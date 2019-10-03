Delano’s 74th annual Harvest Holidays festival kicks off tonight with the Chamber of Commerce sponsored Street Fair in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m.
One of the evening’s activities will be a young squads cheerleading competition arranged by Brenda Perry-Reed.
Tomorrow will be the festival’s unique Kiddie Parade. About 300 teachers and other employees of the Delano Union School District will organize the event for many youngsters who will proceed down Delano’s Main and Jefferson streets and feature individual participants, elementary district school bands and the festival’s Grand Marshals and Queen’s royal court and Tiny Tots court.
The parade, following the festival theme of “Let’s Harvest Together,” will form at the City Hall parking lot at 12th Avenue and Jefferson Street and proceed from Jefferson to Main streets to 10th Avenue to 13th Avenue.
Judging will start at 2 p.m., with the parade to start at 2:45 p.m.
The Grand Parade, headed by festival director Annette Salim-Wesir, will start 10 a.m. Saturday lining up at 8th Avenue and Main Street. Check-in time starts at 8:30 a.m. The emcee at the announcing stand will be Ricardo Chavez.
The annual Grand Marshal/Queen’s Barbecue will be Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Memorial Park grassy area. The park will remain open until 10 p.m.
Barbecue tickets are on sale for $15 each from queen participant and at the Chamber of Commerce office until 3 p.m. Friday. The charge at the barbecue will be $20 for steak, beans, rice pilaf, salad and a roll. Flavio Nunez is donating his time as the chef in charge of the meat.
Beverages will be on sale and desserts will be sold by the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary.
Vendor booths at the park will be set up starting at 4:30 p.m. and will open at 5:30 p.m. Booths include Paparazzi and Plunder, both selling costume jewelry, an informational booth for STRR, and a Real Men Wear Pink booth for breast cancer awareness and donations for the raffle that will take place during the barbecue.
A DJ will entertain as will hula dancers from the Assembly of God Church, the Charito line dancers, a singer from Tiny Tots, Power Program dancers and dancers taught by Alma Sealund.
Servers at the barbecue will include queen Megan Garza Reyna and her court of Susana Maria Gonzalez, Isabel Lara Garcia, Tiffany Caridad Zamora and Itzhel Duran Garcia.
The barbecue honors the royal court and the Grand Marshals, who are Roy and Charlene Bonita.
The Bonitas are both graduates of Delano schools including Delano High School and parents of Delano High graduates Michelle, Michael, Timothy and Shawn.
The couple coached and helped the inauguration of Bobby Sox girls softball, were involved with Delano Little League as coaches and league officials, active in 4-H, involved with the Delano Junior Livestock show, Delano youth wrestling and the high school Boosters Club for which Roy was president and Charlene vice-president. The couple was honored by Delano Youth Foundation as Persons of the Year in 1993. Charlene served nine years on the high school board of trustees, served as high school PTA president and for many years has been active in Delta Theta Tau Sorority which raises funds for local needs. Roy is secretary of the Delano Youth Foundation and has served on the city Planning Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission.
In conjunction with the festival is a Junior Livestock sale which takes place Saturday at Memorial Park Livestock Pavilion starting at 1 p.m. An awards luncheon on Sunday will start at noon at the Delano High School cafeteria.
Alice Luque-Duarte is president of Harvest Holidays. Sumeet Batth-Chavez headed the queen’s scholarship program, April Gonzales directed the Tiny Tots, Claribel Gutierrez heads the barbecue and Barbara Mejia arranges entertainment and booths for the evening during the barbecue.
°°°
Jorge Sandoval and Andrea Nunez were named King and Queen of Robert F. Kennedy High School’s Homecoming, a night where the Kennedy Thunderbirds varsity football team set a school scoring record, downing Taft 78-13. The previous high point total was 73 points in a playoff victory over Caruthers.
Junior royalty was Princess Jasmine Armenta and Prince Jesus Sanchez. Honored sophomores were Brittany Sandoval and Cruz Barajas and freshmen Stephanie Espinoza and Eduardo Ortega.
°°°
Cesar E. Chavez High on Friday will have its Homecoming game against Arvin High School.
All this week the school has had theme and dress-up days to the general theme of “High School Musical.” Crowning of a Queen and King will take place at the CCHS-Arvin varsity football game halftime.
Titan of the Week honors through the first weeks of the season have gone to Damian Hernandez, Ulices Arredondo, Cameron Huerta, Jaden Veloria and Vincent Juarez.
°°°
Eight officers of the Chavez FCCLA chapter attended leadership training in Visalia, gaining leadership skills and project ideas at the region eight chapter officers gathering.
Officer and adviser training for Future Business Leaders of America was attended by nine CCHS students at Madera South High School.
CCHS chapter president Paola Garcia was selected section treasurer and CCHS public relations officer Parneet Sahota was voted section secretary.
Other officers of the Chavez chapter are Cassandra Mangohig, vice-president; Karen Mendoza, secretary; Elizabeth Renteria, treasurer; Jylen Paraiso, historian; and Lovence Solango, projects manager.
°°°
Delano High’s JV girls volleyball team placed first in a recent tournament at West Bakersfield High.
Delano JV’s opened East Yosemite League play with a victory which also upped their season record to 14 wins and a single tie.
Delano’s varsity volleyball team also defeated Tulare Western girls in five games, the first DHS league win at home in two years.
Delano High’s girls’ tennis doubles team of Jodi Picar and Rouiela Valencia, both seniors, won four doubles matches and lost just one in the recent Wasco girls’ doubles tournament.
°°°
I was pleasantly surprised to run across past students of mine at events of Delano’s Harvest Holidays.
Two of the Tiny Tot judges were Denise Rodriguez and Candace Nacua, both past Delano High cheerleaders.
Then at the Harvest queen show I met with Richelle Carino, whose daughter was a Tiny Tot queen, and she was in a class I taught at Delano High. Also at the show was Nicole (Uranday) Bonita, a young lady who was a four-year cheerleader when I headed the cheer program.
Another note I have about the queen show was the fine job done by emcee Jaime Mendoza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.