Delano’s three public high schools came together for a winter formal at the Robert F. Kennedy gym, and each high school announced its king and queen.
Host Kennedy High selected Denise Gamboa as queen and Istvan Valenzuela as king, Delano High named Ashley Rabanal as queen and Benjamin Bulseco and king and Cesar Chavez High was represented by queen Denise Vega and king Carlos Zepeda.
At Kern County’s Mock Trial competition, each participating high school was recognized with two students named to the Honor Court.
Selected from Robert F. Kennedy High were Megan Reyna and Brenda Magana and from Delano High were Olga Rodriguez and Anthony Espinosa.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Delano on Jan. 26 launched its year-long celebration of its 100th year of foundation as a parish.
Reportedly, the church opened first in 1920, but that date would make the church in 2020 actually starting its 101st year.
I’m sure the church has its own records, but it makes me wonder who the person was and where records were found that produced the story in the “Where the Railroad Ended” history of Delano that was printed in 1973 — 100 years since the “start” of Delano in 1873.
I was one of the original members of the history book’s staff, and I believe there are only two other surviving staff members, so it would be impossible to learn who wrote the history of St. Mary’s and where the information came from.
According to “Where the Railroad Ended,” on April 14, 1880, a pastor from Visalia visited Delano and baptized three children. After that event, a priest annually visited Delano, according to the article.
The write up stated that Mass was celebrated in the old Delano schoolhouse, in the IOOF Hall, old Weaver Hall and in private homes until a church was built in 1905 on the northwest corner of Main Street and 12th Avenue. On March 25, 1906, the first Mass in the new church was held.
The article reported that in 1922, the Altar Society of the church purchased a lot next to the church and built a rectory.
Delano pioneers Harry and Katie Quinn donated the site for St. Mary’s Church at 8th Avenue and Lexington Street in 1924. Construction of the church took place in 1928, and the old church and rectory were moved to the new 10th Avenue and Lexington Street site in 1930. The church was made into a parish hall.
The history book article reported that a convent for sisters was built in 1933 to be replaced at another site in 1948. The “present day” rectory, since demolished, was built in 1936. The article said that another change took place in 1939 when property was bought on Clinton Street and the old church moved there, apparently the current site of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. In 1940, the “present-day” Parish Hall, now an office for St. Mary’s Church, was constructed.
My only question was why the history book’s article did not mention anything regarding 1920, which apparently has been tracked down as the start date of St. Mary’s?
The situation is also a reminder that the city and schools should start as soon as possible to track down information that could be written up and saved for use in the future.
In a similar way, I am asked often Delano High athletic questions, such as who completed the most passes for the most yards, or who ran back the longest kickoff return in school history, or who scored the most points for the boys’ basketball team in a season or a single game, or who had the highest batting average for the baseball team.
My answer is always that I have no idea. Cesar Chavez and Robert F. Kennedy high schools both opened in the early 2000s. It would behoove those schools to start tracking down information on the school itself and the various athletic teams to start a “record book” for those schools.
Delano High did not start its Athletic Hall of Fame until the early 2000s — the school was formed in 1911 and the present campus was occupied in 1918 — and it has been difficult, if not impossible, to track down those who should be honored for various sports.
It is not too early for the two newer high schools to start their own Athletic Hall of Fame.
