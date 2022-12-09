DELANO RAMBLINGS: Kennedy High cheerleaders earn trip to London

Robert F. Kennedy High School senior cheerleaders Esmeralda Rodriguez and Sadie Baldone at a summer cheer camp earned a trip to London, England, to take part in the upcoming New Year’s Parade.
Both girls have cheered four years at Kennedy and previously cheered youth football, Esmeralda for the Delano Stallions and Sadie for the Delano Bengals.
Selected All-Americans at the cheer camp, both before the start of school and since school’s start have been busy earning funds to cover the cost of the trip.
Esmeralda, daughter of Paola Rodriguez and Luis Rodriguez, and Sadie, daughter of Cynthia Paez, were busy with fundraising. Esmeralda on Sept. 24 was also chosen Delano’s Harvest Holidays queen.
The cheer standouts, accompanied by coach/adviser Natalie Fragoso, took part at the Walt Disney World, Florida, in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Magic Kingdom Nov. 17-22. The cheer members from throughout the nation represented Varsity spirit brands.
The senior girls will spend Dec. 26 through Jan. 2 practicing with the All-American squad and seeing some of the sights as well.
Natalie reported that since she accompanied the pair to the Magic Kingdom that cheer assistant Celeste Carcha will be accompanying the group to London.
Fall sports special award winners at Cesar Chavez High School have been honored.
For varsity volleyball, Noelani Espiritu was named most valuable player with Natalie Duran the offensive player of the year and Amber Dela Cruz the defensive player of the year.
Rylie Ledesma won the Titan award and Evelyn Garza best defensive player award for the JV volleyball team. Haley McClintock gained the Titan spirit award for freshmen with Elly Espiritu recognized as best defensive player.
Cristian Duran was MVP for cross country. Nivardo Cortez was honored for leadership and Julian Lagunsad as most improved. Leah Kaehler was named most improved and Nancy Mireles the “best teammate.”
Mailee Francisco was MVP for the league champion girls’ tennis team. Liauni Ando won the most improved award and Sydney Franco the coaches award. For JV girls’ tennis, Mirabella Pina was most valuable and Kimberly Basurto the most improved.
Gabriella Renteria was MVP for girls’ golf, Marleny Sanchez most improved, and Daniela Torres the coaches award winner.
Titan of the Year for varsity football was Andres Rodriguez. Jorge Angulo gained the Special Forces Player of the Year award.
Other varsity awards were Joseph Garcia, for the Benny Alcala character award; Nathen Fernandez, utility player; Moises Moreno, defensive lineman coaches award; Gavin Contreras, defensive player of the year; Jonathan Garcia, defensive lineman of the year; Matthew Guerra, defensive skill player of the year; Israel Gonzalez, offensive player of the year; Ryan Ruiz, offensive skill player of the year; Damyan Ruiz, offensive lineman of the year; and Santana Morales, offensive coaches award.
JV football Titan of the Year was Seth Delarmente. Daniel Quevedo won the defensive coaches award; Emmanuel Edeza the defensive lineman of the year, Adiel Rocha the offensive lineman of the year, and Javan Kim the offensive coaches award winner.
For the freshman team, Fares Ba Abad was Titan of the Year. Jeshua Romero won for offensive linemen, Arminder Bhatti for the offensive coaches award, Arturo Galvan for defensive linemen, and Alex Cantoriano for the defensive coaches award.
Bands of all three high schools in Delano qualified for the state finals Nov. 19 at Bolsa Grande High School in Southern California.
In their division the Cesar Chavez musicians placed third overall, the percussion group was third, and the auxiliary placed sixth.
Delano High placed 11th overall in its division, percussionists were fifth, and the auxiliary group was 15th.
Robert F. Kennedy High placed 14th overall in its division with percussionists 14th in the division at state and the auxiliary group 15th.
There were so many people helping at the free Thanksgiving luncheon at Tony’s Firehouse Grill parking lot — serving 1,500 or more meals that day — that I did not know until the next day that a fourth City Council person was present.
Mayor Bryan Osorio was inside the large tent manning a post on the serving line. I don’t even know if those servers got a break or had to serve the entire three hours.
Robert F. Kennedy High varsity football coach Mario Millan was inducted into Delano High’s Athletic Hall of Fame last June as a football player quarterback.
If Kennedy starts a Hall of Fame, he is certain to be inducted as a coach. He joined the Kennedy coaching staff in 2014 and has seen the program move from Division 6 to this year’s Division 3.
Kennedy was valley champion in its division in 2014, 2015 and 2018. Millan was varsity defensive coordinator for the first two years under then head coach Dennis Moody and head coach for the third crown. Millan was Kern County Coach of the Year for 2018, and this fall the Thunderbirds won their first-ever football championship atop the South Sequoia League and Nov. 25 belted Fresno-Sunnyside High, 40-20, to gain a Division 3 section title.
Millan, now in his 28th year at Richgrove Elementary School where he is the superintendent, seems to be having too much fun with the T-bird football team to have any thoughts of coaching retirement.
McFarland’s Christmas parade is scheduled in McFarland starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The parade will be the 41st annual event.
It is probably not too late for local citizens to get into the spirit by donating toys — or Christmas cash — to the Toys for Tots program that benefits the communities of Delano and McFarland.
Adriana Salinas, who heads the local program with Alex Grijalva, may be contacted at 661-203-3377. That number should be called for pick-up of unwrapped toys or checks/cash, or you may drop your donation at the office of the Delano Chamber of Commerce.
Salinas says that this year’s goal is to help 2,000 area families. The distribution to families pinpointed by area schools will take place Dec. 16 at La Vina Middle School.
Delano Kiwanis Club schedules numerous local activities for the community, but the membership of the men and women organization is probably in the low teens.
Kiwanian Steve Kinsey said the group had too many December activities but was in hopes that some other organization might conduct a contest to reward residents/businesses with outstanding outdoor recognition of the Christmas season.
