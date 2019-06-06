For the Robert F. Kennedy High School graduation June 5, Cesar E. Chavez High’s June 6 graduation, and Delano High’s June 7 graduation, nobody will be allowed to enter the stadium without a ticket.
Each senior receives five free tickets. Tickets at $8 each for early birds and $6 for general admission went on sale May 28 and were to be sold until the supply is exhausted.
RFK reported tickets would be sold outside the stadium graduation night. The other two schools will close down sales — if tickets are still available — the afternoons of graduation.
-----
Kennedy High honored its seniors at a recent assembly at which Juan Medina was master of ceremonies and Natalie Fragoso the program host/senior counselor.
Daniela Martinez, who sang the national anthem at the program, earned the Principal Award of $1,000. Alondra Patino earned the $500 California Interscholastic Award and Amanda Pimentel the $1,000 Rotary Club of Delano scholarship.
Aubrey Jasso received 10 awards. She and Juan Medina both earned scholarships from Jasmine Vineyards and both earned awards from Ideal Club of Delano. Jasso also was presented the Omni Family Health, Proteus, Delano Energy, and CSEA Chapter 79 scholarships. Jasso and Amanda Pimentel gained awards from the Mexican-American Pioneers scholarships and Jasso and Jeslaine Montecino grants from Delano Friends of the Library. Jasso and Norma Ruiz both gained $400 scholarships from the Greater Delano Area Youth Foundation.
Gilberto Meza received the George and Manuela Zaninovich scholarship, Jeslaine Montecino and Cithlalic Martinez both gained Harvest Holidays awards, Juan Medina won the RFK Ali Sakr Citizenship Award. Juan Medina gained the Delano Regional Medical Center scholarship, Roberto Guerrero the Treasure scholarship, Angel Arredondo the Varanasi Family scholarship, and Oscar Hernandez the Scicon Laurel Leaf award. Gaining awards from the Golden Empire/NKVTC program were Brysa Herrera, Rafael S. Martinez, and Andrea Reyes.
Department awards were presented to Jasso from the English department, Mabel Arellano for math, Sandy Torres for social science, Jeren Raquel for science, Aileen Fernandez for business, Cithlalic Martinez for foreign language, and Alexis Arredondo and Zara Alshami for physical education.
-----
Soroptimist International of Delano held its 27th annual awards program and honored high school and middle school students as well as groups.
Bakersfield College's Delano campus gained the college book project award. Joseph Wright Ministries, Inc., gained the President’s Club Award. Stephanie Santiago and Reem Hassa earned Youth Citizenship Awards. Adriana Dorantes gained the Violet Richardson Award. Monica Huyck received the Ruby Award. Alma Guzman was first and Veronica Nunez second in gaining the Live Your Dream awards. Friends of Delano Library received the Delano library award and Richgrove Elementary School the school library award.
Girls of the Year at Cesar E. Chavez High School were senior Viviana Velasquez, junior Jylen Paraiso, sophomore Alyssa Guerra and freshman Iris Heredia.
Honored at Delano High were senior Rebecca Garcia, junior Viviana Andrade, sophomore Kaitlyn Grijalva and freshman Bernice Lopez.
Fatima Gomez was McFarland High’s Girl of the Year. Valley High Girls of the Year were senior Adriana Cervantes, junior Zoe Herrera and sophomore Adriana Lopez.
Wonderful College Prep Academy recognized senior Itzel Nunez, junior Adiline Rodriguez, sophomore Natalie Perez and freshman Monserrat Landeros.
The Charlotte Chichester Award given at middle schools went to Deborahy Landeros at Wonderful Academy, Gladys Alejo at Cecil Avenue, Christine Palapuz at Almond Tree, Annie Hirokawa at La Vina, Jacqueline Perez at Pioneer and Alexia Santillano at McFarland.
President April Presa gave the program welcome, Kathie Wright the invocation, Geraldine Sproul led the flag salute and Bonnie Armendariz introduced the guests.
New members inducted by the Soroptimists were Laura DeLano, Claribel Gutierrez, Eva Hernandez, Marie Rodriguez and Dionne Pesina.
