Robert F. Kennedy seniors gained numerous awards and scholarships at the end-of-the-year virtual senior presentations.
Kevin Medina earned the Bill Gates scholarship, which pays all expenses for college, and the Ali Sakr scholarship.
Georgina Rodriguez Mendez was the recipient of a California Table Grape Commission field worker scholarship. She also earned the Varanasi Top Student scholarship.
Scholar Athlete awards went to Marisol Davila and Francisco Medina. Francisco Medina and Fernanda Navarro each won $500 awards from the Ideal Club of Delano.
Megan Reyna was honored with the Distinguished Young Women award and the Harvest Holidays award.
Ithzel Duran Nunez and Christian Carino received the Independent Grocers Association scholarship. Erika Gutierrez and Sheinayle Sotoza earned the Omni Family Health scholarships. Sotoza, Yadira Ayala and Wefaq Alshami received the Mexican-American Pioneers of Delano scholarships, and Sotoza and Alshami received scholarships from the Rotary Club of Delano. Alshami and Berenice Vega also earned the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation scholarships. Ayala was the recipient of the Dr. U. R. Varanasi scholarship for $1,500.
Marbella Ayon and Lizbet Nunez received Delano Regional Medical Center scholarships. Jose Cota gained the Delano Energy Center scholarship, and he and Maribel Arredondo were honored as United States Army scholar athletes.
Anthony Ontiveros and Lucero Chavez earned Distinguished Athlete awards, and Inez Escobar received the Scholastic Excellence award from the Uited States Marines.
Ulyses Herrera received special recognition for 13 years of perfect attendance.
°°°
Harvest Holidays has completed its recruitment of candidates for a “virtual” show for which candidates will prepare a talent and carry out other tasks before the start of school. The actual presentation of candidates and judging will take place in early September.
°°°
Jaime Robles, a 1982 Earlimart Middle School graduate, has returned as the Earlimart School District superintendent.
Robles was an outstanding athlete and student body president at Delano High School from where he graduated in 1986.
A graduate of Fresno State, he returned to Delano High as a teacher and coach. After a 10 win and 40 loss stretch for Delano football from 1990 through 1994, he led Delano to 22 wins against 28 losses and a tie from 1995 through 1999, including a co-first place for the Tigers in 1998. His best season record was 7-3 overall and 4-1 in league and second place in 1996.
Robles then went on to coach Tulare Western’s football team before holding several administrative positions in the Central Valley.
°°°
The trial of the Golden State killer has a Delano connection, though a sad one.
The killer, arrested in 2018, claimed 1973 College of the Sequoias journalism professor Claude Snelling as one of his victims.
Snelling was student body president and competed in track while at Delano before he graduated in 1948 or 1949, if my memory serves me correctly. When I was a Fresno State student, I recall seeing a plaque on a hallway wall citing Snelling as the outstanding Fresno State student his senior year.
When I taught Delano High journalism in the 1960s, I would see Snelling at Fresno State journalism conferences. We always spoke to each other at the conferences until his untimely death.
According to newspaper reports, Snelling, one night while sleeping at his Visalia home, heard a noise in the home and went to the kitchen in the back of his home. He saw a man taking his daughter in the backyard. Snelling went outside to yell at the abductor, who released the girl but shot Snelling. It was not until 2018 that the killer was determined through new DNA evidence that led to his arrest for numerous killings in the state.
Snelling’s brother, Ken, was a three-sport athlete at Delano High, including track and field in which he competed in the discus and shot put. Later at Fresno State where he also threw the discus, Ken Snelling roomed with Nevada native Lee Lowry, who after Fresno State moved with his wife, Janet, to Delano, where he taught his entire career.
The Snellings also had a sister, Mona, and a brother, James.
°°°
Since I have plenty of TV viewing time, I often turn to the old Western movies.
One of the “bad men” parts often is played by the late Neville Brand.
It was Delanoan Monte Marshall who informed me about two years ago that probably in the 1950s Brand married Delano High 1952 graduate Jean Enfield.
Brand, said Monte, would take Jean to the bullfights in Mexico. Enfield began fighting bulls herself.a The couple ultimately divorced, and Enfield married a bullfighter.
Monte reports that Enfield, a classmate of his, later divorced and married another gentleman who was at her bedside when she died years later in Three Rivers. The last husband planned to seek a movie about her life, but apparently that never occurred, Monte reported.
°°°
The Californian recently reported the death of Charles Lawton Jiles who the obituary declared attended Delano High School. I remember many Jiles attending Delano High, but I’m not sure if they were related.
The late Jiles, the article said, played in a band with brother John and cousin Richard Chaney called the Valley Rhythm Boys. I do recall Chaney, who played football for Delano, and I believe it was his family that ran Chaney’s Market in Richgrove.
Jiles, said the obituary, served in the Air National Guard during the Korean War, and worked with many musical artists including the late Merle Haggard.
Jiles, after his musical career, began a second career in the bookkeeping and income tax field. In the early 2000s, he began writing a book on the history of the Bakersfield music scene and thus, “Birth of the Bakersfield Sound” was born.
°°°
One morning I received two phone calls and was able to gain information for this column.
The first was from Ron Suggs who lives in Kansas. We talked so long that I am still unsure why he called.
Ron told me that Earl Maxwell, teacher/coach at Delano High, had been a big influence in his life. Ron was only about 5-feet-5-inches and 135 pounds so was classified as a “B” in those days. He said that Maxwell, however, had him run on the “A” relay team, and as a senior play “A” football.
“I kept telling him that I was a ‘B’ but he told me that I should be an ‘A’ anyway, and as it turned out it was the best for me,” he said.
Because he was needed to complete a strong relay team, Suggs ran A all year, but said Maxwell in one dual meet gave him a chance to run B, and his 220-yard time was the best posted in the valley that year for B class.
Suggs, who was surprised with a third-place 100 yard dash placement in the state meet as a senior, said that Maxwell became a dean of boys at a high school in the Pleasanton area when Delanoan Dan Della went there as a new principal.
Now I do recall that Suggs was asking about a service for his old high school friend, Paul Franklin, a three-sport athlete who was playing varsity his sophomore year. Paul, a Porterville resident, died during in spring.
°°°
Later the same morning, Kaz Takemoto called to report that a good friend of his in Delano High’s class of 1957 — Robert Oh — had died.
Robert (or Bobby as most called him) was a three-sport athlete at Delano High and inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. Oh, 81, died in Rancho Cucamonga. He is survived by wife Joy, two sons and a daughter.
During the call, I told Kaz that Robert had been the first to pay for a Hall of Fame shirt and I wondered if he ever got it in the mail Kaz confirmed that he did “because he was wearing it when I visited him about a year ago.”
Kaz and wife Frances have three daughters, all of whom attended Garces Memorial High School. Laura works for American Business Machines in Bakersfield, Elayne (Takemoto) Odell manages a wholesale nursery in Richmond and Nikki (Takemoto) Ross is a financial advisor for a company in Van Nuys.
°°°
On a trial basis starting 7 a.m. Sunday, St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Delano will hold an outdoor Mass in the St. Mary’s School parking lot.
Gates at the school lot are to open at 6:15 a.m.
