but has recently transferred to Chico State where he is a junior enrolled in the engineering program.
-----
Seeking addresses and/or phone numbers on former Delano High athletes to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame Saturday, June 15, the first article in The Record drew a response from the families of the late Steve Audap and Benny Farinas. Audap has his family in Bakersfield, but the call came from my 1964 Delano High Live Wire editor-in-chief Susan, who resides in Oakland now, and a subsequent letter from her sister, Patrice, who was a page editor for the Live Wire and sent along some clippings.
I was able to tell Jim Regan that he was to be inducted as he delivered a list of past swim greats who are being considered for either charter positions or for inductees if they are graduates of the years 1970 - 1973. Jim said that Mark Fernando, one of the inductees who will be honored for three sports, lives in the San Diego area and future inductee Gus Ortiz lives in the Bay Area. Jim is using social media to reach both of them.
I am hopeful that Gilbert Martinez Jr., whom I learned was to retire sometime this month, will track down wrestlers Pete Nebre, Mike Peevyhouse, and Juilo Morales. Armenio Camat should be easy to find as his brother Vito runs the Delano UPS store. Also being sought are Lowell Syers, Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn, Jason Morales, Osbaldo and Johnny Orozco, Louis Perez-Leon, Brandon Holthaus, Ed Fruta, Paul Casares and Gary Jenkins. Dunn and Beck have been chosen for track and Perez-Leon for baseball as all three earlier were honored for football.
-----
Delano’s 55th annual Sports Dinner is set for Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Delano Elks Club. Carmina Reyes is arranging the servers among the DHS cheerleaders but faces an extra task now as Cesar E. Chavez High School has slated the school district’s Winter Formal for the same night. The formal was scheduled just before Christmas but was cancelled at that time because of too few tickets purchased.
Now the plan is “no charge,” so the attendance should be good.
-----
A golf tournament fundraiser for the Delano Tiger baseball team will be a Feb. 9 four-person scramble teams tournament at the Delano Golf Course at 104 South Lexington St.
The four-person scramble teams will donate a minimum of $300 or $75 per player with groups formed for those players who do not have teams.
The charge will include green fees, longest drive, closest to the hole, cart and lunch.
Checks and the entry form may be mailed care of Delano High School Baseball to 925 Austin St., Delano.
All proceeds benefit Delano High School baseball. More information is available from Ramon Cardenas, 661-474-9456 or at the golf course, 485-0115.
