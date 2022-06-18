DELANO RAMBLINGS: Kiwanis Club, city to sponsor Fourth of July fireworks show

The Delano Kiwanis Club is being joined by the city of Delano as the main sponsors of the city’s Fourth of July fireworks, which this year will take place July 3.
Kiwanis chairman Steve Kinsey said the city is contributing $15,000 of the $33,000 needed. The show cost since last year has doubled from $17,000 to $33,000, he said.
Organizations or individuals may still donate by mailing checks made out to Delano Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 368, Delano, CA 93216.
North Kern State Prison and Kern Valley State Prison are two of the agencies that have already provided contributions.
Any funds that may be left over will go to Kiwanis community service projects, such as homeless and youth projects.
Kiwanis is still seeking a youth group interested in operating the parking lot at Memorial Park the night of the fireworks show. The fireworks will probably start around 9:15 p.m. July 3 and will be viewable for a mile or more away from the launching site.
°°°
At the first in-person meeting of the Delano Community Alliance since the start of the pandemic, retired judge Robert Tafoya made a presentation to the group that indicated he had put in a lengthy time developing a plan he calls the “Delano Youth Empowerment Project.” The ultimate solution to stopping gun violence is to start at the local level, he said.
The detailed proposal was presented to the Delano City Council in early March for its consideration regarding a proposed community response to gun violence and street gang proliferation and the underlying contributing factors.
Tafoya said in July 2020 while taking part in a men’s circle hosted by the National Compadres Network in Jolon, Calif., that he met Cuco Rodriquez, chief equity and program officer for the Hope and Heal Fund. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to “bringing together a diverse group of founders around a common goal to stop the gun violence epidemic in California and elevate community solutions that can be replicated across the country.”
Tafoya said Rodriguez informed him that the Hope and Heal Fund was interested in working in Delano. “We agreed to collaborate.”
Rodriquez was introduced to local community leaders in the fall of 2020, said Tafoya. Hope and Heal selected Delano due to its fluctuating rates of gun violence, which is high relative to the population.
Said Tafoya, “Over a period of nine months following Rodriquez’s first visit, he arranged a series of Zoom meetings for benefit of Delano folks with community leaders from various state nonprofits dedicated to addressing gun and gang violence in their respective communities.”
Tafoya reported his perspective is unique in the sense that “I am not from Delano, but for the past 12 years, I have presided as a judge in the Delano-McFarland North Kern Judicial Court. I have presided over numerous criminal and civil cases that have provided me insight into circumstances that directly contribute to the creation of street gangs and gun violence. At the same time I worked with dedicated local leaders in law enforcement, education, business, community development, mental health, law, faith-based non-profits, youth character development programs, government officials and persons unaffiliated with any organizations who all demonstrated a genuine concern and commitment to improving the quality of life for the residents of Delano.”
Tafoya proposes establishment of a Delano Youth Development/Empowerment program to become an integral part of city governance. The program would be headed by a program director with a small staff to oversee a coordinated community response to addressing gun violence, street gang proliferation and those underlying contributing factors. He said the steps outlined in the proposal might take years to implement.
Details in a packet distributed by Tafoya were to establish a mission statement, set up a governing structure of stakeholders on three levels, oversee establishment of a website providing the community with current information on local programs, and collaborating with youth development directors from other communities on a regular basis.
Funding, said Tafoya, would be from local, state, federal and private foundations. He noted that two Bakersfield Californian articles had told of funds made available by the state that would fit the local program. Tafoya also outlined the requirements for a person to be chosen to lead the program.
Delano City Councilman Joe Alindajao reported the city four months ago had formed a crime prevention committee that will be making recommendations to the council.
Police Chief Tyson Davis said that in preparing to interview for the Delano job, he found information that Delano was the deadliest community in Kern County per capita. He reported city police are being proactive in seeking to take guns off the street and that crimes with guns have been reduced.
There are 1,000 of 6,000 students in the Delano Union School District who are involved in the after-school program of the district, reported Ken Dyar. He said that with expected additional funding becoming available, the district hopes to expand to include as many as 5,000 of its students.
°°°
Summer camp sponsored by the city parks and recreation department is taking place Monday through Thursday in session 1 from June 13 to 23.
Session 2 is slated for June 27 through July 7 at the 11th Avenue Community Center. Children ages 6 by the session’s start date may sign up for $50 per session if space is available. A birth certificate is required at registration.
°°°
Delano Joint Union High School District food services has begun to distribute hot lunches at noon at the Robert F. Kennedy High School.
Youths aged 5 through 18 who are inside vehicles passing through the RFK front parking lot will be served from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday through July 20, except the meals will not be furnished June 29 through July 4.
RFK has been selected because high school summer classes are offered there. The district is also furnishing meals to youths enrolled in the recreation department summer camp.
°°°
At the community alliance recent meeting, I was approached by Gina Martinez, who asked if I had copies of Delano High yearbooks of 1984 through 1987.
Anyone who might be willing to part with a copy of any or all those years may call me at 661-725-8803.
°°°
Just before adjournment of the Delano alliance meeting, Chamber of Commerce leader Sunshine Hernandez raced to the front of the gathering and presented to Robert Tafoya a plaque recognizing his service of being keynote speaker at Delano’s National Prayer Service in early May.