-----
Spring sports awards have been announced for Delano High School.
Honored for the EYL champion boys tennis team were Xavier Duran, Andre Zizumbo, Martin Pena, Cesar Cabeza, Jaime Hinojosa, Edgar Hinojosa, Rudolfo Silva, Agustin Santiago, Alexis Perez and Bryan Hernandez. Duran was MVP and Zizumbo Most Improved for varsity boys tennis.
Gaining JV tennis awards were Vidal Altamirano as MVP and Michael Galaviz as most improved.
Nathaniel Cardenas and Casey Jasso both won Tiger Strong awards for varsity baseball. Sebastian Gomez was MVP and William Landin the most improved for JV baseball. Jeremiah Medina won the Coaches award for frosh baseball.
For softball, Alysa Garaygordobil won the Coaches award, Savannah Ramirez was the Defensive Player of the Year and Adelila Tafoya was the Tiger of the Year.
For JV softball, Maylin Vergara was the MVP and Andrea Popoy was the Team Leader award winner. Mayra Ayala won the Coaches award and Samantha Miranda Most Improved for frosh-soph softball.
For track, Pablo Alonso was MVP and Arturo Villa the Service award winner for varsity boys and Ivette Tobon the MVP and Ismoni Valencia the Service award winner for girls. Andrew Carrasco was MVP and Ruben Lopez the recipient of the Service award for frosh-soph boys.
Carlos Ceja was MVP and Carlos Urias Most Improved for boys golf.
For swimming, Adan Diaz was MVP for boys, Luis Osorio the Most Dedicated, Lezette Escalante the Most Improved Girl and Laura Garcia the Most Dedicated Girl.
-----
This weekend is deadline for the purchase of tickets for the 11th annual Delano High Athletic Hall of Fame dinner/ceremonies Saturday, June 15, at the high school cafeteria.
Each inductee and each charter member receives two free tickets, but people must first contact a committee member. Tickets at $35 are on sale to families, friends and the general public and may be arranged by calling Monte Marshall, 661-725-7541; Jerva Winn, 661-725-2355/661-565-5609; Gary Girard, 661-725-8803 or Roger Gadiano, 661-725-7031.
Cafeteria doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for a social hour, dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. and ceremonies will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Inductees for 2019 are footballers Lowell Syers, Jason Morales, Osbaldo and Juan Orozco, Armenio Camat, Brandon Holthaus, Benny Farinas and Shade Staples, along with Jeff Beck, Clifford Dunn and Gary Jenkins for track; Pete Nebre, Alvin Shirley, Mike Peevyhouse and Julio Morales for wrestling, Jim Regan, Gus Ortiz and Mark Fernando for water polo and swimming, Fernando also for basketball, Ed Fruta, Lou Perez-Leon and Steve Audap for baseball, and Paul Casares for golf.
-----
At a June 3 meeting of Philippine Weekend, committee members learned that nominations for grand marshal and the Mayubay award had both accepted the honors, reported Delilah Mascarinas, chairperson of the 45th annual celebration.
Forms for Mr. and Miss Philippine Weekend, the annual parade, and the Barrio Fiesta are available at the Chamber of Commerce office.
-----
Applications for girls with a 2.5 or higher grade point average and who will be seniors at their respective high schools in Delano or McFarland in the fall are available for candidates for next fall’s Delano Harvest Holidays celebration. First meeting of candidates and/or a parent is slated in late June. Chairperson Sumeet Batth-Chavez may be reached at the Delano parks and recreation department office.
-----
The 22-member Delano High cheer squad will receive instruction June 10-12 in the school gym from the United Spirit Association in dances, cheers, stunting, and other phases of cheerleading.
-----
Delano High’s football program is selling pre-sale tri-tip lunches that will be ready for pickup at the DHS Cecil Avenue parking lot Saturday, June 15. Lunches are $12.
Delano High cheerleaders are joining with the Delano Elks Lodge in a tri-tip sandwich luncheon to be picked up at the lodge Saturday, June 15, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost is $10. Persons interested may call coach/adviser Carmina Reyes, 661-720-4282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.